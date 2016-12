Tree-Cycle

Don’t chuck it – mulch it.

The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) will begin its annual Christmas tree curbside collection program on Tuesday, January 3. The program will run through Saturday, January 14, 2017, weather permitting.

City residents should remove all stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments before putting trees out for collection. Clean, non-bagged Christmas trees left on the curb between Tuesday, January 3 and Saturday, January 14, will be chipped, mixed with leaves, and recycled into rich compost for the city’s parks, institutions, and community gardens.

DSNY collected more than 214,000 Christmas trees for “tree-cycling” after Christmas 2015.

“Recycling gives Christmas trees a life way past Christmas,” said Commissioner Kathryn García. “The tree in our homes today will be turned into compost to give life to plants in our city’s parks and community gardens. We thank all residents for taking part in the program.”

NYC Parks provides additional options for tree-cycling via their annual MulchFest event which will be held on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at nearly 80 locations across the city. Participants may bring a bag to take home mulch for use in personal gardens. Those not able to attend MulchFest can use NYC Parks’ drop-off sites, which are accepting trees Saturday, December 31 through Sunday, January 8. To find chipping sites or drop-off locations, visit nyc.gov/parks and search “MulchFest.” Remove all lights, ornaments, decorations and netting from trees before attending the events.

For more information on Christmas tree collection and recycling or MulchFest, visit www.nyc.gov/dsny, www.nyc.gov/parks or call 311.