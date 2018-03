Treating the “invisible wounds”

Mental health contingent heads to Puerto Rico

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The rate of attempted suicide in Puerto Rico has more than tripled since Hurricane María.

It is one the of more startling facts to emerge from a gathering held earlier this week as it was announced that the city has deployed a team of mental health experts to Puerto Rico to train school staff in assisting students who have experienced trauma in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

First Lady Chirlane McCray and Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Herminia Palacio announced on Tues., Mar. 13th that a 12-member team of mental and behavioral health experts from the city’s Health Department will spend two weeks in Puerto Rico, training 3,000 education staffers in “emotional first aid” to help young people in the hurricane-ravaged country.

“In the immediate aftermath of these types of disasters, we focus first on health and safety. But as the response effort continues, we begin to see how trauma and the stress of the disaster can lead to invisible wounds,” said Palacio during a press conference at the Hispanic Federation.

The trainings will focus on stress management, self-care and the importance of seeking mental health support for early intervention, and are based on evidence-based practice that reduces Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

School staff will also learn how to recognize the symptoms of trauma-related illnesses.

“Teachers, administrators and social workers now face a much heavier emotional burden than ever before, with so many of the students in their care struggling with trauma,” said McCray, who leads the city’s mental health initiative, ThriveNYC.

The team from New York City will work with school social workers through a “train-the-trainer” model, with the goal of training up to 1,000 social workers on mental and behavioral health items to help Puerto Rico’s Department of Education continue the trainings on the island in the coming months.

Palacio said the effort will provide those “on the frontline” like teachers and social workers with more tools to “support the youngest Puerto Ricans.”

She said that teachers and other school staffers in Puerto Rico are already volunteering to receive the training.

“We will use the train-the-trainer model so that this work can continue and spread long after the New York City team returns home,” she stated.

McCray and Palacio traveled to Puerto Rico after Tuesday’s press conference to meet with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, Loíza Mayor Julia Nazario, and public health and education officials to identify existing service challenges and gaps that could be helped by additional resources from the city’s Health Department.

The two were also slated to visit a suicide hotline center and two community health facilities.

McCray remarked that Puerto Ricans have experienced “unimaginable loss” in recent months, including the loss of loved ones, homes, schools and jobs.

“The sense of security and stability for too many people is gone,” she stated. “We know that this kind of stress and trauma has long-lasting consequences.”

McCray also announced the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City will provide a grant of $100,000 to the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Program to increase mental health services in Puerto Rico.

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City received donations from city employees via automatic payroll deductions, and online donations from other New York residents.

The grant will be matched in full by the Hispanic Federation, bringing the total support for community health centers to $200,000.

José Calderón, President of the Hispanic Federation, noted the increased rate of attempted suicides, and said that a crisis hotline run by Puerto Rico’s Department of Health received over 3,000 calls from people who said they had attempted suicide.

“This administration continues to stand by the people of Puerto Rico, and that is something that’s really important,” said Calderón. “I know the people of Puerto Rico will see this and hear this, and know that they’re not alone.”

For more information, please visit www.hispanicfederation.org.