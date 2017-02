Trashed

NYC plastic bag fee cut by Cuomo

That was no valentine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo rejected the work of the City Council on plastic bags, announcing that he would sign a bill passed by the state legislature to block the city’s implementation of a 5-cent fee on the bags.

Cuomo approved a measure by state lawmakers this past Tues., Feb. 14th that would ban the city from placing any fees on disposable shopping bags until at least 2018.

Passed by the City Council last year, the bag fee law was due to go into effect on Wed, Feb. 15. It would have assessed shoppers a fee for each plastic or paper bag taken at a store checkout counter.

Cuomo cited environmental concerns as his reason for blocking the fee, stating that he’d prefer to address the issue on a state level and suggesting he might seek to get rid of plastic bags altogether.

“I have reeled in numerous plastic bags while fishing in the Hudson and off Long Island,” said Cuomo in a statement. “I have seen plastic bags in the trees while hiking in the Adirondacks and driving down the Grand Concourse in the Bronx. It is a statewide challenge. As such, a statewide solution is the most appropriate way to address this issue.”

Supporters of the bag fee law hailed the legislation as a way to reduce litter and aid the environment by keeping bags out of landfills. Advocates also said it would get city residents in the habit of bringing their own bags with them to shop at stores.

Opponents of the fee worried that the fee placed additional burden on shoppers, especially low-income city residents.

Cuomo said he would create a statewide task force to address the environmental impact of plastic bags.

He acknowledged that disposing of plastic bags costs New York City $12.5 million annually, but said the fee was flawed because it would allow store owners to keep the profit.

Cuomo stated that plastic bags should be treated in a similar fashion as beverage bottles and cans.

“The very first bottle-deposit law in the 1980’s had a similar flaw,” Cuomo said. “It allowed a windfall to retailers initiating the deposit, costing the state roughly $1.6 billion in revenue. In 2008, the state finally admitted the error and developed the political will to change the law which was amended. Now, 80 percent of the deposit goes to the state to protect and improve the environment.”

Some cheered the decision, including Retail Council of New York State President and CEO Ted Potrikus.

“Retailers in New York City and throughout the state thank Governor Cuomo for making the difficult decision to tap on the brakes on the New York City plastic bag fee,” said Potrikus. “We respect the complexity of the decision and we pledge to work constructively with him and with state lawmakers as they seek a statewide, comprehensive response to environmental concerns.”

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie had previously stated that he could support a fee if the money went to environmental initiatives.

“It makes sense to press the pause button on this fee in order to do a more thorough investigation on the best ways to reduce paper and plastic waste in our environment,” Heastie said after the state legislature passed the bill to halt the fee.

Following Cuomo’s action, supporters of the fee were critical.

“We are deeply saddened that Governor Cuomo has signed the bill to nullify New York City’s fee on carryout bags,” said Marcia Bystryn, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters. “Though we appreciate his obvious concern for the issue, there is now a law on the books that overturns the principle of home rule and leaves us with no near-term solution to the very real problem of plastic bag waste.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who had championed the fee, said the delay would have damaging effects on the environment.

“These bags are plastic, they’re made of petroleum products, fossil fuels, that’s a problem right there,” de Blasio said during an appearance on NY1. “What happens? They go into landfills. Tax payers pay a lot of money for those bags to end up in landfills.”

On Wed., Feb. 15th, a pair of state lawmakers unveiled an alternative solution plan to the bag tax.

State Assemblymember Luis Sepúlveda and State Senators Marisol Alcántara and Rubén Díaz said they would introduce a bill to incentive the use of reusable bags by providing New York City residents with an instant 3-cent sales tax rebate at point-of-sale when they chose to shop with reusable bags.

“This legislation will hopefully be a wise compromise that satisfies both sides of the argument over a fee on plastic bags,” said Sepúlveda at a City Hall press conference. He explained that the bill is intended to reward New Yorkers for positive behavior.

“We believe that ultimately, it will change behavior and people will discontinue using these [plastic] bags,” he said.

Alcántara remarked that immigrant communities are not always aware of the impact of plastic bags on the environment.

She said that her office wild partner with community-based organizations in her district to distribute reusable bags on Earth Day and conduct environmental education in schools and on the street.

“A lot of immigrant families don’t understand because it’s not something that they talk about in their home countries,” Alcántara said. “We need to talk to our communities about it.”

The lawmakers also said they will seek to create an environmental commission to study the most effective way of getting rid of all unnecessary plastics and Styrofoam by 2020.

“Ultimately, our desire is to remove them completely,” Sepúlveda said.

— Gregg McQueen