Transit Torment

Report: Healthcare workers face longest commutes

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s a grim diagnosis.

Healthcare workers are facing the worst commutes of any industry in New York City, according to a new report from the Center for an Urban Future, an independent policy group focused on economic mobility.

The median commuting time for health care workers using mass transit is 51.2 minutes, the report said.

Home health aides have it even tougher, with an average commute time of 53 minutes.

Aides working in the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island have it the worst, traveling over 57 minutes on average to get to work, according to the report.

“Home health aides have a particularly vexing transit problem,” said Jonathan Bowles, Executive Director of Center for an Urban Future, at a February 1 press conference to announce the study. “They’re not always traveling to employment centers.”

Advocates said the arduous commutes are having a detrimental effect on the lives of healthcare workers, their employers and patients.

“It affects their own health as well, and their quality of life,” said Elizabeth Tavares, an organizer with healthcare worker unions 1199 SEIU.

“We could probably do a report on how transit hurts every industry in the city. But healthcare has it especially bad. They can’t show up 20 minutes late to the hospital,” said Councilmember Mark Levine.

The report attributed the lengthy commutes to transit gaps in the outer boroughs, citing an outdated system that was designed “to get workers in and out of Manhattan.” It also indicated that a significant share of the city’s healthcare workers rely on bus service, which advocates said was unreliable and slow.

Of the 105 hospitals and major medical centers identified across New York City, at least 21 are more than eight blocks from a subway stop, as are 39 percent of the city’s 173 major nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the report said.

“So many healthcare employees rely on buses to get to work. The problem is that the New York City bus system is totally inadequate,” stated Bowles, who said more than 80,000 daily commuters from the healthcare sector took the bus.

Home health aide Anna Couch-Superville said she commutes from Staten Island to her job in Brooklyn six days a week. From her home, she takes a bus to the Staten Island Ferry, then a subway train and another bus to her clients.

She said that subway delays and unreliable bus service make her commute as long as two-and-a-half hours each way.

“Every single day, it’s too long,” she said.

Couch-Superville said she hoped to see larger, accordion-style buses on Staten Island, because the buses currently used are too small.

“It’s a lot of people. Every single morning, it’s overcrowded at rush hour,” she said. “It takes a long time to board. Buses are late, and then we have to be running to get the ferry.”

María Arrieta, another home health aide, must take two trains and one bus, from her home in Bay Ridge to her job in Far Rockaway, she said.

“When I’m late, it affects the patients, the co-workers and the patient’s family,” said Arrieta. “And if I’m late I don’t get paid for that time.”

“They need to spend more money on the trains,” she added.

Taveras, who works with Arrieta’s union, has needed to have conversations with Arrieta’s employer regarding lateness.

“I’ve had to intervene for other members too and save their jobs,” she said.

“They have their union,” Taveras said. “But not everyone has that.”

“It costs riders time, it costs riders money, and it can cost healthcare workers their jobs,” said Stephanie Burgos-Veras, Senior Organizer with the Riders Alliance.

The report made several recommendations for improving transit, such as implementing congestion pricing, redesigning bus routes and timetables, expanding the use of bus-only lanes, using all-door boarding and implementing Transit Signal Priority technology, which lets buses communicate with traffic signals, allowing the vehicles to shorten red lights and extend green ones.

Advocates said the technology is in place to enact many of the improvements relatively quickly.

“The challenges of fixing New York City’s buses are more political than technical,” said Tabitha Decker, Deputy Executive Director of TransitCenter.

“When the MTA replaces the Metrocard in the coming years, we should have all-door boarding system-wide on our buses,” she added.

“We can do all those things immediately, it’s in the city’s control, and we’re going to push the envelope on that,” said Levine. “But there’s no way around the need for more money.”

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee, said he backed a series of proposals to help fund mass transit, including a plan by State Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz that would earmark 2 percent of all state income revenues toward state transportation needs, as well as a proposal by City Comptroller Scott Stringer for the city to pay half of the MTA’s $836 million subway rescue plan, as long as the city controls where its portion of the money goes.

“The crisis we are facing with the mass transportation has been the accumulation of decades where we’re not paying attention, we’re not controlling the cost, we have not been transparent on how the MTA spends our money,” he said.

“Having concrete proposals like millionaire’s tax, the congestion pricing, the Dinowitz plan, the Comptroller’s plan, all of them together can raise $27 billion in 10 years if we are able to put politics aside, and work with a commitment to take out transportation system to the 21st Century, so we can compete with London, with Canada.”

For more information, please visit nycfuture.org.