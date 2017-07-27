By Andrea Sears/ New York News Connection New Yorkers took to the streets Wednesday to protest President Trump’s announcement that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military. Elected officials and civil liberties organizations, including the NYCLU, the New York State affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund (TLDEF) were quick to condemn the policy shift outlined in three early-morning posts to the president’s Twitter account. Equality New York, an LGBT rights group, quickly organized the protest rally outside the Times Square military recruiting station where Co-Chair Gabriel Blau said they would deliver a clear message to the president. “These are our loved ones, our neighbors, our friends, ourselves,” Blau says. “And those who choose to serve our country and put their lives at risk in the military deserve to be respected and deserve to be seen.” “I am appalled, I am angry. We are going to fight like hell for our trans brothers and sisters,” said Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. The president claimed in his tweets that the military “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption” that transgender service members would entail. But Blau points out that transgender people already are serving without disruption in the military, and the medical costs are not a burden. “RAND Corporation did a study on this and showed the costs of providing trans-specific health care in the military is negligible,” noted Blau. “So both of Trump’s reasons are proven to be false.” While many conservatives have praised Trump’s announcement, Republican Sen. John McCain has condemned it, saying anyone who is fit to serve should be allowed to do so. While a tweet may express an opinion, it is not an executive order, so how this policy reversal will be carried out is still in question. But Blau is certain it will meet with resistance. “We all found out about this today,” adds Blau. “I can’t speak to any cases that may or may not be planned but I’m sure that our community will be challenging this in court.” The American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT and HIV Project says it is examining all its options for fighting the ban. For more information, please visit the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund at tldef.org. Por Andrea Sears/ New York News Connection Neoyorquinos salieron a las calles el miércoles para protestar por el anuncio del presidente Trump de que no se permitirá a los individuos transgénero servir en el ejército estadounidense. Oficiales electos y las organizaciones de libertades civiles, incluyendo la NYCLU, la filial del Estado de Nueva York de la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles (ACLU por sus siglas en ingles), la Campaña de Derechos Humanos (HRC por sus siglas en ingles) y el Fondo Transgénero de Defensa Legal y Educación (TLDEF) se apresuraron a condenar el cambio de política resumido en tres mensajes temprano por la mañana en la cuenta de Twitter del presidente. Equality New York, un grupo de derechos LGBT, organizó rápidamente una manifestación de protesta frente a la estación de reclutamiento militar de Times Square, donde Gabriel Blau, copresidente del grupo, dijo que entregaría un mensaje claro al presidente. “Estos son nuestros seres queridos, nuestros vecinos, nuestros amigos, nosotros mismos”, dijo. “Y quienes eligen servir a nuestro país y poner sus vidas en peligro en el ejército merecen ser respetados y vistos”. “Estoy horrorizada, estoy furiosa. Vamos a luchar como el infierno por nuestros hermanos y hermanas trans”, dijo la presidenta del Concejo, Melissa Mark-Viverito. El presidente afirmó en sus tuits que el ejército “no puede ser agobiado por los tremendos costos médicos y las alteraciones” que implicarían los miembros trans del servicio. Pero Blau señala que las personas trans ya están sirviendo sin perturbaciones en el ejército, y que los costos médicos no son una carga. “La Corporación RAND hizo un estudio sobre esto y mostró que los costos de proporcionar atención médica trans-específica en el ejército es insignificante”, destacó Blau. “Así que los dos motivos de Trump han demostrado ser falsos.” Si bien muchos conservadores han elogiado el anuncio de Trump, el senador republicano John McCain lo ha condenado, diciendo que cualquier persona que está en condiciones de servir debe ser autorizada a hacerlo. La decisión de Trump supuestamente sorprendió al Pentágono. Si bien un tuit puede expresar una opinión, no es una orden ejecutiva, así que cómo se llevará a cabo esta revocación de la política todavía está en duda. Pero Blau está seguro de que encontrará resistencia. “Todos descubrimos esto hoy”, añade Blau. “En todo caso, no puedo hablar de si pudo o no haber sido planeado, pero estoy seguro de que nuestra comunidad estará desafiando esto en la corte”. El Proyecto LGBT y VIH de la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles dice que está examinando todas sus opciones para combatir la prohibición. Para obtener más información, visite el Fondo Transgénero de Defensa Legal y Educación (TLDEF, por sus siglas en ingles) en tldef.org.
Transgender ban sparks protests
Trump’s decision reportedly caught the Pentagon by surprise.
Prohibición provoca protestas
By Andrea Sears/ New York News Connection
New Yorkers took to the streets Wednesday to protest President Trump’s announcement that transgender people will not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.
Elected officials and civil liberties organizations, including the NYCLU, the New York State affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund (TLDEF) were quick to condemn the policy shift outlined in three early-morning posts to the president’s Twitter account.
Equality New York, an LGBT rights group, quickly organized the protest rally outside the Times Square military recruiting station where Co-Chair Gabriel Blau said they would deliver a clear message to the president.
“These are our loved ones, our neighbors, our friends, ourselves,” Blau says. “And those who choose to serve our country and put their lives at risk in the military deserve to be respected and deserve to be seen.”
“I am appalled, I am angry. We are going to fight like hell for our trans brothers and sisters,” said Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.
The president claimed in his tweets that the military “cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption” that transgender service members would entail.
But Blau points out that transgender people already are serving without disruption in the military, and the medical costs are not a burden.
“RAND Corporation did a study on this and showed the costs of providing trans-specific health care in the military is negligible,” noted Blau. “So both of Trump’s reasons are proven to be false.”
While many conservatives have praised Trump’s announcement, Republican Sen. John McCain has condemned it, saying anyone who is fit to serve should be allowed to do so.
While a tweet may express an opinion, it is not an executive order, so how this policy reversal will be carried out is still in question.
But Blau is certain it will meet with resistance.
“We all found out about this today,” adds Blau. “I can’t speak to any cases that may or may not be planned but I’m sure that our community will be challenging this in court.”
The American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT and HIV Project says it is examining all its options for fighting the ban.
For more information, please visit the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund at tldef.org.
Por Andrea Sears/ New York News Connection
Neoyorquinos salieron a las calles el miércoles para protestar por el anuncio del presidente Trump de que no se permitirá a los individuos transgénero servir en el ejército estadounidense.
Oficiales electos y las organizaciones de libertades civiles, incluyendo la NYCLU, la filial del Estado de Nueva York de la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles (ACLU por sus siglas en ingles), la Campaña de Derechos Humanos (HRC por sus siglas en ingles) y el Fondo Transgénero de Defensa Legal y Educación (TLDEF) se apresuraron a condenar el cambio de política resumido en tres mensajes temprano por la mañana en la cuenta de Twitter del presidente.
Equality New York, un grupo de derechos LGBT, organizó rápidamente una manifestación de protesta frente a la estación de reclutamiento militar de Times Square, donde Gabriel Blau, copresidente del grupo, dijo que entregaría un mensaje claro al presidente.
“Estos son nuestros seres queridos, nuestros vecinos, nuestros amigos, nosotros mismos”, dijo. “Y quienes eligen servir a nuestro país y poner sus vidas en peligro en el ejército merecen ser respetados y vistos”.
“Estoy horrorizada, estoy furiosa. Vamos a luchar como el infierno por nuestros hermanos y hermanas trans”, dijo la presidenta del Concejo, Melissa Mark-Viverito.
El presidente afirmó en sus tuits que el ejército “no puede ser agobiado por los tremendos costos médicos y las alteraciones” que implicarían los miembros trans del servicio.
Pero Blau señala que las personas trans ya están sirviendo sin perturbaciones en el ejército, y que los costos médicos no son una carga.
“La Corporación RAND hizo un estudio sobre esto y mostró que los costos de proporcionar atención médica trans-específica en el ejército es insignificante”, destacó Blau. “Así que los dos motivos de Trump han demostrado ser falsos.”
Si bien muchos conservadores han elogiado el anuncio de Trump, el senador republicano John McCain lo ha condenado, diciendo que cualquier persona que está en condiciones de servir debe ser autorizada a hacerlo.
La decisión de Trump supuestamente sorprendió al Pentágono. Si bien un tuit puede expresar una opinión, no es una orden ejecutiva, así que cómo se llevará a cabo esta revocación de la política todavía está en duda.
Pero Blau está seguro de que encontrará resistencia.
“Todos descubrimos esto hoy”, añade Blau. “En todo caso, no puedo hablar de si pudo o no haber sido planeado, pero estoy seguro de que nuestra comunidad estará desafiando esto en la corte”.
El Proyecto LGBT y VIH de la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles dice que está examinando todas sus opciones para combatir la prohibición.
Para obtener más información, visite el Fondo Transgénero de Defensa Legal y Educación (TLDEF, por sus siglas en ingles) en tldef.org.