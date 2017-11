TPS Terminated

U.S. government ending temporary protected status for Haiti

The Trump administration will end the temporary residency permit program for Haitians in the U.S.

On November 20, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke announced her decision to terminate the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Haiti with a delayed effective date of 18 months.

The decision is expected to affect nearly 60,000 Haitian citizens who have been able to live in work the U.S. since a powerful earthquake devastated much of the island nation in January 2010.

In a statement, Duke said she delayed the effective date of the TPS cancellation until July 22, 2019 “to allow for an orderly transition.”

The decision came after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sent a letter to Duke on November 2, indicating that conditions in Haiti were suitable enough to no longer warrant protected status.

“Since the 2010 earthquake, the number of displaced people in Haiti has decreased by 97 percent,” Duke said. “Significant steps have been taken to improve the stability and quality of life for Haitian citizens, and Haiti is able to safely receive traditional levels of returned citizens. Haiti has also demonstrated a commitment to adequately prepare for when the country’s TPS designation is terminated.”

However, elected officials and immigrant advocates reacted harshly to the administration’s decision, noting that Haitian TPS recipients had become an essential part of U.S. communities and the economy, and arguing that Haiti has not sufficiently recovered from the earthquake.

“This decision puts tens of thousands of Haitian families, who make important contributions to our communities, in harm’s way,” U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wrote in a tweet. “What an astounding lack of compassion.”

“Once again the Trump Administration is showing that it ascribes to a small- minded and cold-hearted vision of America. Cruelly sending tens of thousands of Haitians back to a country that does not have the capacity to absorb them would be immoral and a stain on our nation’s conscience,” said Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez in a statement.

“Donald Trump’s cruelty knows no bounds,” said Democratic National Committee head Tom Perez in a statement. “Protecting these hardworking people is the right thing to do for our economy and our country.”

Hasan Shafiqullah, Attorney-In-Charge of the Immigration Law Unit at The Legal Aid Society, said that humanitarian concerns caused by the 2010 Haitian earthquake continue to exist, “and it is too soon to tell whether the country will have sufficiently recovered 18 months from now to stand on its own.”

Shafiqullah said that once the TPS re-registration period is announced in the coming days, affected Haitians will be able to contact The Legal Aid Society to schedule a renewal appointment or be screened for other, more permanent forms of immigration relief.

Affected Haitians will be able to contact The Legal Aid Society at 844.955.3425 or tps@legal-aid.org to schedule a renewal appointment or be screened for other, more permanent forms of immigration relief.