TPS status ended for Salvadorans

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Time’s up on TPS for Salvadorans.

The Trump administration has ended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for El Salvador, meaning nearly 200,000 people who have been allowed to live and work in the U.S. will need to leave the country.

On January 8, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen announced her decision to end TPS for Salvadorans, with a delayed effective date of 18 months “to allow for an orderly transition.”

El Salvador’s TPS designation officially terminates on Sept. 9, 2019, after which recipients from El Salvador will be required to begin self-deporting.

After two devastating earthquakes caused massive damage in El Salvador, temporary protections were granted to Salvadorans in the U.S. in 2001, and were extended numerous times by the Bush and Obama administrations.

In a statement, Nielsen noted that El Salvador has received millions of dollars in recovery assistance and that schools, hospitals, homes, roads and systems for water and sanitation had been rebuilt since the earthquakes.

“The substantial disruption of living conditions caused by the earthquake no longer exist,” said Nielsen.

“Additionally, in recent years, the U.S. government has been repatriating individuals back to El Salvador — more than 39,000 in the last two years — demonstrating that the temporary inability of El Salvador to adequately return their nationals after the earthquake has been addressed,” she added.

Shortly after the Trump administration’s announcement, immigrant advocates and TPS recipients gathered at the headquarters of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) to criticize the decision and call on Congress to pass legislation to grant permanent protection to TPS recipients.

“This is not a just or fair policy. This is not a policy that reflects the values we strive for as a country,” said Anu Joshi, Immigration Policy Director for NYIC, who said that El Salvador cannot handle the return of nearly 200,000 people given the country’s struggles with violence, drug trafficking and infrastructure.

“It has become increasingly clear that ending TPS has nothing to do with the conditions of the designated countries, but rather the continuation of an anti-immigrant agenda from this administration,” remarked Joshi. She said the Trump’s decision to end DACA, as well as TPS for Nicaragua, Haiti and El Salvador, show that the administration “is making clear that they will be relentless in their attacks against all immigrants.”

“This is not about who these people are,” added Bitta Mostofi, Acting Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), who said that about 4,000 Salvadoran TPS recipients reside in New York City. “This is about a larger agenda that the Trump administration has.”

Mostofi said that immigrants can receive free legal assistance from the city by calling 311 and saying “Action NYC.”

Hugo Rodríguez, who came to the U.S. from El Salvador in 2000, said the TPS program has allowed him to achieve his dreams by working as a cook at Peter Luger Steakhouse.

“I support my family, I pay my taxes,” remarked Rodríguez.

Minda Hernández, a TPS recipient from El Salvador who works as a housekeeper, said the program has allowed her to work to support her 16-year old son.

“I pay taxes, I have a mortgage, I do everything I’m supposed to do,” she said. “I want to tell the President, I want to tell the Congress, we need to have a permanent solution.”

In her statement, Nielsen concurred that only Congressional lawmakers can reconcile the status of those who had been under the TPS program.

“Only Congress can legislate a permanent solution addressing the lack of an enduring lawful immigration status of those currently protected by TPS who have lived and worked in the United States for many years,” she said. “The 18-month delayed termination will allow Congress time to craft a potential legislative solution.”

Salvadorans with TPS will be required to re-register for TPS and apply for Employment Authorization Documents in order to legally work in the United States until the termination of El Salvador’s TPS designation, the Department of Homeland Security said.

“This decision is another cold-hearted, disgraceful step by the Trump administration targeting hardworking immigrant families who have been here for decades, building lives, planting roots and contributing to local communities and economies,” said Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, who introduced the American Promise Act, legislation that would provide TPS recipients with a path to naturalization. The bill has been officially endorsed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and has 58 co-sponsors.

Other Congressional lawmakers have introduced legislation that would grant legal permanent resident status to over 300,000 qualified Nicaraguan, Honduran, Salvadoran and Haitian migrants.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the Administration’s immoral policies will continue putting vulnerable immigrants at risk, requiring Congress to act on TPS,” added Velázquez. “Notably, DHS’ announcement calls for Congressional action. In that regard, I will be working with my colleagues and Congressional leadership in coming weeks to push my bill, the American Promise Act, which would provide a path to naturalization for TPS recipients. Where President Trump and the administration are failing to show moral leadership, Congress must step forward.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/actionnyc or call 311.