Towing Takedown

Their haul’s come to a halt.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., Police Commissioner James O’Neill and New York City Department of Investigation (DOI) Commissioner Mark G. Peters announced the takedown of an expansive fraud scheme involving the city’s towing industry.

At a February 21 press conference, Vance announced the indictment of multiple individuals and companies for maintaining an unlawful monopoly on the industry through an elaborate series of schemes involving shell companies, insurance fraud, bid rigging and other crimes.

The charges, filed in New York State Supreme Court, involved 17 individuals and 10 companies charged with Enterprise Corruption, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, among other charges.

“If you were involved in a collision between June 2015 and December 2017 and received assistance from a tow company, chances are you were an unwitting customer of an illegal enterprise that dominated New York City’s towing industry until our takedown today,” said Vance. “In order to ensure fair competition and encourage entrepreneurs to set up shop here in the city, we cannot allow this type of systemic fraud and abuse to persist within any industry.”

“As alleged in this case, the defendants worked in concert to maintain a violent monopoly on the city’s towing business, in the kind of industrywide racket that harkens back to an earlier era,” Vance added. “The city may have changed, but in certain trades, pervasive corruption still exists, and I thank our partners, including DOI and the NYPD, for their partnership and assistance with this investigation.”

According to Vance, 44-year-old Daniel Steininger managed a criminal enterprise composed of individuals and corporations that worked together to restrict competition in the towing industry in New York City, maximize auto body work at their shops by fraudulently acquiring tow truck companies and their licenses, and engage in insurance fraud by inflating insurance claims for the work done at the defendants’ auto body shops.

According to the indictment, tow companies directed by Steininger would monitor police radio transmitters to ensure they were first to a scene. The first towing service to arrive at the scene usually got the job, some worth as much as $50,000, Vance said.

Steininger encouraged his drivers to exert their authority in geographic areas controlled by his companies and instructed drivers to “show some force” and “cause a ruckus,” sometimes by damaging other trucks or threatening other towing crews, according to the indictment.

He employed the assistance of Norman Teitler, 74, who acted as a broker and helped the defendant purchase additional towing companies. However, Teitler failed to notify the Department of Consumer Affaiirs (DCA) about the acquisitions, which violated an ownership transfer rule and allowed Steininger to obtain several licenses without qualifying for them.

“These defendants exploited the tow truck licensing procedures of New York City to advance their fraud,” according to the charges. “Intentionally fabricating information to the city and corrupting its procedures is a crime,” said Peters. “In partnership, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, NYPD, and DOI will work together to root out corruption and strengthen the procedures governing this industry.”

