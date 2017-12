Touro at Ten

It has been a decade of doing.

Harlem community leaders and Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine (TouroCOM) founders and their supporters celebrated at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture this past Wed., Dec. 6th to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the school’s Harlem opening and their joint efforts in educating underrepresented minorities (URMs).

All gala proceeds go towards funding additional scholarships for URMs.

Honoree Dr. Hazel Dukes, President of the NAACP New York State Conference, who noted that she was a founder of the TouroCOM-Harlem Community Advisory Board (CAB) said she remained committed to helping TouroCOM educate minority doctors and address health disparities.

“I decided that I would be a voice for Touro and tonight, ten years later, I’m still committed to make sure that…our board will continue the same legacy,” said Dukes. “Health is wealth and we are committed to making sure that everyone receives quality health care.”

Dr. Alan Kadish, the President of the Touro College and University System, added, “Disparity cannot be allowed to continue. We need to continue to work together to make sure all citizens have equal access to excellent health care, as our graduates have provided, and that they have role models.”

“We’ve done a lot but we need to do more,” he remarked. “We want to make sure students are not inhibited from studying medicine because they can’t afford it.”

School officials reported that the CAB scholarship fund has raised more than $170,000, resulting in 15 scholarships to URM students.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, an average of 7.86 percent of students enrolled in osteopathic medical schools between 2009 and 2017 were URMs. In contrast, TouroCOM enrolled nearly double that number during the same period, an average percent of 13.98 URMs.

Since its inception, the school has graduated 116 Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DOs) who are URMs. Additionally, over half of TouroCOM’s 868 graduates who went on to residencies in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, OB/GYN and pediatrics. Of the graduates, close to 30 percent undertook residencies in underserved communities or primary care shortage areas.

The festive evening included appearances by former Mayor David Dinkins and former Gov. David Paterson. Also present were the five original members of the TouroCOM-Harlem CAB: Dr. Dukes; the Hon. C. Virginia Fields, President and CEO, National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS, Inc.; Geoffrey E. Eaton, President, NAACP Mid-Manhattan Branch; Walter J. Edwards, CEO of Full Spectrum of N.Y., LLC. and Michael A. Hardy Esq, GC, EVP, National Action Network.

The awards program included a 10th Anniversary Video in which alumni shared how their education helped motivate them.

“A lot of our brightest and best sometimes have a hard time getting the grades to get to medical school,” said CAB member and honoree Geoffrey Eaton. “At TouroCOM [a] master’s program has really given them that extra help our people need to survive to get into medical school and be successful and we’re making history.”

Fourth year student Dale Marie Simpson-McKie, who is finishing her rotations at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, is a URM scholarship recipient.

“I feel a strong pride for TouroCOM and am inspired to continue to embody the values and mission of Touro as I continue in residency in my career,” said Simpson-McKie, who is interviewing for residencies in emergency medicine. “The scholarship meant an opportunity to complete my dream. One of the greatest obstacles in medical school is the financial commitment.”

Patricio Guaiquil is a native of Chile and a resident in family medicine at Jamaica Hospital in Queens.

“As an alumnus, I take great pride in the training I received and look forward to practicing family medicine in diverse communities,” observed Guaiquil.

Dr. David Forstein, the newly appointed Dean of TouroCOM, said he would work aggressively to develop pipeline programs and work to make other Touro schools, including Touro College of Pharmacy, Touro College of Dental Medicine and School of Health Sciences, accessible in Harlem. He said he would also seek to establish a Touro Center for Osteopathic Family Medicine and Pediatrics in Harlem.

“If you want to be of value to the community,” urged Forstein, “you have to be of service in the community.”

For further information on Touro College, please visit www.touro.edu.