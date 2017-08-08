Story by Sherry Mazzocchi A new obsession is gripping U.S. residents. On August 21st, the moon will temporarily slip in front of the sun, darkening the sky in the middle of the day. There’s nothing magical about eclipses—they happen with regularity every six months or so. But this eclipse is notable because it is a total eclipse of the sun—and it is only visible in the U.S. The path of totality will be visible in fourteen states across the U.S. The eclipse starts in Oregon at 10:16 a.m. PDT and end in South Carolina at 2:48 p.m. Viewers in Illinois will see the eclipse for the longest duration—about 2 minutes and 40 seconds. Eclipses have fascinated people throughout history. Babylonians chiseled them in clay tablets. Ancient Chinese texts record “the sun has been eaten.” There’s even a stone monument in Ireland that astro-archeologists think might correspond to an eclipse that occurred on November 30th, 3340 BCE. Uptown residents can expect to see about a 70 percent eclipse. That’s still enough for people to get excited. Organizations all over the city are holding Eclipse Events. Inwood Hill Park’s Nature Center will hold a talk by Jason Kendall of the Amateur Astronomical Association on August 13th. On Eclipse Day, there is a public event scheduled at the Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Natural History. No one ever should look directly at the sun – even during an eclipse. Protect your eyes and experience the astronomical event safely. The sun’s rays burn the eye’s retinas, causing permanent damage and even blindness. Use special solar filters or special eclipse glasses. Also, never look at the sun through a telescope, camera, binoculars or other device without protecting your eyes. Please visit http://bit.ly/2uDx0RU for details on the AMNH event; visit http://on.nyc.gov/2vKy6PX for information on Parks events; and www.NASA.gov for general information on the eclipse. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Una nueva obsesión está fascinando a los residentes de los Estados Unidos. El 21 de agosto, la luna se deslizará temporalmente frente al sol, oscureciendo el cielo en medio del día. No hay nada mágico en los eclipses, suceden con regularidad cada seis meses. Pero este eclipse es notable porque es un eclipse total del sol y solo será visible en los Estados Unidos. La trayectoria de la totalidad será visible en catorce estados a través de los Estados Unidos. El eclipse comienza en Oregón a las 10:16 a.m. (hora del pacífico) y termina en Carolina del Sur a las 2:48 p.m. Los espectadores en Illinois verán el eclipse durante la duración más larga, unos 2 minutos y 40 segundos. Los eclipses han fascinado a la gente a lo largo de la historia. Los babilonios los cincelaron en tablas de arcilla. Los antiguos textos chinos registran “el sol ha sido comido”. Incluso hay un monumento de piedra en Irlanda que los astro-arqueólogos creen podría corresponder a un eclipse que ocurrió el 30 de noviembre de 3340 a.C. Los residentes del norte del condado pueden esperar ver un eclipse del 70 por ciento. Eso sigue siendo suficiente para que la gente se emocione. Organizaciones en toda la ciudad están celebrando eventos por el eclipse. El Centro de Naturaleza de Inwood Hill Park tendrá una charla de Jason Kendall de la Asociación Astronómica Amateur el 13 de agosto. El día del eclipse habrá un evento público en el Planetario Hayden en el Museo de Historia Natural. Nadie debe mirar directamente al sol, ni siquiera durante un eclipse. Proteja sus ojos y experimente el evento astronómico de forma segura. Los rayos del sol queman las retinas del ojo, causando daño permanente e incluso ceguera. Use filtros solares especiales o gafas especiales para el eclipse. Además, nunca mire el sol a través de un telescopio, cámara, binoculares u otro dispositivo sin proteger sus ojos. Por favor visite http://bit.ly/2uDx0RU para más detalles sobre el evento de la AMNH; visite http://on.nyc.gov/2vKy6PX para información sobre eventos del parque y www.NASA.gov para información general sobre el eclipse.
