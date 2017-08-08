Total Cover

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

A new obsession is gripping U.S. residents.‎

On August 21st, the moon will temporarily slip in front of the sun, darkening the sky in the middle of the day.

There’s nothing magical about eclipses—they happen with regularity every six months or so. But this eclipse is notable because it is a total eclipse of the sun—and it is only visible in the U.S.

The path of totality will be visible in fourteen states across the U.S. The eclipse starts in Oregon at 10:16 a.m. PDT and end in South Carolina at 2:48 p.m. Viewers in Illinois will see the eclipse for the longest duration—about 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

Eclipses have fascinated people throughout history. Babylonians chiseled them in clay tablets. Ancient Chinese texts record “the sun has been eaten.” There’s even a stone monument in Ireland that astro-archeologists think might correspond to an eclipse that occurred on November 30th, 3340 BCE.

Uptown residents can expect to see about a 70 percent eclipse. That’s still enough for people to get excited.

Organizations all over the city are holding Eclipse Events. Inwood Hill Park’s Nature Center will hold a talk by Jason Kendall of the Amateur Astronomical Association on August 13th.

On Eclipse Day, there is a public event scheduled at the Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Natural History.

No one ever should look directly at the sun – even during an eclipse. Protect your eyes and experience the astronomical event safely. The sun’s rays burn the eye’s retinas, causing permanent damage and even blindness. Use special solar filters or special eclipse glasses. Also, never look at the sun through a telescope, camera, binoculars or other device without protecting your eyes.

Please visit http://bit.ly/2uDx0RU for details on the AMNH event; visit http://on.nyc.gov/2vKy6PX for information on Parks events; and www.NASA.gov for general information on the eclipse.

