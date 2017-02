“Too damn high”

New take on transit

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Bienvenida Cabrera is on the hunt.

She recently became unemployed and she is searching for a new job.

But Cabrera is struggling to get to job interviews because of transportation costs.

“Even getting to the unemployment office is difficult,” she said. “I have to make difficult choices like not paying my electric bill to afford a weekly MetroCard.”

Cabrera and other transit riders rallied at City Hall on Mon., Feb.13th, imploring Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council to prioritize half-priced MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers.

Members of advocacy groups Riders Alliance and Community Service Society (CSS), joined by several elected officials, gathered in advance of a City Council oversight hearing on transportation needs. Since last year, the two groups have conducted a “Fair Fares” campaign that calls for reduced-price Metrocards to be made available for city residents living below the federal poverty line.

A 2016 report by CSS stated that one in four low-income New Yorkers is unable to afford the cost of bus and transit fares.

A discounted fare would save about 800,000 city residents up to $700 a year, the report said.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer said he strongly supported the half-price MetroCard proposal, as it would boost the city’s economy.

“New Yorkers simply can’t afford to get on a subway, go to work, or take their child to school. This has been the dirty secret of mass transit for a long time,” Stringer remarked.

“If we can help the 800,000 people who struggle just to get to work, we will keep the economy growing,” he added. “This is the best investment we can make.”

The Riders Alliance and CSS have launched a petition campaign to urge de Blasio to include funding for half-price Metrocards in his 2018 budget.

To date, De Blasio has declined to include funding for reduced-price Metrocards in his preliminary budget, and has suggested it is Albany’s responsibility to fund the MTA, a state-run agency.

Public Advocate Letitita James pointed to a recent news report that Governor Andrew Cuomo would cut $65 million in MTA funding from his executive budget, and said she hoped de Blasio would change course.

“The reality is that the mayor has said no on a number of initiatives, and he has reversed himself on a number of issues,” James said.

“The governor and the mayor of the New York need to step up and realize that not only is the rent too damn high, but the fare is too damn high as well,” she remarked.

Advocates pointed to de Blasio’s track record on progressive issues such as universal Pre-K and paid sick days, and said that “Fair Fares” could also serve as a signature program to help impoverished New Yorkers.

“Who would have thought ten years ago that New York City would one day have UPK, that we’d also have paid sick leave?” remarked City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, Chair of the Transportation Committee. “We’ve been able to get two great initiatives, and now’s the time to get another one, and have fair fares for those living on the poverty line.”

David Jones, Chief Executive Officer of CSS and a member of the MTA board, pointed out that discounted Metrocards are already provided to other populations of city residents.

“This city has made a decision to help other categories of people — the elderly get half price, the disabled get half price,” said Jones. “The working poor are also vital links to making the city stronger.”

As the city’s executive budget must be finalized by July 1, Stringer said the timing was conducive to include the “Fair Fares” proposal.

“We are in the preliminary budget stage, and there’s a lot of money that requires choices to be made,” said Stringer. “But the data suggests that we have to do this.”

