“Together”

After five years apart, mother and daughter reunite

Story by Desiree Johnson

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

Josefina Medina had one birthday wish.

When she turned 95 years old earlier this year, she asked for one gift – to visit with her only daughter Lydia Cardona.

It’d been five years since they’d last seen each other.

Medina, who relies on a wheelchair, lives at the San Vicente de Paúl Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Intervale Avenue. The residence is part of ArchCare, one of the nation’s largest Catholic healthcare ministries, which provides community-based and residential care to individuals of all faiths.

But reuniting with her daughter would be a complicated matter.

Cardona, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and osteoarthritis, lives in Vieques, Puerto Rico, which was hit hard by Hurricane María last year. It left “La Isla Nena,” as Vieques is affectionately known, without power, water or phone service. In the months since, Cardona has struggled to keep up with her medical appointments. Travel was largely out of the question.

But the decision to send her mother to New York for 24-hour care preceded the hurricanes. Her mother’s brush with cancer and a difficult intestinal surgery in 2012 prompted Cardona to seek out assistance at San Vicente de Paúl.

The separation was trying.

“It hurt me a lot,” recalled Cardona through tears.

ArchCare sought to bring the women together for a special celebration in anticipation of Mother’s Day on Thurs., May 10.

Tears flowed freely as the two embraced for long stretches and spoke quietly to each other in a small reception room.

“Really good,” said Cardona when asked how she felt, though she admitted that it was a tad bittersweet.

“I feel sad. She says she doesn’t recognize me,” remarked Cardona. “She says that she has a daughter like me, that I look like her daughter.”

Though mother and daughter speak on the phone every day, Medina’s dementia has progressed.

“Who calls you every day?” asked Cardona.

“Lydia,” responded Medina.

The reunion was made possible through ArchCare’s Mission on the Move program, which aims to grant the wishes or special needs of those within the network. At the suggestion of Archbishop Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, the program was launched by ArchCare CEO Scott LaRue in 2013.

In years past, the program has sent a resident to visit with the Pope Francis and two children from The Specialty Hospital at Terence Cardinal Cooke Health Care Center received the sacrament of Confirmation at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral last Mother’s Day.

“[ArchCare is] a healthcare organization, but we try to treat people as a holistic person,” explained Richard Biscotti, Executive Director of San Vicente. “We believe in mission.”

Though Cardona had hoped to visit earlier in the year, her own health issues forced her to have to wait until this month. The program provided Cardona with a plane ticket and an apartment for her stay.

“I was willing to sleep with my mother in her bed,” said Cardona. “Even on the floor.”

“We made it because of her,” remarked Cardona on her mother’s efforts. “She was an example to me and my siblings.”

As a mother of six, Medina worked long hours to provide for her family as a maintenance worker.

“She taught us that we have to work hard,” said Cardona.

Today, Medina still keeps herself busy, attending church regularly and taking part in San Vicente’s activities.

“She enjoys the parties,” laughed Yocasta Sánchez, Medina’s social worker. “She likes to go to religious activities. She’s 100% Catholic.”

What would they do, Cardona was asked about the days ahead.

Clasping her mother’s hands, she replied with only one word, “Together.”

