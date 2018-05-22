“Together we found a way”

The revival of Loisaida

By Raúl Russi

When I was introduced to what was left of the Loisaida Inc. story six years ago, it seemed to be coming to its end.

All that remained of a once-vibrant organization was found within the borrowed space at the corner of Houston and Avenue D. There was Michael Caraballo, a dedicated and unpaid volunteer, and carefully guarded cardboard boxes that held the historical relics of what once was.

Once a Lower East Side institution, Loisaida Inc. had offered youth education courses; senior services; cultural activities; and a children’s day care, among other resources. It hosted Loisaida Festival, a sprawling, vital celebration which became an annual cultural and social touchstone that drew thousands to the neighborhood.

Memorial Day weekend on Avenue C (now known as Loisaida Avenue) has always served as the official start of summer in the city. And for over thirty years, that kick-off has always had a distinctly Puerto Rican sensibility in Loisaida.

While many city residents would pack up and head to their favorite holiday weekend spots such as Fire Island, the Poconos, or upstate New York, Lower East Side’s Puerto Ricans and their neighbors would create their own oasis on the pavements of Avenue C.

After kicking off with a parade, residents spent the day feasting from the kiosks serving traditional Puerto Rican foods such as lechón asado, bacalaítos, empanadas, alcapúrrias, maví frío, and pollo asado, while music of all genres brought together young and old alike.

The people from the projects, the row houses, and the tenement buildings would emerge from 2nd Street to 14th Street. Soon the moving festival would bring its vibras to Houston Street, move to Delancey Street, and then jump across the river to Los Sures in Williamsburg. Neighbors, friends, families all along the way would form their own impromptu music groups with tambores, guitars, and maracas.

Soon came the dancers, first the couples, then the soloists who needed just the rhythm. Elected officials lined up to make speeches that were sometimes drowned out by the bass. Artisans and vendors sold their goods, including banderas puertorriqueñas, pilones, muñecas y muñecos. Health and social service groups held forth about screenings and resources at tables and booths.

But mostly, it was simply about Puerto Ricans coming together to find a little piece of Puerto Rico, nuestra isla en esta isla.

We thought it would never end.

But change did come.

New neighbors, attracted to the affordable housing, accessibility to transportation and bountiful cultural ethos, began to move in. But newer residents were less inclined to listen to bomba y plena; they preferred pizza over pernil. As with many neighborhoods throughout the city, Loisaida saw a change in its demographics over time, and the great public interest in la parranda puertorriqueña dwindled.

Six years ago, my Chief of Staff Lymaris Albors and I walked the festival from end to end. We were dismayed to see that there were barely a dozen vendors (mostly cuchifrito stands) lining the streets and a half-empty bandstand. There was nary a community resource.

I said, “This is over.”

But Lymaris felt differently. “We should give this historic festival another chance to come back to life,” she answered immediately. “Let me give it a try.”

Loisaida the center – and the festival – had fallen on hard times.

As the neighborhood had taken a more gentrified turn, government funding and support for the original non-profit had declined. Leadership struggled to keep the agency afloat and soon officials moved to evict the group from Houston and Avenue D.

As Acacia Network surveyed the situation to see what could be done, we knew the challenges before us were stark.

Loisaida had no home, negative finances, and no staff.

We lacked institutional and financial support.

That was the crossroads at which we found ourselves then.

But once we committed to bringing Loisaida back to life, we got to work.

We knew the festival was key to re-energizing the center and its mission.

Lymaris scheduled meetings with everyone who would listen: elected officials, community board members, block leaders, local businesses, not-for-profits and, of course, financial institutions. She sought out community organizers knowledgeable with Loisaida’s history. She fought to ensure that the promise of dedicated space at the old Loisaida building – and capital funding commitments – were honored.

Commitments started coming in – first Banco Popular, then Investors Bank, and our own Julio Martínez Memorial Fund. Then the vendors and the artisans started to return.

Lymaris recruited Libertad Guerra for the curatorial job of envisioning the Festival’s potential, and together they gathered a core team of committed believers which included Alejandro Torres, Urayoán Noel, Yaraní del Valle, Miguel Trelles, Liz Colón, and Michael Caraballo, among others.

Thanks to efforts of this collective, the revived Loisaida Festival of 2014 expanded beyond a one-day music and street fair to include culturally relevant and meaningful activities, including documentary screenings, oral histories, performances and poetry, during the entire weekend. The Loisaida Awards were reinstated, and we honored living legends such as Adela, the still-standing Puerto Rican restaurant and community epicenter; CHICO, street artist of storied fame; Melissa Mark-Viverito, newly elected as the first Puerto Rican speaker of the City Council; and Rosie Méndez, the Councilmember who played a pivotal role in keeping Loisaida Inc. alive.

That was also the year that saw a new tradition of inviting artists-in-residence to create art-based community workshops in puppeteering and street theater that empowered residents to tell their own multi-generational stories, memories, and claims on a neighborhood that so many saw slipping away. The collective Papel Machete were the first artistic visionaries to accept the challenge – to overwhelming success.

And that is how Loisaida Inc., the center, was reborn – with the revival of the festival.

The energy and spirit we needed to bring Loisaida Inc. came – literally – from the streets.

Reigniting the center became an exciting and challenging adventure.

We brought in Libertad Guerra as the Center’s Director and Chief Curator. Her graduate work as a cultural anthropologist meant she had burrowed deep into the cultural and artistic movements of the city’s Puerto Rican and Latino diasporas. Her perspective meant our day-to-day work was connected to history, while making it relevant and contemporary.

Anthropologists like Libertad are supposed to theorize, build, engage, and channel the meaning of their surroundings.

Indeed, to build anything serious and lasting in Loisaida, you need to listen first. You need to walk the streets and seize the strengths of the neighborhood. You need to fall in love with the history of the place.

We all did a lot of listening, and loving.

Another critical element was the creation of the street-based and community-centered Theater Lab, a space where residents came together to illuminate the fundamental stories and characters of the neighborhood. Though Loisaida is known all over for its free-spirited creativity, its diversity, and its rich cultural history, it is critical to know that its core was forged by a very resourceful and resilient Puerto Rican and Latino community. Part of that history was about activists (Puerto Ricans, Latinos, and others) building institutions in creative, community-centered, and sustainable ways.

We saw our mission as translating the principles of the festival and the Theater Lab into year-round programming.

Today, we can look back with pride because, firmly rooted in our history, we have seen the future – and it is participative, community-driven, welcoming, empowering, and fun.

This past Memorial Day weekend I walked the same downtown streets, and was amazed at what has transpired.

More than 30,000 people packed the eight blocks of Avenue C that now make up the Loisaida Festival. They came from all over the city –from East Harlem, the Bronx, and even Queens. Hundreds of vendors of lined the streets and numerous local groups played tambores, maracas, and guitars at almost every intersection. Community groups again set up shop.

The festival’s opening parade has also been re-invigorated into a distinctive happening in its own right. The 2017 pageant and parade included a Cabezudo contingent based on Loisaida community figures, as created by some of the most resourceful artists on the mainland and the island. Some of the great characters recreated were Bimbo Rivas, Jorge Brandon, Tato Laviera, Sylvia Rivera, Armando Pérez, Martin Wong, and Carmen Pabón.

A star-studded list of musicians played non-stop on the main stage for seven hours. Artists such as Batalá, Up-beat, Jean D’Arc, Lizbeth Román, Fran Ferrer and his all All-Star Orchestra, Los Pleneros de la 21 jammed in addition to Son Del Monte and Rubi, as led by Loisaida natives. The ensemble Mezcolanza performed in the Theater Lab and the community gardens that dot the neighborhood throbbed with storytelling.

Together, we found a way.

The key was our future leaders: artists, workers and visionaries here in our own communities and in Puerto Rico, people like Libertad and Alejandro, who led the core team, and key supporters and volunteers such as Angel Santini, Zuleika Alejandro, Andrea Gordillo, Juan Bautista Climent, Julia Jones and the Acacia Network Board of Directors.

But even more crucial to this revitalization is the support from the local residents, who stayed and fought the battle to keep Loisaida a true sanctuary for the migrants still coming from Puerto Rico – and everywhere else.

Because of their endurance, we had roots to tend to and a foundation upon which to grow.

Loisaida is back.

Join us on Sun., May 27th as we celebrate the 31st Annual Loisaida Festival, the largest ethnic community pride festival in the Lower East Side. For more information, visit www.loisaida.org.