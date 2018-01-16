Story by Gregg McQueen, Sherry Mazzocchi, Led Black and Debralee Santos Photos by Cristóbal Vivar It won’t be last call after all. An agreement has been reached between Coogan’s Restaurant and its landlord, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, to keep the iconic Washington Heights pub open. The deal was first reported via social media by Congressman Adriano Espaillat. Around 6:30 p.m. on Fri., Jan. 12th, Espaillat tweeted: “Coogans is here to stay! Proud to be a small part of the handshake agreement between Columbia-Presbyterian & @CoogansNYC alongside many other Coogan’s fans, @galeabrewer @Vegalteno! Stay tuned!” Terms of the new lease agreement were not made public. However, a joint statement was soon issued by the hospital and restaurant: “NewYork-Presbyterian and Coogan’s are delighted that this has been resolved in a way that satisfies everyone involved, and that Coogan’s will continue to be a very special part of the Washington Heights community,” the statement read. “We also want to express our appreciation to Congressman Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer for their help in making it happen.” Among those who cheered the decision on Friday at Coogan’s were Espaillat, Brewer, and long-time patrons Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton and his father Luis Miranda. Coogan’s owners had announced on January 9 that they needed to close because New York-Presbyterian Hospital wanted to increase their rent by an additional $40,000 per month, a major outcry ensued from both community members and elected officials, who came to the defense of the uptown mainstay. After that bombshell revelation, the community rallied to save the 33-year-old Washington Heights restaurant. Many patrons and fans, from regulars to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Lin-Manuel Miranda, called the hospital’s decision to raise Coogan’s rents a sour deal — not only for the famed establishment — but also for the community. But by Friday, the hospital had pulled back. One of the three co-owners, Dave Hunt, told the Manhattan Times that New York-Presbyterian agreed to the restaurant’s original offer. Hunt would not reveal the particulars of the deal, but said, “It made us happy.” “I don’t know if institutions are used to dealing with people like me,” Hunt said. “I don’t lowball you so you will come to the middle. I tell you this is what I can do.” Apparently, the hospital finally listened. “After the community rallied to our side, they said, ‘Well, if this is what you need, we will be able to do it for you,’” he said. It has been reported that the hospital originally wanted $40,000 more a month in rent. At an emergency meeting to save the restaurant held on Wednesday, Hunt said he’d found a commercial real estate listing for the restaurant’s space. They were asking for $167 a square foot. “We would need to do $62,000 a month or $7.5 million a year. I’m telling you, that ain’t happening.” The meeting also drew a host of elected officials and community members. Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez noted that other small businesses are undergoing similar situations with their own landlords, including the restaurant La Galicia, another smaller restaurant a few blocks north. “This situation should remind everyone that it’s beyond just Coogan’s,” he said. De La Rosa added that the community should use this as an opportunity to discuss what’s happening to small businesses uptown. “We should form a coalition or a committee to preserve small businesses,” she said. “If Coogan’s disappears, the small businesses across the street are also going to be affected.” Another of the three owners, Peter Walsh, said they were humbled by the outpouring of love and support. “We got a call from Scotland,” he said. “From someone whose parents came here while they were in the hospital and they had dinner and they were treated like human beings.” Coogan’s received calls from Runner’s World magazine, and many other international running organizations and clubs. The restaurant has served as the go-to place for runners who compete at the Armory and also sponsored a 5K race in the community for several years. “It’s a very tight-knit community,” said Walsh. “People come from all over and say, ‘We don’t have anything like this in our country.” Those who lived in the neighborhood years ago and had since left also lent their support. Héctor Santiago claimed he was the restaurant’s first customer. He put out the word on recent developments on social media and alerted all his neighborhood friends who have since moved away. Santiago, who himself lives in Westchester, said, “When it was tough to be out here, they were here. For the nurses, for the cops, for the firemen, for the hard working people of this neighborhood.” As influential as the pressure from former patrons and media was in the hospital’s decision to walk back its original offer, so too was the involvement of elected officials. “I think they were conflicted because they too love Coogan’s,” said Brewer. “People from the hospital come here all of the time and they love it. I think that was part of the pressure too, because everybody loved it.” Community Board 12 member Steve Simon said the board was very active in supporting Coogan’s. “Some of us played a very active role behind the scenes and made it clear to the hospital that this was an unacceptable situation and it needed to be corrected immediately.” “This is not a real estate issue,” Simon added. “It should never have been a real estate issue. Coogan’s is so important to the community and to the vitality of the community that you couldn’t have made a decision about Coogan’s on a profit motive.” He described Coogan’s as the Northern Manhattan equivalent of Cheers. “You come here and everybody knows your name.” Espaillat said he attended a meeting Friday morning with the hospital and was grateful they could reach an agreement. He said that when his own father was ill for a few weeks at the hospital and later passed away, he also spent time at Coogan’s. “Peter and Dave were great to me and my family. We have a kinship with this restaurant and I didn’t want to see this shut down.” The feelings, as they say, were mutual. As the group gathered around to pose for celebratory photos, Hunt said, “To anybody who says the elected officials don’t work hard, you just give them my number.” This past Sun., Jan. 14, Espaillat and Brewer led a celebratory rally attended by elected officials and residents. “The entire community spoke out, and New York-Presbyterian listened,” said Brewer. “I want to thank New York-Presbyterian for setting a great example, recognizing that killing a local treasure like Coogan’s is bad business, and coming back to the table to do the right thing. I’m pleased that Rep. Espaillat and I could help, but this victory belongs to the entire neighborhood which spoke with one voice.” “Coogan’s Restaurant has been instrumental in efforts to revitalize our community and they invested in Washington Heights when no one else would,” remarked Espaillat. “I’m thrilled Coogan’s will be staying open, and wish more small businesses could see victories like this one,” said Community Board 12 Chair Shahabuddeen Ally. “Particularly in Upper Manhattan, we are finding many mom-and-pop stores as well as minority-owned stores closing because of exorbitant rent increases. We must continue to push for commercial rent protection to help save our businesses.” The last word, however, was had by patrons, for which Coogan’s had served as a beacon of constancy. Sue Robinson and her sister Lori Frank were having dinner at the restaurant Friday evening. “This place got me through my husband’s heart transplant,” explained Robinson. “We were here for three months. They were so kind. It felt like home.” Having the same server, they added, was very comforting. “We had a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “We almost lost him. The hospital saved his life and this place saved me.” Historia por Gregg McQueen, Sherry Mazzocchi, Led Black y Debralee Santos Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar No será la última llamada después de todo. Se ha llegado a un acuerdo entre el Restaurante Coogan’s y su propietario, el Hospital New York-Presbyterian, para mantener abierto el icónico pub de Washington Heights. El acuerdo fue reportado por primera vez a través de las redes sociales por el congresista Adriano Espaillat. Alrededor de las 6:30 p.m. el viernes 12 de enero, Espaillat tuiteó: “¡Coogan’s llegó para quedarse! Orgulloso de ser una pequeña parte del acuerdo de apretón de manos entre Columbia-Presbyterian & @CoogansNYC, junto con otros seguidores de Coogan’s, @galeabrewer @Vegalteno! ¡Estén atentos!”. Los términos del nuevo contrato de alquiler no se hicieron públicos. Sin embargo, el hospital y el restaurante emitieron pronto una declaración conjunta: “NewYork-Presbyterian y Coogan’s están encantados de que esto se haya resuelto de una manera que satisface a todos los involucrados, y que Coogan’s continuará siendo una parte muy especial de la comunidad de Washington Heights”, decía la declaración. “También queremos expresar nuestro agradecimiento al congresista Espaillat y a la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, por su ayuda para lograrlo”. Entre los que celebraron la decisión del viernes en Coogan’s estuvieron Espaillat, Brewer, y los clientes habituales Lin-Manuel Miranda, creador de Hamilton, y su padre, Luis Miranda. Los propietarios de Coogan’s anunciaron el 9 de enero que tenían que cerrar porque el Hospital New York-Presbyterian quería aumentar su renta en $40,000 dólares adicionales por mes, una gran protesta se produjo tanto entre los miembros de la comunidad como entre los funcionarios electos, quienes salieron en defensa del pilar del norte del condado. Después de esa explosiva revelación, la comunidad se unió para salvar el restaurante de Washington Heights, de 33 años de antigüedad. Muchos clientes y admiradores, desde clientes habituales hasta el alcalde Bill de Blasio y Lin-Manuel Miranda, llamaron a la decisión del hospital de elevar las rentas de Coogan’s un acuerdo agrio, no solo para el famoso establecimiento, sino también para la comunidad. Pero para el viernes, el hospital se había echado para atrás. Uno de los tres copropietarios, Dave Hunt, le dijo al Manhattan Times que el New York Presbyterian estuvo de acuerdo con la oferta original del restaurante. Hunt no reveló los detalles del trato, pero dijo: “Nos hizo felices”. “No sé si las instituciones están acostumbradas a tratar con personas como yo”, dijo Hunt. “No te tiro una bola baja para que llegues al medio, te digo qué es lo que puedo hacer”. Al parecer, el hospital finalmente escuchó. “Después de que la comunidad se nos uniera, dijeron: bueno, si esto es lo que necesitan, podremos hacerlo por ustedes”, comentó. Se informó que el hospital originalmente quería $40,000 dólares más por mes en alquiler. En una reunión de emergencia para salvar el restaurante celebrada el miércoles, Hunt dijo que había encontrado una lista de bienes raíces comerciales para el espacio del restaurante. Pedían $167 dólares por pie cuadrado. “Necesitaríamos ganar $62,000 dólares por mes o $7.5 millones por año. Eso no iba a suceder”. La reunión también atrajo a una gran cantidad de funcionarios electos y miembros de la comunidad. El concejal Ydanis Rodríguez señaló que otros pequeños negocios están pasando por situaciones similares con sus propios propietarios, incluido el restaurante La Galicia, otro restaurante más pequeño a pocas cuadras al norte. “Esta situación debería recordarles a todos que hay cosas más allá de Coogan’s”, dijo. De La Rosa añadió que la comunidad debería usar esto como una oportunidad para discutir lo que está sucediendo con los pequeños negocios del norte del condado. “Deberíamos formar una coalición o un comité para preservar los pequeños negocios”, dijo. “Si Coogan’s desaparece, los pequeños negocios al otro lado de la calle también se verán afectados”. Otro de los tres propietarios, Peter Walsh, dijo que se sintieron honrados por el derroche de amor y apoyo. “Recibimos una llamada desde Escocia”, comentó. “De alguien cuyos padres vinieron mientras estaban en el hospital, cenaron y fueron tratados como seres humanos”. Coogan’s recibió llamadas de la revista Runner’s World y de muchas otras organizaciones y clubes internacionales. El restaurante ha servido como el lugar al cual ir para los corredores que compiten en la Armería, y también patrocinó una carrera de 5 km en la comunidad durante varios años. “Es una comunidad muy unida”, dijo Walsh. “La gente viene de todas partes y dice: no tenemos nada como esto en nuestro país”. Quienes vivieron en el vecindario hace años y desde entonces se marcharon, también prestaron su apoyo. Héctor Santiago afirmó que fue el primer cliente del restaurante. Dio a conocer la noticia de los recientes eventos en las redes sociales y alertó a todos sus amigos del vecindario que se han mudado. Santiago, quien vive en Westchester, dijo: “Cuando era difícil estar aquí, ellos estaban aquí, para las enfermeras, para los policías, para los bomberos, para las personas trabajadoras de este barrio”. Tan influyente como la presión de antiguos clientes y medios de comunicación en la decisión del hospital de echar para atrás su oferta original, también lo fue la participación de los funcionarios electos. “Creo que estaban en conflicto porque también aman a Coogan’s”, dijo Brewer. “La gente del hospital viene aquí todo el tiempo y les encanta. Creo que eso también fue parte de la presión, porque todos lo aman”. El miembro de la Junta Comunitaria 12 Steve Simon, dijo que la junta fue muy activa en apoyar a Coogan’s. “Algunos de nosotros desempeñamos un papel muy activo detrás de cámaras y le dejamos claro al hospital que esta era una situación inaceptable y que debía corregirse inmediatamente”. “Esto no es un problema de bienes raíces”, agregó Simon. “Nunca debió haber sido un problema de bienes raíces. Coogan’s es tan importante para la comunidad y para la vitalidad de la comunidad que no podrías haber tomado una decisión sobre Coogan’s bajo el motivo de ganar dinero”. Describió a Coogan’s como el equivalente de Cheers del Norte de Manhattan. “Vienes aquí y todos saben tu nombre”. Espaillat dijo que asistió a una reunión el viernes por la mañana con el hospital y estaba agradecido de que pudieron llegar a un acuerdo. Dijo que cuando su padre estuvo enfermo durante unas semanas en el hospital y luego falleció, también pasó un tiempo en Coogan’s. “Peter y Dave fueron geniales conmigo y con mi familia. Tenemos un parentesco con este restaurante y no quería verlo cerrado”. Los sentimientos, como se dice, eran mutuos. Mientras el grupo se reunía para posar para las fotos de celebración, Hunt dijo: “Para cualquiera que diga que los funcionarios electos no trabajan duro, denle mi número”. Este pasado domingo 14 de enero, Espaillat y Brewer encabezaron una manifestación de celebración a la que asistieron funcionarios electos y residentes. “Toda la comunidad habló y el New York-Presbyterian escuchó”, dijo Brewer. “Quiero agradecer al New York-Presbyterian por dar un gran ejemplo, por reconocer que matar un tesoro local como el de Coogan’s es un mal negocio, y volver a la mesa para hacer lo correcto”. Me complace que el representante Espaillat y yo pudiéramos ayudar, pero esta victoria pertenece a todo el vecindario que habló con una sola voz”. “El Restaurante Coogan’s ha sido fundamental en los esfuerzos para revitalizar nuestra comunidad y ellos invirtieron en Washington Heights cuando nadie más lo hizo”, comentó Espaillat. “Estoy encantado de que Coogan’s se mantenga abierto, y desearía que más pequeños negocios pudieran ver victorias como esta”, dijo Shahabuddeen Ally, presidente de la Junta Comunitaria 12. “Particularmente en el Norte de Manhattan, estamos encontrando muchas tiendas familiares y de propiedad de minorías que cierran debido a aumentos de alquiler exorbitantes. Debemos continuar promoviendo la protección comercial del alquiler para ayudar a salvar nuestros negocios”. La última palabra, sin embargo, la tenían los clientes, a quienes Coogan’s había servido como un faro de lealtad. Sue Robinson y su hermana, Lori Frank, estaban cenando en el restaurante el viernes por la noche. “Este lugar me ayudó con el trasplante de corazón de mi esposo”, explicó Robinson. “Estuvimos aquí por tres meses. Fueron muy amables. Me sentí como en casa”. Tener al mismo camarero, agregaron, fue muy reconfortante. “Tuvimos muchos altibajos”, dijo. “Casi lo perdimos. El hospital le salvó la vida y este lugar me salvó a mí”.
