Toast to Triumph

Story by Gregg McQueen, Sherry Mazzocchi, Led Black and Debralee Santos

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

It won’t be last call after all.

‎An agreement has been reached between Coogan’s Restaurant and its landlord, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, to keep the iconic Washington Heights pub open.

The deal was first reported via social media by Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Fri., Jan. 12th, Espaillat tweeted: “Coogans is here to stay! Proud to be a small part of the handshake agreement between Columbia-Presbyterian & @CoogansNYC alongside many other Coogan’s fans, @galeabrewer @Vegalteno! Stay tuned!”

Terms of the new lease agreement were not made public.

However, a joint statement was soon issued by the hospital and restaurant: “NewYork-Presbyterian and Coogan’s are delighted that this has been resolved in a way that satisfies everyone involved, and that Coogan’s will continue to be a very special part of the Washington Heights community,” the statement read. “We also want to express our appreciation to Congressman Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer for their help in making it happen.”

Among those who cheered the decision on Friday at Coogan’s were Espaillat, Brewer, and long-time patrons Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of Hamilton and his father Luis Miranda.

Coogan’s owners had announced on January 9 that they needed to close because New York-Presbyterian Hospital wanted to increase their rent by an additional $40,000 per month, a major outcry ensued from both community members and elected officials, who came to the defense of the uptown mainstay.

After that bombshell revelation, the community rallied to save the 33-year-old Washington Heights restaurant.

Many patrons and fans, from regulars to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Lin-Manuel Miranda, called the hospital’s decision to raise Coogan’s rents a sour deal — not only for the famed establishment — but also for the community.

But by Friday, the hospital had pulled back.

One of the three co-owners, Dave Hunt, told the Manhattan Times that New York-Presbyterian agreed to the restaurant’s original offer. Hunt would not reveal the particulars of the deal, but said, “It made us happy.”

“I don’t know if institutions are used to dealing with people like me,” Hunt said. “I don’t lowball you so you will come to the middle. I tell you this is what I can do.”

Apparently, the hospital finally listened.

“After the community rallied to our side, they said, ‘Well, if this is what you need, we will be able to do it for you,’” he said.

It has been reported that the hospital originally wanted $40,000 more a month in rent.

At an emergency meeting to save the restaurant held on Wednesday, Hunt said he’d found a commercial real estate listing for the restaurant’s space. They were asking for $167 a square foot. “We would need to do $62,000 a month or $7.5 million a year. I’m telling you, that ain’t happening.”

The meeting also drew a host of elected officials and community members.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez noted that other small businesses are undergoing similar situations with their own landlords, including the restaurant La Galicia, another smaller restaurant a few blocks north. “This situation should remind everyone that it’s beyond just Coogan’s,” he said.

De La Rosa added that the community should use this as an opportunity to discuss what’s happening to small businesses uptown. “We should form a coalition or a committee to preserve small businesses,” she said. “If Coogan’s disappears, the small businesses across the street are also going to be affected.”

Another of the three owners, Peter Walsh, said they were humbled by the outpouring of love and support.

“We got a call from Scotland,” he said. “From someone whose parents came here while they were in the hospital and they had dinner and they were treated like human beings.”

Coogan’s received calls from Runner’s World magazine, and many other international running organizations and clubs. The restaurant has served as the go-to place for runners who compete at the Armory and also sponsored a 5K race in the community for several years. “It’s a very tight-knit community,” said Walsh. “People come from all over and say, ‘We don’t have anything like this in our country.”

Those who lived in the neighborhood years ago and had since left also lent their support.

Héctor Santiago claimed he was the restaurant’s first customer. He put out the word on recent developments on social media and alerted all his neighborhood friends who have since moved away. Santiago, who himself lives in Westchester, said, “When it was tough to be out here, they were here. For the nurses, for the cops, for the firemen, for the hard working people of this neighborhood.”

As influential as the pressure from former patrons and media was in the hospital’s decision to walk back its original offer, so too was the involvement of elected officials.

“I think they were conflicted because they too love Coogan’s,” said Brewer. “People from the hospital come here all of the time and they love it. I think that was part of the pressure too, because everybody loved it.”

Community Board 12 member Steve Simon said the board was very active in supporting Coogan’s. “Some of us played a very active role behind the scenes and made it clear to the hospital that this was an unacceptable situation and it needed to be corrected immediately.”

“This is not a real estate issue,” Simon added. “It should never have been a real estate issue. Coogan’s is so important to the community and to the vitality of the community that you couldn’t have made a decision about Coogan’s on a profit motive.”

He described Coogan’s as the Northern Manhattan equivalent of Cheers. “You come here and everybody knows your name.”

Espaillat said he attended a meeting Friday morning with the hospital and was grateful they could reach an agreement. He said that when his own father was ill for a few weeks at the hospital and later passed away, he also spent time at Coogan’s. “Peter and Dave were great to me and my family. We have a kinship with this restaurant and I didn’t want to see this shut down.”

The feelings, as they say, were mutual.

As the group gathered around to pose for celebratory photos, Hunt said, “To anybody who says the elected officials don’t work hard, you just give them my number.”

This past Sun., Jan. 14, Espaillat and Brewer led a celebratory rally attended by elected officials and residents.

“The entire community spoke out, and New York-Presbyterian listened,” said Brewer. “I want to thank New York-Presbyterian for setting a great example, recognizing that killing a local treasure like Coogan’s is bad business, and coming back to the table to do the right thing. I’m pleased that Rep. Espaillat and I could help, but this victory belongs to the entire neighborhood which spoke with one voice.”

“Coogan’s Restaurant has been instrumental in efforts to revitalize our community and they invested in Washington Heights when no one else would,” remarked Espaillat.

“I’m thrilled Coogan’s will be staying open, and wish more small businesses could see victories like this one,” said Community Board 12 Chair Shahabuddeen Ally. “Particularly in Upper Manhattan, we are finding many mom-and-pop stores as well as minority-owned stores closing because of exorbitant rent increases. We must continue to push for commercial rent protection to help save our businesses.”

The last word, however, was had by patrons, for which Coogan’s had served as a beacon of constancy.

Sue Robinson and her sister Lori Frank were having dinner at the restaurant Friday evening.

“This place got me through my husband’s heart transplant,” explained Robinson. “We were here for three months. They were so kind. It felt like home.”

Having the same server, they added, was very comforting. “We had a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “We almost lost him. The hospital saved his life and this place saved me.”