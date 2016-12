To Teach His Own

‎New city standards for teacher evaluations

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Expand the eval.

The city has announced an update to its teacher evaluation system, implementing a method that relies more heavily on measures such as classroom observation by principals and portfolios of student work.

The system was created through an agreement between the Department of Education (DOE), United Federation of Teachers (UFT) and Council of School Supervisors and Administrators (CSA).

“Today’s agreement builds on our work to improve and increase professional development opportunities for educators while holding them accountable,” said Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña, who announced the new system at DOE headquarters on December 21, alongside UFT President Michael Mulgrew and CSA Executive Vice President Mark Cannizzaro.

The agreement comes about a year after the state suspended the use of standardized test scores in teacher evaluations, a practice that critics have long said was not an accurate measure of instructor performance.

“Teacher evaluation, as we know, has been a topic that has been talked about for seven or eight years now,” said Mulgrew. “This is the first time when I can stand here before you and say we have moved in a better direction.”

Teachers and principals will continue to be evaluated on a four-point scale, which features ratings of highly effective, effective, developing or ineffective.

Under the new system, schools will be able to select assessments from an expanded range of categories for student assessment and the observation process.

Officials said that using multiple measures in assessments of student learning will provide a more complete evaluation of educator quality.

“You can assess student work if you look at their drawings, their writing,” remarked Fariña. “That’s a real assessment that’s authentic.”

The new system, submitted to the state for approval by December 31, would go into effect in the second half of the current school year.

“We’re sincerely anticipating that the state will approve,” Fariña said.

The removal of test scores from teacher ratings was prompted by public criticism of the Common Core academic standards used in the state exams, which Governor Andrew Cuomo convened a task force to re-examine in late 2015.

“We now have an evaluation system that not only meets the requirement of the state, but also values principles practice and exemplary practice,” said Cannizzaro. “We felt that was an important place to get to. It’s not all about test scores, it’s about practices that are going to lead to those better outcome from students.”

The DOE, UFT, and CSA also applied for a waiver from a state law mandating that an independent evaluator observe all teachers and principals.

“This requirement would be costly and place an additional burden on schools and supervisors,” said a DOE press release.

The move to eliminate independent evaluators drew some criticism.

“After burning almost a billion dollars on laughably low goals for improvement in their so-called ‘renewal schools,’ the mayor and his political allies are now colluding to claim that New York City can’t afford the last of any independent checks to see if kids are actually learning in classrooms,” commented Jeremiah Kittredge, Chief Executive Officer of Families for Excellent Schools, a pro-charter school advocacy group.

However, officials at the DOE announcement insisted that the city was doing the right thing.

“We realize that major work is ahead of us, in terms of implementing this correctly, to make sure that this works, but we’re going to work collaboratively every step of the way to ensure that this happens,” Cannizzaro said.

“We are telling students and teachers what we want to be measured in terms of learning is what you do in your classroom every day,” added Mulgrew. “We don’t want you to stop and prep for something that has nothing to do with what you’re supposed to be teaching children in the first place. We want to send a clear signal to everyone that is what we are valuing in education.”

Fariña noted that although the state might be moving away from using test scores to evaluate teacher performance, New Yorkers shouldn’t expect the elimination of standardized tests.

“There’s always going to be a place for standardized scores,” she said. “It does help to set a kind of a norm, and allows us to see our some of weakest areas.”

“The state is in the process of changing its standards, they’re then going to have to change their standardized tests to match the new standards, so that’s another reason why we shouldn’t be using these tests at all right now, to make any sort of decision,” said Mulgrew. “The big question we had in Albany was, ‘If not tests, then what?’ And we just answered the ‘Then what?’ with this proposal.”