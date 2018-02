Tip Talk

Restaurant workers rally on wages



Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

No waning on the wage.

That’s how New York City restaurant workers and their supporters, who rallied in midtown Manhattan last week in support of one standard wage, have framed a key discussion before the State Department of Labor (DOL).

The workers called on Governor Andrew Cuomo, who previously legislated an increase in New York’s minimum wage, to institute one fair wage for tipped workers and eliminate the state tip credit.

“We want to make sure that everybody has a livable wage,” said Catherine Barnett, an advocate with the Restaurant Opportunity Center (ROC), at a rally held in front of the New York City headquarters of the New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA) on January 25.

“We fought the fight for raising the minimum wage and restaurant workers deserve the same wage,” added Kathy Amiliategui, an organizer with the Workers Justice Project, a worker center focused on economic injustice.

Barnett accused the NYSRA, a lobbying group for the restaurant industry, of failing to back workers in their pursuit of fairer wages.

“They’re trying to keep workers down,” Barnett said.

In New York, tipped workers such as restaurant wait staff, car wash workers and some hotel employees are allowed to be paid below minimum wage provided their earned gratuities bring their pay up to minimum wage, currently $13.00 an hour in New York City.

Advocates called for New York to align with seven states — California, Alaska, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin and Nevada — that do not have a tip credit and mandate that all workers must be paid a single wage.

Cuomo has ordered the DOL to hold a series of hearings this year to examine the possibility of eliminating the tip credit.

“At the end of day, this is a question of basic fairness. In New York, we believe in a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work and that all workers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I look forward to reviewing the findings of these hearings.”

“We need one fair wage, so that everybody can make a fair wage, and that tips are a sign of a thank you or appreciation. They shouldn’t be the way that we make up our salary,” remarked worker Marisa, who added that restaurant workers frequently endure sexual harassment on the job.

“If a customer is tipping you, you want to be as nice as possible. Sometimes, customers take it too far, and it crosses the line into sexual harassment,” said Minister Ross Upshaw, an advocate with ROC.

Advocates stressed that they don’t want to eliminate tipping in exchange for higher base pay.

“We want fair wages, plus tips,” Upshaw said.

But, in a statement, the NYSRA suggested that eliminating the tip credit would be costly to restaurant businesses, which could elect to reduce staff or cut worker hours.

“Restaurants will be forced to make up the difference, siphoning resources away from non-tipped workers (cooks, dishwashers), replacing service personnel with tablets and other technology or be forced to make other cuts,” said Melissa Fleischut, President and Chief Executive Officer of the NYSRA, in the statement.

The DOL announced that hearings will be held in New York City during the weeks of June 18 and June 23, with dates and locations still to be determined.

“Most consumers, and even many workers, don’t know that tipped employees in many occupations make only a subminimum wage and rely on tips to feed their families,” said DOL Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “Tipped workers have a higher rate of poverty and face drastic wage fluctuations based on tips. I encourage anyone who would be impacted by these hearings to submit testimony to ensure we have a complete picture of how eliminating this subminimum wage could impact workers and businesses.”

In the book accompanying his 2018 State of the State address, Cuomo said that tipping “disproportionately affects women and people of color in service industries and is linked to higher rates of sexual harassment” and can also be exploited by business owners.

“Because tips can be difficult to track, they can be a vehicle for wage theft when employers fail to pay workers properly,” Cuomo said.

“Everyone deserves to live with dignity and respect,” said Basima Rid of the New York Worker Center Federation, which advocates for immigrants and workers. “It’s not fair that workers are always being exploited.”