Through to the Other Side
Atravesar al otro lado
By Kathleen M. Pike
Stand up straight. Plant your feet. Now imagine drilling from your toes, straight through the exact center of the earth and across to the other side. When you reach the point on the earth diametrically opposite to where you are standing, you will have reached your antipodal point.
Most of us will probably never visit our antipodal points. So when it comes to the people, the climate, the conflicts, the mental health issues going on halfway around the world, should we care? Should the United States spend any of its foreign aid on mental health in places so far away? Doesn’t the U.S. have real mental health needs at home? Good questions and often asked when we talk about global mental health. Here are some reasons why I respond to all these questions with a resounding “Yes”.
1. “Houston, we have a problem.” This famous alert from the Apollo 13 moon mission reminds us that we cannot solve problems if we fail to recognize them. But if we call in the right resources, life-saving solutions are possible. Mental disorders are the leading cause of disability around the world (as referenced in this Lancet article of February 2016: http://bit.ly/2cyGd65), and our estimates are probably low. We need to recognize the burden of mental illness globally; we need to say it aloud and put resources to work.
2. Nobody has a monopoly on innovation. Some of the most significant advances in mental health in the past decade were developed and tested in low and middle-income countries across the globe. Remember the adage, “Necessity is the mother of invention”? Resource constrained circumstances breed ingenuity. And low-income environments have other assets to bring to the table. Global partnerships unleash complementary resources that facilitate scaling up and disseminating services around the world.
3. “Reverse innovation”. Increasingly, new procedures, instruments and technologies in mental health are being developed in lower-income settings and then flowing to higher-income settings. Take, for example, two innovations that started in Africa that have found their way to Europe and North America – the Tree of Life Trauma intervention and the model of community health workers in Harlem. When you consider that 48% of the US population lives in the “low-income” range, focusing on under-resourced communities has huge potential in so-called high income countries, too.
4. And then there’s equity. More than half of people who suffer from mental illness around the globe are not receiving treatment that would significantly improve their lives (additional details here: http://bit.ly/2rAV0c8). From a simple moral imperative, it behooves us to work toward relieving mental suffering where we can. While moral ambiguity may be on the rise, the principles of fairness and shared humanity still must hold some currency.
5. Return on investment. Treatments for mental disorders have proven effective even in the most challenging settings. Focusing on mental health translates to improved quality of life for the individual, enhanced quality of life for families and communities, and reduced burden on health systems. For every $1 invested in mental health, we can expect a $4 return (more details in another Lancet article here: http://bit.ly/1TR4zKf).
So, when we consider investing in mental health – whether we do so at the points on earth that we call home or near our antipodes halfway around the earth, let’s say, “yes.” To find your antipode, please visit www.antipodesmap.com.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC).
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Párese derecho. Plante sus pies Ahora imagine perforar desde los dedos de su pie, directamente a través del centro exacto de la tierra y hacia el otro lado. Cuando alcance el punto en la tierra diametralmente opuesto a donde está parado, habrá alcanzado su punto antípoda.
La mayoría de nosotros probablemente nunca visitemos nuestros puntos antipodales. Entonces, cuando se trata de la gente, el clima, los conflictos, los problemas de salud mental que ocurren en todo el mundo, ¿nos debería importar? ¿Deben los Estados Unidos gastar parte de su ayuda externa en salud mental en lugares tan lejanos? ¿Los Estados Unidos no tienen necesidades reales de salud mental en casa? Buenas preguntas y, a menudo, hechas cuando hablamos de salud mental global. Aquí hay algunas razones por las que respondo a todas estas preguntas con un rotundo “Sí”.
1. “Houston, tenemos un problema”. Esta famosa alerta de la misión lunar Apolo 13 nos recuerda que no podemos resolver los problemas si no los reconocemos. Pero si pedimos los recursos adecuados, son posibles soluciones que salvan vidas. Los trastornos mentales son la principal causa de discapacidad en todo el mundo (como se menciona en este artículo de Lancet de febrero de 2016: http://bit.ly/2cyGd65), y nuestras estimaciones son probablemente bajas. Necesitamos reconocer la carga de la enfermedad mental a nivel mundial; tenemos que decirlo en voz alta y poner los recursos a trabajar.
2. Nadie tiene el monopolio de la innovación. Algunos de los avances más significativos en salud mental en la última década fueron desarrollados y probados en países de bajos y medianos ingresos en todo el mundo. Recuerde el adagio “¿La necesidad es la madre de la invención”? Circunstancias restringidas de recursos crean ingenio. Y los entornos de bajos ingresos tienen otros activos para traer a la mesa. Las alianzas mundiales liberan recursos complementarios que facilitan la ampliación y la difusión de servicios en todo el mundo.
3. “Invertir la innovación”. Cada vez más, se están desarrollando nuevos procedimientos, instrumentos y tecnologías de salud mental en entornos de bajos ingresos y luego fluyendo a entornos de mayores ingresos. Tomemos, por ejemplo, dos innovaciones que comenzaron en África que se han abierto paso hacia Europa y América del Norte: el árbol de la vida de intervención de trauma y el modelo de trabajadores de salud comunitaria en Harlem. Cuando consideras que el 48% de la población de Estados Unidos vive en el rango de “bajos ingresos”, centrarse en las comunidades con pocos recursos tiene un enorme potencial en los llamados países de altos ingresos también.
4. Y está también la equidad. Más de la mitad de las personas que padecen enfermedades mentales en todo el mundo no reciben tratamiento que mejore significativamente sus vidas (más detalles aquí: http://bit.ly/2rAV0c8). Desde un simple imperativo moral, nos corresponde trabajar para aliviar el sufrimiento mental donde podamos. Si bien la ambigüedad moral puede estar en aumento, los principios de equidad y humanidad compartida aún deben mantener cierta vigencia.
5. Retorno de la inversión. Los tratamientos para los trastornos mentales tienen efectividad probada incluso en los entornos más desafiantes Centrarse en la salud mental se traduce en una mejor calidad de vida para el individuo, una mejor calidad de vida para las familias y las comunidades, y una menor carga para los sistemas de salud. Por cada dólar invertido en salud mental, podemos esperar un retorno de $4 dólares (más detalles en otro artículo de Lancet aquí: http://bit.ly/1TR4zKf).
Entonces, cuando consideramos invertir en salud mental, ya sea que lo hagamos en los puntos en la tierra que llamamos hogar o cerca de nuestras antípodas al otro lado de la tierra, digamos, “sí”. Para encontrar su antípoda, visite www.antipodesmap.com.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de psicología y directora del Programa Mundial de Salud Mental en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés).