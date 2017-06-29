By Diane Drescher I am a landscape painter. Most of the time “landscape” means views of beautiful scenes in nature, but it also describes an orientation. Think about the print option on your printer when you have to choose a format: there is “landscape” and there is “portrait.” Most posters, but not all, are portrait and it is true of the MTA- Artists Unite posters in the subway elevators at 184th Street and 190th Street. Every year Rosa Naparstek, Director of Artists Unite and founder of the Poster Project, sends out an announcement to Northern Manhattan artists to submit work for consideration for the poster competition. Every year I have submitted paintings, but they were always in the landscape format. To be clear, all but one of the posters panels in the elevator is in landscape format, thus greatly limiting my chances of winning. Nonetheless, stubborn painter that I am, I would always send in a landscape. And I always got the rejection email: “The selection process takes into account the merits of the individual artwork and how it will read as a poster.” Sorry. As an artist, I paint on site. In 2015, I noticed construction work that was being done at Dyckman Street underneath the Henry Hudson Parkway. That is when the extension for the Hudson River Greenway Bike path was created. I painted there all summer looking up under the bridge into the steep bike path as it makes its way down to Dyckman. Then, finally one day I did a vertical version – a good painting in portrait format. I submitted the piece to the competition and it was accepted. Victory! My timing was perfect because Rosa was just then preparing a celebration to commemorate eight years of the poster project. For those who are not familiar with the project’s history, it emerged from a collective effort to bring art into our subway elevators. Before the posters, there was an ad hoc display of pictures and newspaper clippings posted in the elevators at 181st Street (at the 184th exit) and 190th Street “A” train stations. Everything was removed in 2001 due to an MTA directive. Residents of Washington Heights were up in arms and collected more than 3,000 signatures in a few days to bring the pictures back. Thus, the poster project. Today, 15 years after the original display was removed, Rosa says, “this unique project has become an uptown treasure.” In early June, over the course of two weekends, almost all of the 40 artists whose work has been featured on the posters came together to meet and celebrate. The accomplished artists trace their origins to Russia, the Dominican Republic, Romania, Israel, China as well as many parts of the U.S. They work in a variety of mediums: photography, painting, illustration, drawing, weaving, clay, and mixed media. But all have one thing is common: their desire to create. One of the events at the celebration-exhibit involved a circle where artists were able to talk about their work and what it means to live in Northern Manhattan. For the artists, this project has created a distinct sense of community. We shape our individual identity as artists alone and yet we have a deep desire for support and participation with the public. The exposure for our work, seen by so many, and at the same time the connection with peers is unmatched. In turn, the project is a gift to Northern Manhattan on many levels. The artwork gives residents in the neighborhood a chance to pause and enjoy unique, beautiful art on their commute to and from work each day. And it gives thousands of tourists who visit the Met’s Cloisters and Fort Tryon Park a unique elevator experience. As Rosa said, “This is a way to recognize our artists and bring their art into our daily lives.” The new posters, easily recognized by the grey borders, can now be seen at the 184th Street and 190th Street elevators for the A train. Diane Drescher is a landscape painter and artist living and working in New York City. For more information, please visit www.dianedrescher.com. Por Diane Drescher Soy una paisajista. La mayoría de las veces “paisaje” significa vistas de hermosas escenas en la naturaleza, pero también describe una orientación. Piense en la opción de impresión en su impresora cuando tiene que elegir un formato: hay “paisaje” y hay “retrato”. La mayoría de los carteles, pero no todos, son en formato de retrato, y es cierto para los carteles de Artists Unite de la MTA en los ascensores de metro en las calles 184 y 190. Cada año, Rosa Naparstek, directora de Artists Unite y fundadora del Proyecto Poster, envía un anuncio a los artistas del norte de Manhattan para que presenten obras para su consideración en el concurso de carteles. Cada año he presentado pinturas, pero siempre estaban en el formato de paisaje. Para ser clara, todos menos uno de los paneles de carteles en el ascensor es en formato de paisaje, lo que limitaba enormemente mis posibilidades de ganar. Sin embargo, como obstinada pintora que soy, siempre enviaba un formato paisaje. Y siempre recibía el correo electrónico de rechazo: “El proceso de selección toma en cuenta los méritos de las ilustraciones individuales y cómo se leerá como un póster”. Lo siento. Como artista, pinto en el sitio. En 2015, me di cuenta del trabajo de construcción que se estaba haciendo en la Calle Dyckman, debajo de la autovía Henry Hudson. Fue entonces cuando se creó la extensión para el sendero de bicicletas Hudson River Greenway. Pinté allí durante todo el verano mirando bajo el puente hacia el escarpado carril de bicicletas como se dirige hacia Dyckman. Entonces, finalmente un día hice una versión vertical, una buena pintura y en formato de retrato. Presenté la pieza a la competencia y fue aceptada. ¡Victoria! Mi tiempo fue perfecto porque Rosa estaba preparando una celebración para conmemorar los ocho años del Proyecto Poster. Para quienes no están familiarizados con la historia del proyecto, surgió de un esfuerzo colectivo para llevar arte a nuestros ascensores del metro. Antes de los carteles, había una exhibición ad hoc de cuadros y de recortes de periódico fijados en los elevadores en las estaciones de la Calle 181 (en la salida de la 184) y de la Calle 190 del tren “A”. Todo fue eliminado en 2001 debido a una directiva dela MTA. Los residentes de Washington Heights se levantaron en armas y recopilaron más de 3,000 firmas en pocos días para traer las fotos de vuelta. Así, el proyecto del cartel. Hoy, 15 años después de que la exhibición original fuera removida, Rosa dice, “este proyecto único se ha convertido en un tesoro del norte del condado”. A principios de junio, en el curso de dos fines de semana, casi todos los 40 artistas cuyo trabajo se ha presentado en los carteles se reunieron para conocerse y celebrar. Los artistas consumados remontan sus orígenes a Rusia, la República Dominicana, Rumania, Israel, China, así como muchas partes de los Estados Unidos. Trabajan en una variedad de medios: fotografía, pintura, ilustración, dibujo, tejido, arcilla y técnicas mixtas. Pero todos tienen una cosa es común: su deseo de crear. Uno de los eventos en la celebración-exhibición implicó un círculo en donde los artistas podían hablar de su trabajo y de lo que significa vivir en el norte de Manhattan. Para los artistas, este proyecto ha creado un sentido distintivo de comunidad. Damos forma a nuestra identidad individual como artistas solos, sin embargo, tenemos un profundo deseo de apoyo y participación con el público. La exposición de nuestro trabajo, visto por muchos, y al mismo tiempo, la conexión con los compañeros, es inigualable. A su vez, el proyecto es un regalo para el norte de Manhattan en muchos niveles. Las obras de arte ofrecen a los residentes en el barrio la oportunidad de hacer una pausa y disfrutar de arte único, bello, en su camino hacia y del trabajo todos los días. Y da a miles de turistas que visitan los Claustros del Met y Fort Tryon Park una experiencia de ascensor única. Rosa Naparstek dijo: “Esta es una forma de reconocer a nuestros artistas y llevar su arte a nuestra vida cotidiana”. Los nuevos carteles, fácilmente reconocibles por los bordes grises, ahora se pueden ver en los elevadores de las Calle 184 y 190 para el tren A. Diane Drescher es una pintora de paisajes y artista que vive y trabaja en la ciudad de Nueva York. Para obtener más información, visite www.dianedrescher.com.
“This is what community looks like”
Así se ve la comunidad
