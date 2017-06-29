“This is what community looks like”

By Diane Drescher

I am a landscape painter. Most of the time “landscape” means views of beautiful scenes in nature, but it also describes an orientation. Think about the print option on your printer when you have to choose a format: there is “landscape” and there is “portrait.”

Most posters, but not all, are portrait and it is true of the MTA- Artists Unite posters in the subway elevators at 184th Street and 190th Street.

Every year Rosa Naparstek, Director of Artists Unite and founder of the Poster Project, sends out an announcement to Northern Manhattan artists to submit work for consideration for the poster competition.

Every year I have submitted paintings, but they were always in the landscape format. To be clear, all but one of the posters panels in the elevator is in landscape format, thus greatly limiting my chances of winning. Nonetheless, stubborn painter that I am, I would always send in a landscape.

And I always got the rejection email: “The selection process takes into account the merits of the individual artwork and how it will read as a poster.” Sorry.

As an artist, I paint on site. In 2015, I noticed construction work that was being done at Dyckman Street underneath the Henry Hudson Parkway. That is when the extension for the Hudson River Greenway Bike path was created. I painted there all summer looking up under the bridge into the steep bike path as it makes its way down to Dyckman. Then, finally one day I did a vertical version – a good painting in portrait format.

I submitted the piece to the competition and it was accepted. Victory!

My timing was perfect because Rosa was just then preparing a celebration to commemorate eight years of the poster project. For those who are not familiar with the project’s history, it emerged from a collective effort to bring art into our subway elevators. Before the posters, there was an ad hoc display of pictures and newspaper clippings posted in the elevators at 181st Street (at the 184th exit) and 190th Street “A” train stations.

Everything was removed in 2001 due to an MTA directive. Residents of Washington Heights were up in arms and collected more than 3,000 signatures in a few days to bring the pictures back. Thus, the poster project. Today, 15 years after the original display was removed, Rosa says, “this unique project has become an uptown treasure.”

In early June, over the course of two weekends, almost all of the 40 artists whose work has been featured on the posters came together to meet and celebrate. The accomplished artists trace their origins to Russia, the Dominican Republic, Romania, Israel, China as well as many parts of the U.S. They work in a variety of mediums: photography, painting, illustration, drawing, weaving, clay, and mixed media.

But all have one thing is common: their desire to create.

One of the events at the celebration-exhibit involved a circle where artists were able to talk about their work and what it means to live in Northern Manhattan. For the artists, this project has created a distinct sense of community. We shape our individual identity as artists alone and yet we have a deep desire for support and participation with the public. The exposure for our work, seen by so many, and at the same time the connection with peers is unmatched.

In turn, the project is a gift to Northern Manhattan on many levels. The artwork gives residents in the neighborhood a chance to pause and enjoy unique, beautiful art on their commute to and from work each day. And it gives thousands of tourists who visit the Met’s Cloisters and Fort Tryon Park a unique elevator experience. As Rosa said, “This is a way to recognize our artists and bring their art into our daily lives.”

The new posters, easily recognized by the grey borders, can now be seen at the 184th Street and 190th Street elevators for the A train.

Diane Drescher is a landscape painter and artist living and working in New York City. For more information, please visit www.dianedrescher.com.