Sotomayor Speaks

Story by Gregg McQueen

Before she was called “Your Honor,” some called her “Honey.”

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that gender equality continues to be an issue for females in the American workforce, citing a personal story in which she was called “honey” by a U.S. Marshal.

“I can’t comfort you by telling you that it won’t be a struggle, still, to be a woman in the workplace,” she remarked during a lecture at St. Francis College in Brooklyn on February 2.

A Bronx native and the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court, Sotomayor noted statistics on wage disparity and said that females still face difficulty achieving corporate positions of power.

She explained that she did not think all gender discrimination was conscious or intentional, rather a tendency of those in power to hire and promote those that look like themselves.

“It’s ‘unthinking’ discrimination in large measure — ‘unthinking’ because most people in positions of power are not sensitive enough to recognize that for themselves, when they’re evaluating people they’re going to promote or put in positions of responsibility that are great, they tend to look for people who look like them,” stated Sotomayor.

“Those are expectations we still need to disprove,” she added. “We have to go out in the workplace and prove we’re just as capable, if not more.”

Sotomayor’s visit to St. Francis was part of the college’s Thomas J. Volpe Lecture Series, an annual event that has previously featured astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, authors E.L. Doctorow and Salman Rushdie, music mogul Russell Simmons and former Poland president Lech Walesa.

With students hailing from more than 80 countries, St. Francis has been recognized as one of the more diverse colleges in the United States.

The discussion was moderated by Sotomayor’s former law clerk and first-generation college graduate, Sparkle Sooknanan, a St. Francis alum and current associate at Jones Day.

Sotomayor noted that she chose to visit St. Francis as a “thank you” to former colleague Sooknanan, and also because she admired the students of St. Francis, many of whom are the first in their families to go to college.

“The things that you’re doing, which is working hard to make your lives better, that’s really the drive that makes you succeed. That desire, the will, and the dedication to get ahead,” Sotomayor told students.

She urged them to immerse themselves in a diverse range of college courses and subjects.

“It gives you the chance to not just do the things you know, but to explore the things you don’t know,” remarked Sotomayor. “This is the time to learn about everything.”

Sotomayor, who did not touch on politics or current events, answered previously submitted questions from St. Francis students in the audience. While speaking, she took time to stride among the nearly 700 attendees, stopping to shake their hand or pose for a photo.

She said she had come to an important realization since joining the bench.

“I’ve learned that reasonable people can disagree,” said Sotomayor. “And I’ve learned to respect that my colleagues do what they do or come to the decisions they come to, not from ill will or from a desire to hurt anyone, but from their sense of passion about what they think is best for the law, for the constitution, and for our system of government.”

She said she was first inspired to be a judge by watching episodes of TV series Perry Mason as a young girl. She said she was originally drawn to that show’s powerful lead character, a defense attorney, but realized it was the judge who was the most essential person in the courtroom.

“I knew the person who makes the most important decisions is the judge — I wanted to be that person,” she stated.

The third female to serve on the Supreme Court, Sotomayor was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2009.

Sotomayor said that she appreciated the opportunity to influence laws as a member of the nation’s highest court.

“When you’re on the Supreme Court, you’re deciding what the law should be,” she said. “People come to us when there’s no clear answer.”

When asked about the nation’s current jury duty system, Sotomayor said, “Regrettably, most civil and criminal juries are not composed of the equals to every criminal or civil plaintiff or defendant.”

She blamed imperfect use of voter rolls to summon jurors, and ingrained biases of judges and lawyers as potential defects in the legal system, also noting a language barrier and accessibility issues for disabled jurors.

Despite flaws, Sotomayor said that jury duty was an important responsibility that people should not try to avoid.

“It sets us apart from every other nation in the world in a very positive way,” she said.

When asked about all three women currently serving on the Supreme Court being New York natives, Sotomayor remarked that New Yorkers have a tenacious quality that drives them to succeed, likening them to “a bulldog.”

She expressed a desire for justices with more diverse professional experience to be named to the Supreme Court, noting that the current justices lack backgrounds in civil law and environmental law.

However, Sotomayor said the composition of the Supreme Court is unlikely to change much in the next 20 years, as justice appointments are lifelong roles.

“We’re there for life,” she remarked. “And so, in your lifetime, the likelihood of the court changing completely more than once is unlikely.”

Though she did not mention him by name, she referred to current nominee Neil Gorsuch, nominated by President Donald Trump on January 31, as someone who could serve on the court for decades, if confirmed.

“So, given the current nominee is 49 years old, he has the possibility of serving 30 years, 40, maybe more,” Sotomayor said. “If you are looking for a radical change of the face of the court from the backgrounds that exist today, don’t think you are going to find radical changes.”

After the talk, Sotomayor was presented with an Honorary Doctor of Laws by St. Francis College President Timothy J. Houlihan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees John F. Tully ’67, Chairman Emeritus Thomas J. Volpe, and Vice President for Government and Community Relations Linda Werbel Dashefsky.

St. Francis student Mareya, a business major, attended the lecture holding a copy of Sotomayor’s memoir, My Beloved World.

“I was eager to hear what she had to say,” Mareya remarked. “I find her very inspiring.”

