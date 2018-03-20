- English
- Español
“This is personal for me”
Espaillat’s weekend walking tour
Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi
It was not just any Sunday stroll.
U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat took elected officials and community members on a walking tour this Sun., Mar. 18th of vacant lots where he said that the city could build 100 percent affordable housing.
The Congressman’s role in the rezoning is only advisory.
When asked why he is providing leadership on so local an issue, he told The Manhattan Times, “This is personal for me because I’ve lived in Inwood for the past 22 years.”
A spokesperson for Espaillat said that in Washington the Congressman focuses on the national budget and immigration reform, particularly for DACA recipients. But constituents continually raise housing concerns. He has called on the city to create 5000 units of affordable housing, with 1000 designated specifically for seniors, in both Inwood and Washington Heights. “We need to expand our ask to include greater possibilities,” he said.
Espaillat said Washington Heights must also be considered in Inwood’s rezoning. Each of Northern Manhattan’s four zip codes contain about 3000 apartments with preferential rent riders. If hundreds of new, market rate apartments are added to the area, the overall rents will likely rise. That will create strong incentives for landlords to revoke existing preferential rents and demand market rates instead.
“This has the potential to dramatically change our neighborhood in a way we don’t want,” Espaillat said.
He led about 40 community residents on a short tour of properties that could be converted into 100 percent affordable housing. Espaillat said at least 14 sites in both Washington Heights and Inwood and 52 vacant lots could be transformed into 100 percent affordable housing. He plans to have at least one more walking tour next week.
He said the Con Edison site on 204th Street and 10th Avenue was promised to the community after the 1999 blackout.
“They never gave it to us. We want it back,” he said.
Across the street is the Manhattan Bible Church. The Congressman noted that the administrators there have expressed interest in developing affordable housing. “We need to sit down with the pastor,” he said.
A nearby Department of Transportation (DOT) parking lot could also be transformed into a site for housing. He also pointed out a site on 207th Street and Ninth Avenue where a private developer, MADDD Equities, is developing 600 affordable units and commercial space on waterfront property.
Another location on 207th Street, formerly a Chase Manhattan bank, is owned by the nonprofit organization Acacia Network. Also along 218th Street is the Charter Communications parking lot. “This lot would yield about 400 to 600 apartments as well,” he said.
Also present for the tour was City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Borough President Gale Brewer. Stringer, who grew up along Bogardus Place and Nagle Avenue, said speculators would love to build luxury housing in the area.
“The way they convince people to buy in is they say we can build big buildings uptown and we can give you affordable housing,” he said. “The problem is, when you crunch the numbers as I have, the affordable housing is not affordable for the community.”
Brewer noted that she had spoken to all of the business owners along the Commercial U district and the auto repair businesses on 10th Avenue.
“No place else in Manhattan do they exist,” said.
She is concerned that mom-and-pop small businesses stay in place. Financiers of new buildings often maintain that only “credit worthy” tenants can rent commercial space. “Before you know it, you have a chain store,” she said.
Along the tour, Espaillat noted some of the long-term neighborhood businesses, including a 10th Avenue auto supply store that’s been in its location for 20 years and a restaurant on Post Avenue that’s been there for more than 25 years. Pointing to El Tina Fish Market on 207th Street and 10th Avenue, he said, “This restaurant has been here for at least 40 years.”
One of the Inwood residents on the tour, Nancy Preston, said that she was familiar with many of the sites. They were listed in a proposal given to the city and to the Community Board by Northern Manhattan Community Land Trust. “We hope that the Community Land Trust could be partners in developing 100 percent affordable housing.” She said sites could also be used for commercial and community space as well.
“We’re grateful to him [Espaillat] for bringing this to light,” Preston said. “We don’t need Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) to bring affordable housing here. And we know MIH won’t serve our community. It will actually displace our community by bringing in too much market rate housing.”
“Esto es personal para mí”
Caminata de fin de semana
Historia y fotos por Sherry Mazzocchi
No fue solo cualquier paseo dominical.
El congresista estadounidense Adriano Espaillat llevó a funcionarios electos y miembros de la comunidad en una caminata este domingo 18 de marzo por lotes vacíos donde, dijo, la ciudad podría construir viviendas 100 por ciento asequibles.
El papel del congresista en la rezonificación es solo consultivo.
Cuando se le preguntó por qué está proporcionando liderazgo en un tema tan local, dijo a The Manhattan Times: “Esto es personal para mí porque he vivido en Inwood durante los últimos 22 años”.
Un vocero de Espaillat dijo que en Washington el congresista se enfoca en el presupuesto nacional y la reforma migratoria, particularmente para los beneficiarios de DACA. Pero los electores continuamente plantean inquietudes sobre la vivienda. Ha pedido a la ciudad que cree 5,000 unidades de viviendas asequibles, con 1,000 designadas específicamente para adultos mayores, tanto en Inwood como en Washington Heights. “Necesitamos expandir nuestra solicitud para incluir mayores posibilidades”, dijo.
Espaillat dijo que Washington Heights también debe considerarse en la rezonificación de Inwood.
Cada uno de los cuatro códigos postales del norte de Manhattan contiene aproximadamente 3,000 apartamentos con alquileres preferenciales. Si se agregan cientos de apartamentos nuevos de tasa de mercado al área, es probable que aumenten los alquileres generales. Eso creará fuertes incentivos para que los propietarios revoquen las rentas preferenciales existentes y exijan tasas de mercado.
“Esto tiene el potencial de cambiar drásticamente nuestro vecindario de una manera que no queremos”, dijo Espaillat.
Dirigió a unos 40 residentes de la comunidad en un recorrido corto por propiedades que podrían convertirse en viviendas 100 por ciento asequibles. Espaillat dijo que al menos 14 sitios en Washington Heights e Inwood y 52 lotes baldíos podrían transformarse en viviendas 100 por ciento asequibles. Él planea tener al menos un recorrido más a pie la próxima semana.
Dijo que el sitio de Con Edison en la calle 204 y la avenida 10 fue prometido a la comunidad después del apagón de 1999.
“Nunca nos lo dieron. Lo queremos de vuelta”, señaló.
Al otro lado de la calle está la iglesia Manhattan Bible. El congresista explicó que los administradores de ahí expresaron interés en desarrollar viviendas asequibles. “Necesitamos sentarnos con el pastor”, comentó.
Un estacionamiento cercano al Departamento de Transporte (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) también podría ser transformado en un sitio de vivienda. También señaló un sitio en la calle 207 y la novena avenida, donde un desarrollador privado, MADDD Equities, está desarrollando 600 unidades asequibles y espacio comercial en la propiedad frente al mar.
Otra ubicación en la calle 207, anteriormente un banco Chase Manhattan, es propiedad de la organización sin fines de lucro Red Acacia. También en la calle 218 se encuentra el estacionamiento de Charter Communications. “Este lote también daría entre 400 y 600 apartamentos”, dijo.
También estuvo presente en el recorrido el contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, y la presidenta del condado, Gale Brewer. Stringer, quien creció a lo largo de Bogardus Place y la avenida Nagle, dijo que a los especuladores les encantaría construir viviendas de lujo en el área.
“La forma en que convencen a la gente para comprar es que dicen que pueden construir grandes edificios en el norte del condado y ofrecer viviendas asequibles”, dijo. “El problema es cuando estudias los números como lo he hecho, la vivienda asequible no es asequible para la comunidad”.
Brewer destacó que habló con todos los dueños de negocios a lo largo del distrito Commercial U y con los negocios de reparación de automóviles en la 10ª avenida.
“No hay otro lugar en Manhattan donde existan”, dijo.
Le preocupa que los pequeños negocios familiares se mantengan en su lugar. Los financieros de los edificios nuevos a menudo sostienen que solo los inquilinos “dignos de crédito” pueden alquilar espacios comerciales. “Antes de que te des cuenta, tienes una tienda de cadena”, dijo.
A lo largo del recorrido, Espaillat destacó algunos de los negocios de mucho tiempo del vecindario, incluyendo una tienda de suministros de autos de la 10ª avenida que lleva 20 años en su ubicación y un restaurante en la avenida Post que lleva ahí más de 25 años. Señalando hacia El Tina Fish Market en la calle 207 y la 10ª avenida, dijo: “este restaurante ha estado aquí por lo menos durante 40 años”.
Nancy Preston, residente de Inwood que participó en el recorrido, dijo que estaba familiarizada con muchos de los sitios. Fueron listados en una propuesta entregada a la ciudad y a la Junta Comunitaria por el Fideicomiso de la Tierra de la Comunidad del Norte de Manhattan. “Esperamos que este Fideicomiso pueda ser socio en el desarrollo de viviendas 100 por ciento asequibles”. Dijo que los sitios también podrían usarse para espacios comerciales y comunitarios.
“Estamos agradecidos con él [Espaillat] por sacar esto a la luz”, dijo Preston. “No necesitamos que Vivienda Inclusiva Obligatoria (MIH, por sus siglas en inglés) traiga vivienda asequible. Y sabemos que la MIH no servirá a nuestra comunidad. Realmente desplazará a nuestra comunidad al traer demasiadas viviendas a precios de mercado”.