“This is personal for me”

Espaillat’s weekend walking tour

Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi

It was not just any Sunday stroll.

U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat took elected officials and community members on a walking tour this Sun., Mar. 18th of vacant lots where he said that the city could build 100 percent affordable housing.

The Congressman’s role in the rezoning is only advisory.

When asked why he is providing leadership on so local an issue, he told The Manhattan Times, “This is personal for me because I’ve lived in Inwood for the past 22 years.”

A spokesperson for Espaillat said that in Washington the Congressman focuses on the national budget and immigration reform, particularly for DACA recipients. But constituents continually raise housing concerns. He has called on the city to create 5000 units of affordable housing, with 1000 designated specifically for seniors, in both Inwood and Washington Heights. “We need to expand our ask to include greater possibilities,” he said.

Espaillat said Washington Heights must also be considered in Inwood’s rezoning. Each of Northern Manhattan’s four zip codes contain about 3000 apartments with preferential rent riders. If hundreds of new, market rate apartments are added to the area, the overall rents will likely rise. That will create strong incentives for landlords to revoke existing preferential rents and demand market rates instead.

“This has the potential to dramatically change our neighborhood in a way we don’t want,” Espaillat said.

He led about 40 community residents on a short tour of properties that could be converted into 100 percent affordable housing. Espaillat said at least 14 sites in both Washington Heights and Inwood and 52 vacant lots could be transformed into 100 percent affordable housing. He plans to have at least one more walking tour next week.

He said the Con Edison site on 204th Street and 10th Avenue was promised to the community after the 1999 blackout.

“They never gave it to us. We want it back,” he said.

Across the street is the Manhattan Bible Church. The Congressman noted that the administrators there have expressed interest in developing affordable housing. “We need to sit down with the pastor,” he said.

A nearby Department of Transportation (DOT) parking lot could also be transformed into a site for housing. He also pointed out a site on 207th Street and Ninth Avenue where a private developer, MADDD Equities, is developing 600 affordable units and commercial space on waterfront property.

Another location on 207th Street, formerly a Chase Manhattan bank, is owned by the nonprofit organization Acacia Network. Also along 218th Street is the Charter Communications parking lot. “This lot would yield about 400 to 600 apartments as well,” he said.

Also present for the tour was City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Borough President Gale Brewer. Stringer, who grew up along Bogardus Place and Nagle Avenue, said speculators would love to build luxury housing in the area.

“The way they convince people to buy in is they say we can build big buildings uptown and we can give you affordable housing,” he said. “The problem is, when you crunch the numbers as I have, the affordable housing is not affordable for the community.”

Brewer noted that she had spoken to all of the business owners along the Commercial U district and the auto repair businesses on 10th Avenue.

“No place else in Manhattan do they exist,” said.

She is concerned that mom-and-pop small businesses stay in place. Financiers of new buildings often maintain that only “credit worthy” tenants can rent commercial space. “Before you know it, you have a chain store,” she said.

Along the tour, Espaillat noted some of the long-term neighborhood businesses, including a 10th Avenue auto supply store that’s been in its location for 20 years and a restaurant on Post Avenue that’s been there for more than 25 years. Pointing to El Tina Fish Market on 207th Street and 10th Avenue, he said, “This restaurant has been here for at least 40 years.”

One of the Inwood residents on the tour, Nancy Preston, said that she was familiar with many of the sites. They were listed in a proposal given to the city and to the Community Board by Northern Manhattan Community Land Trust. “We hope that the Community Land Trust could be partners in developing 100 percent affordable housing.” She said sites could also be used for commercial and community space as well.

“We’re grateful to him [Espaillat] for bringing this to light,” Preston said. “We don’t need Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) to bring affordable housing here. And we know MIH won’t serve our community. It will actually displace our community by bringing in too much market rate housing.”