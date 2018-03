“This is not politics”

An Open Letter to Our District Six Community

By Community Education Council Six (CEC6) members

We the undersigned members of Community Education Council Six (CEC6) support this week’s student walk-out to protest gun violence, as well as other upcoming events designed to protest gun violence and draw attention to the need for fundamentally different approaches to gun violence – ones that radically reduce the number of guns in the United States.

We call upon the District Superintendent and the school leaders in District Six to publicly communicate their support for the walk-outs and events, noting that developmentally appropriate activities may be crafted for all age ranges and developmental stages.

We make this call based on the statement below.

Gun violence is plaguing the United States, killing approximately 33,000 people per year1, with 13,000 gun homicides each year2. The mass shootings at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando Florida, the Harvest Music Festival in Los Vegas Nevada and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida are added to the list of 1624 mass shootings that have occurred in the US since 20133.

“The solution likely lies in the hearts and minds of our children and youth. “

Gun violence is all too familiar to urban public school children. Although New York City experienced the fewest shootings in recent history in 20174, other urban areas have not had the same experience. In Chicago, a much smaller city, nearly 800 people were killed with guns in 20165. Many were children.

In no other industrialized, developed country do so many people die each year due to gun violence. The U.S. has gun homicide rate is 25 times that of other high-income countries6. No other country has built such a culture around gun ownership, with the profits of such ownership accruing to several gun manufacturers7 and being used to support politicians who value personal power over the safety and well-being of America’s children8.

The solution to gun violence is not more guns in schools, whether in the hands of teachers or branches of the police. The solution is not more metal detectors that make our urban school children feel like criminals.

The solution likely lies in the hearts and minds of our children and youth. Young people are leading the way and giving voice to this important demand for gun control. Their eloquence and compassion should be admired by all. It provides us, the adults, an opportunity to reflect and implement pedagogy that promotes in our students the ability to use their voices for themselves and on behalf of the marginalized, the vulnerable, and the silenced. Their leadership empowers those around them; their support, words, and actions show that they have the power to change the world for the better – in ways small and big, and in any debate.

We call on the adults in our district to support our young citizens who care about violence, injustice, famine, illness, the environment and their role in a thriving democracy.

This is not politics. It’s informed civic engagement.

And the world needs more of it.

Sincerely,

Johanna García, CEC6 President and Manhattan Borough President Appointee

Angela Garcés, CEC6 Vice President and Parent Member

Eileen Fuentes, CEC6 Manhattan Borough President Appointee

Tory Frye, CEC6 Parent Member

Carmen Robles, CEC6 Parent Member

Francisco Santiago, CEC6 Parent Member