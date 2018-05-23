This is about Junot Diaz, but it’s more about us

By José Alfaro

I applaud all the women who have addressed Junot Díaz’s inappropriate, sexist, manipulative and power-hungry behavior while calling out the press for their portrayal of Díaz as being so different than most males.

It’s very painful when we discover that one of our more distinguished Latinos has engaged in behavior that embarrasses, saddens and even enrages our community. The recently packed audience in Washington Heights at Díaz’s presentation of his children’s book Islandborn was evidence of how much pride the community holds for him. I suspect that some of the enthusiasm derives from the importance of having a Latino “represent” at a time that we are maligned from the White House and other elements of U.S. society.

In the early 2000’s, as a former high school social worker, I became a practitioner of Restorative Justice (RJ) or healing circles.

In my work I saw many teenagers (and a few adults) commit painful emotional and physical abuse against others. Generally students were suspended and had a re-entry meeting upon return. Sometimes they were required to mediate prior to returning to school. But once I introduced RJ circles into my practice I realized that the support that the students received from family members, other students and staff often was a significant factor in helping both the victim and victimizer change and continue to grow emotionally.

Some people believe that RJ can be mistaken for excusing and even encouraging inappropriate behavior to continue. I have found just the opposite. Sitting in circle with others and reflecting on one’s behavior can be a very challenging and even terrifying action to participate in. It can also be a source of great strength as one realizes that they are not alone in their struggles to become a better person.

I believe we are all capable of change, but I also believe that it is a very difficult process to undergo and requires a great deal of critical reflection and emotional support from the community. I also recognize that not everyone has the courage, compassion or community support to change, and this makes change even more difficult. And there are others who are so emotionally scarred that the support required is so great that we often give up on them.

I hope that Díaz has the courage and emotional capacity to change.

I recognize that within my experiences as a member of progressive community organizations, I have witnessed sexist, homophobic, classist and even racist behavior from some of the people I believed to be fighters for real change in society. I myself have made comments, etc., that have not always been appropriate, and I have not always spoken up to address the behavior of others.

Sometimes I don’t think I understood the issues enough, sometimes it might have been fear that I too might be guilty of similar behavior, and other times I thought that the greater good would be compromised if I called someone out. Regardless of the reasons, inappropriate behavior was allowed to continue, causing hurt to individuals and to the community work we were doing.

So I want to suggest four points to address the situation of Díaz as well as the rest of us.

Recognize that we continue to live in a sexist, racist, classist, homophobic, xenophobic society and none of us are immune to the internalization of these and other isms and the subsequent behavior this internalization can cause. Recognize that we all have the potential to change, but we often need a lot of support from our community to do so. Recognize the need to encourage Latino men to join together to have ongoing conversations, with a particular focus on sexism. Though I believe that the intersectionality of issues will also cause us to raise other isms (i.e. racism, classism, homophobia, etc.), I emphasize the issue of sexism as being in the forefront because I think it will be easier for men to discuss those issues we are directly affected by (such as racism) and avoid discussing those issues we as men often perpetuate such as sexism. I believe that for many of us these will be difficult conversations, and we’ll use avoidance, denial and all means of mental acrobatics to avoid confronting the sexism within. Recognize that while it’s appropriate for men to meet separately, it’s also important that we meet with women to help us evaluate our progress and setbacks.

My hope is that in doing so we’ll encourage the formation of other men’s groups to meet on a consistent basis, including our youth.

And in the end I think our community will better for having the courage to become more transparent, more self-reflective and more honest in facing who we are and whom we want to become.

Interested? Please feel free to reach out at joalfaro49@aol.com.

José Alfaro is a Therapist, RJ Facilitator/Circle Keeper, and Community Activist.