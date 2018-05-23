- English
This is about Junot Diaz, but it’s more about us
By José Alfaro
I applaud all the women who have addressed Junot Díaz’s inappropriate, sexist, manipulative and power-hungry behavior while calling out the press for their portrayal of Díaz as being so different than most males.
It’s very painful when we discover that one of our more distinguished Latinos has engaged in behavior that embarrasses, saddens and even enrages our community. The recently packed audience in Washington Heights at Díaz’s presentation of his children’s book Islandborn was evidence of how much pride the community holds for him. I suspect that some of the enthusiasm derives from the importance of having a Latino “represent” at a time that we are maligned from the White House and other elements of U.S. society.
In the early 2000’s, as a former high school social worker, I became a practitioner of Restorative Justice (RJ) or healing circles.
In my work I saw many teenagers (and a few adults) commit painful emotional and physical abuse against others. Generally students were suspended and had a re-entry meeting upon return. Sometimes they were required to mediate prior to returning to school. But once I introduced RJ circles into my practice I realized that the support that the students received from family members, other students and staff often was a significant factor in helping both the victim and victimizer change and continue to grow emotionally.
Some people believe that RJ can be mistaken for excusing and even encouraging inappropriate behavior to continue. I have found just the opposite. Sitting in circle with others and reflecting on one’s behavior can be a very challenging and even terrifying action to participate in. It can also be a source of great strength as one realizes that they are not alone in their struggles to become a better person.
I believe we are all capable of change, but I also believe that it is a very difficult process to undergo and requires a great deal of critical reflection and emotional support from the community. I also recognize that not everyone has the courage, compassion or community support to change, and this makes change even more difficult. And there are others who are so emotionally scarred that the support required is so great that we often give up on them.
I hope that Díaz has the courage and emotional capacity to change.
I recognize that within my experiences as a member of progressive community organizations, I have witnessed sexist, homophobic, classist and even racist behavior from some of the people I believed to be fighters for real change in society. I myself have made comments, etc., that have not always been appropriate, and I have not always spoken up to address the behavior of others.
Sometimes I don’t think I understood the issues enough, sometimes it might have been fear that I too might be guilty of similar behavior, and other times I thought that the greater good would be compromised if I called someone out. Regardless of the reasons, inappropriate behavior was allowed to continue, causing hurt to individuals and to the community work we were doing.
So I want to suggest four points to address the situation of Díaz as well as the rest of us.
- Recognize that we continue to live in a sexist, racist, classist, homophobic, xenophobic society and none of us are immune to the internalization of these and other isms and the subsequent behavior this internalization can cause.
- Recognize that we all have the potential to change, but we often need a lot of support from our community to do so.
- Recognize the need to encourage Latino men to join together to have ongoing conversations, with a particular focus on sexism. Though I believe that the intersectionality of issues will also cause us to raise other isms (i.e. racism, classism, homophobia, etc.), I emphasize the issue of sexism as being in the forefront because I think it will be easier for men to discuss those issues we are directly affected by (such as racism) and avoid discussing those issues we as men often perpetuate such as sexism. I believe that for many of us these will be difficult conversations, and we’ll use avoidance, denial and all means of mental acrobatics to avoid confronting the sexism within.
- Recognize that while it’s appropriate for men to meet separately, it’s also important that we meet with women to help us evaluate our progress and setbacks.
My hope is that in doing so we’ll encourage the formation of other men’s groups to meet on a consistent basis, including our youth.
And in the end I think our community will better for having the courage to become more transparent, more self-reflective and more honest in facing who we are and whom we want to become.
Interested? Please feel free to reach out at joalfaro49@aol.com.
José Alfaro is a Therapist, RJ Facilitator/Circle Keeper, and Community Activist.
Esto es sobre Junot Díaz, pero se trata más de nosotros
Por José Alfaro
Aplaudo a todas las mujeres que han abordado el comportamiento inapropiado, sexista, manipulador y hambriento de poder de Junot Díaz, mientras retan a la prensa por su retrato de Díaz por ser tan diferente a la mayoría de los hombres.
Es muy doloroso cuando descubrimos que uno de nuestros latinos más distinguidos se ha involucrado en comportamientos que avergüenzan, entristecen e incluso enfurecen a nuestra comunidad. Recientemente el público abarrotado en Washington Heights en la presentación de Díaz de su libro para niños Islandborn, fue evidencia de cuánto orgullo la comunidad tiene por él. Sospecho que parte del entusiasmo se deriva de la importancia de tener un “representante” latino en un momento en que somos difamados por la Casa Blanca y otros elementos de la sociedad de los Estados Unidos.
A principios de la década de 2000, como ex trabajador social de preparatoria, me convertí en practicante de Justicia Restaurativa (RJ, por sus siglas en inglés) o círculos de sanación.
En mi trabajo, vi que muchos adolescentes (y algunos adultos) cometían dolorosos abusos emocionales y físicos contra otros. En general, los estudiantes eran suspendidos y tenían una reunión de reingreso a su retorno. Algunas veces se les pedía mediación antes de regresar a la escuela. Pero una vez que introduje los círculos de RJ en la práctica, noté que el apoyo que los estudiantes recibían de los miembros de la familia, otros estudiantes y el personal, a menudo era un factor importante para ayudar a la víctima y al victimario a cambiar y seguir creciendo emocionalmente.
Algunas personas creen que RJ puede confundirse para excusar e incluso alentar el comportamiento inapropiado para continuar. He encontrado todo lo contrario. Sentarse en círculo con otros y reflexionar sobre el comportamiento de uno puede ser una acción muy desafiante e incluso aterradora en la cual participar. También puede ser una fuente de gran fortaleza cuando uno se da cuenta de que no está solo en su lucha por convertirse en una mejor persona.
Creo que todos somos capaces de cambiar, pero también considero que es un proceso muy difícil de realizar y requiere una gran cantidad de reflexión crítica y apoyo emocional de la comunidad. También reconozco que no todos tienen el coraje, la compasión o el apoyo de la comunidad para cambiar, y esto hace que el cambio sea aún más difícil. Y hay otros que están tan emocionalmente marcados que el apoyo requerido es tan grande que a menudo nos damos por vencidos.
Espero que Díaz tenga el coraje y la capacidad emocional para cambiar.
Reconozco que, en mis experiencias como miembro de organizaciones comunitarias progresistas, he sido testigo del comportamiento sexista, homofóbico, clasista e incluso racista de algunas personas que creía que eran luchadoras por un cambio real en la sociedad. Yo mismo he hecho comentarios, etc., que no siempre han sido apropiados, y no siempre he hablado para enfrentar el comportamiento de los demás.
A veces creo no haber entendido los problemas lo suficiente, a veces podría haber sido miedo de que yo también fuese culpable de un comportamiento similar, y otras veces pensé que el bien mayor se vería comprometido si desafiaba a alguien. Independientemente de las razones, se permitió que el comportamiento inapropiado continuara, causando daño a las personas y al trabajo comunitario que estábamos haciendo.
Entonces quiero sugerir cuatro puntos para abordar la situación de Díaz y del resto de nosotros.
- Reconocer que seguimos viviendo en una sociedad sexista, racista, clasista, homofóbica y xenófoba y ninguno de nosotros es inmune a la internalización de estos y otros ismos y el comportamiento posterior que esta internalización puede causar.
- Reconocer que todos tenemos el potencial para cambiar, pero a menudo necesitamos mucho apoyo de nuestra comunidad para hacerlo.
- Reconocer la necesidad de alentar a los hombres latinos a unirse para tener conversaciones continuas, con un enfoque particular en el sexismo. Aunque creo que la interseccionalidad de los problemas también nos llevará a plantear otros ismos (es decir, racismo, clasismo, homofobia, etc.), enfatizo que el sexismo está en primera línea porque creo que será más fácil para los hombres discutir esos temas que nos afectan directamente (como el racismo) y evitar discutir aquellos temas que a menudo perpetuamos los hombres como el sexismo. Creo que para muchos de nosotros estas serán conversaciones difíciles, y utilizaremos la invalidación, la negación y todos los medios de acrobacia mental para evitar enfrentar el sexismo.
- Reconocer que si bien es apropiado que los hombres se reúnan por separado, también es importante que nos reunamos con mujeres para ayudarnos a evaluar nuestro progreso y retrocesos.
Mi esperanza es que al hacerlo, alentaremos la formación de otros grupos de hombres para que se reúnan de manera constante, incluidos nuestros jóvenes.
Y al final creo que nuestra comunidad tendrá mejor valor por ser más transparente, más auto reflexiva y más honesta al enfrentar quiénes somos y en quién queremos convertirnos.
¿Interesado? Por favor, siéntase libre de comunicarse al correo electrónico joalfaro49@aol.com.
José Alfaro es terapista, facilitador RJ/guardián de círculo y activista de la comunidad.