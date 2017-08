They’re with Her

Democrats rally in support of Sen. Stewart-Cousins

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s not about the post.

State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins spoke at a rally held by Democratic leaders in support of making her the first black female majority leader in the Senate’s history – but said the issues at hand were not about her alone.

“It’s not about any individual,” insisted Stewart-Cousins. “It is about our ability as a collective to lead, to grow strong.”

Members of the U.S. Congress, city and state elected officials, clergy members and civil rights activists gathered on Mon. Aug. 14th in front of the Harriet Tubman statue on West 122nd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue to voice support for Stewart-Cousins.

Attendees included Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Chief Counsel Alphonso David, Manhattan Democratic County Chair Keith Wright, former Congressman Charles B. Rangel, and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

Many expressed anger at Facebook comments posted last week by billionaire Daniel Loeb, a hedge-fund manager and charter school advocate, who said Stewart-Cousins’ support of teacher unions over charter schools did “more damage to people of color than anyone who has ever donned a hood.”

Loeb has since deleted his comments and issued an apology, but that did little to dull the ire of rally participants.

“That is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it,” said Hazel N. Dukes, President of the NAACP New York State Conference, of Loeb’s remarks. “And we don’t accept the apology. It’s too late.”

Minister Kirsten John Foy of the National Action Network (NAN) called on Loeb to step down from his post as Chairman of the board of charter network Success Academy – which was marking its first day of school as the protest took place.

“If you don’t, the school year will be met with protests at all of your schools,” Foy said.

The rally was organized by Brian Benjamin, a State Senator representing Harlem and the Upper West Side, who said that Loeb’s comment, as well as the recent march by white supremacists in Virginia, demonstrates that racism is still an issue in politics, as some are reluctant to see people of color rise to power.

The Harlem rally also came after a meeting last month when Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly suggested to Stewart-Cousins, who represents Yonkers, had less understanding of the suburbs than white elected officials.

While the issue of race served as a touchstone for the rally, numerous speakers also tore into the Independent Democratic Conference (IDC), a breakaway group of eight Democratic senators that form a leadership coalition with Senate Republicans. They blamed the IDC for preventing Democrats from controlling the chamber and Stewart-Cousins from ascending to majority leader.

The Democrats, with 32 Senate members, have enough for a majority, but fail to control the Senate as the IDC and State Senator Simcha Felder caucus with Republicans.

“One thing we do in Harlem is we tell the truth, and we make sure the numbers add up — 32 is 32. It’s not 31, it’s 32,” remarked Benjamin. “The way I understand the rules was if you have 32 Democrats and 31 Republicans, the 32 Democrats should be in charge.”

Dukes said the rally was “a clarion call to everyone who goes under the banner of the Democratic Party,” and remarked that African-Americans, Latinos and people of color “have been the bailiwick of the Democratic party.”

She suggested that breakaway Democrats would pay a price at the polls in the next election.

“We’re going to come in your districts, and we’re going to put you out,” Dukes said. “You can’t run under the banner, and then go do something else to us.”

“We are here to clearly, unequivocally, and without any hesitation, support any hesitation, support Andrea Stewart-Cousins,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, noting the substantial number of Democratic power brokers assembled at the event. “We’re not going to rest until she’s the next majority leader of the New York State Senate.”

Councilmember Bill Perkins, who previously served in the State Senate, said that Stewart-Cousins’ rightful place as majority leader was ruined by the IDC.

“It’s a damn shame that she was betrayed, for no good reason except the greed and foolishness of the IDC led by Jeff Klein,” stated Perkins, who praised Stewart-Cousin’s “integrity” and “vision.”

He called on New Yorkers to tell “Jeff Klein and all [his] cronies, all of them need to be contacted, and told to get back.”

County leader and former State Assemblymember Keith Wright referenced the Harriet Tubman statue looming behind the speakers and said that Stewart-Cousins was poised to escort “the slaves of gridlock, the slaves of backroom dealing, the slaves of cronyism, the slaves of bad politics, into freedom.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, a former State Senator who supported Marisol Alcántara as his successor, emphatically stated that Democrats should control the chamber.

“In a state that is overwhelmingly Democrat, we have a split legislature,” said Espaillat. “We must have a fair process, where just representation is given to all of us, all of our communities. In accordance to democracy and accordance to who we are as a state. That can only be accomplished if we have a Democratic majority in the Senate. And that can only be accomplished if we had Andrea Stewart-Cousins as our leader in the Senate.”

City Comptroller Scott Stringer said “the Democratic Senate majority must be ushered in in these very difficult times,” and told the crowd that he received a contribution from Loeb seven years ago. He said he’d be returning the contribution, and would give it to the campaign of Robert Jackson, who is running against the IDC’s Alcántara in the 2018 State Senate race.

“We’ve got to hit the streets now and start putting our money where our mouth is and win this election,” Stringer remarked. “I urge everybody to stand in 2018 and win the majority.”

“We must hold Democrats who act like Republicans accountable,” Stringer stated.

Public Advocate Letitia James, who is the city’s highest-ranking elected official of African-American heritage, said Stewart-Cousins’ push to become majority leader was not only about race, but simple math.

“Democrats are in power, full stop, end of discussion,” James said. “She is the majority leader, period. The question is, why has she not been elevated to her rightful place and position.”

Benjamin asserted that Stewart-Cousins would eventually prevail as majority leader.

“She will become the first black female Senate majority leader — period, end of story,” he stated.

A visibly moved Stewart-Cousins told the crowd she was rendered “almost speechless” by the show of support, but stressed the issue of Democratic control of the Senate was bigger than any one person.

“[It’s about being able] to seize the opportunity, to seize the moment, to be Democrats, to say Democrats should work with Democrats,” said Stewart-Cousins. “Democrats should be able to do Democratic, progressive things.”

The present situation, she insisted, was not tenable.

“We are betraying democracy and betraying our future.”