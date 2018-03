“They deserve better”

Cuomo visits with NYCHA residents



Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos: Office of the Governor | Kevin P. Coughlin



Disgusting. Intolerable.

Those were a few of the words Governor Andrew Cuomo used to describe conditions at New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) complexes.

Cuomo toured NYCHA’s Jackson Houses on Mon., Mar. 12th, and said he witnessed apartments with mold, roaches, crumbling walls and peeling paint.

“The situation we have seen is as upsetting and disturbing as anything I have seen anywhere, and I’ve been through public housing all across the country,” remarked Cuomo, who said the apartments he saw were “crumbling around” tenants.

“It is disgusting, it’s uninhabitable, and it is just shocking that in New York State, we would have people who are subjected to these conditions,” he stated. “And on behalf of the people of the state, I apologize to the NYCHA residents, because they deserve better.”

More than 400,000 New Yorkers reside in NYCHA’s 326 public housing developments across the five boroughs.

Cuomo toured four units at the Jackson Houses in the Bronx, including the apartment of Jeffrey Blyther, a 12-year resident.

“It’s terrible,” Blyther said of the conditions in his apartment. “Roaches, paint falling off the wall, mold, just everything falling apart.”

He said that nothing gets done when he reports issues to NYCHA.

“All they do is put a ticket in and they never show up,” said Blyther, who has a 14-month old grandson living with him. He said he hurt his back slipping on water from a leak in his apartment and now must use an electric scooter to get around.

Mary Gaines said she’s dealt with mold and lead paint as well as a damaged kitchen sink in her Jackson Houses apartment. She reported that her children suffer from asthma, which she said is made worse by the presence of mold in the apartment.

“There’s really no words for it. We shouldn’t be living like this,” remarked Gaines.

Joining Cuomo on the tour were Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr.; City Councilmember Ritchie Torres; Danny Barber, leader of the Citywide Council of Presidents (CCOP) and head of the Jackson Houses tenant association; and Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health (DOH).

Zucker called the conditions of apartments “shameful and are potentially dangerous” and recommended the state conduct a full investigation of health hazards such as lead paint and mold at NYCHA facilities.

Cuomo said he had “no problem” declaring a state of emergency for NYCHA and suggested that the agency’s biggest problem is management, not funding.

“The maze of bureaucracy, they just can’t make the repairs fast enough,” said Cuomo.

“We need an expedited mechanism that can actually come in and get the work done without waiting for the NYCHA bureaucracy,” he added.

Barber said that public housing residents are tired of living in decrepit conditions and are banding together to fight for improvements through efforts like the recent lawsuit filed by CCOP and At-Risk Community Services.

“We’ve raised these issues for years, but NYCHA has repeatedly ignored our concerns, or failed to significantly address our issues,” Barber remarked.

“We will no longer be ignored,” he said.

“This is just a pure case of neglect. That’s all this is, is just neglect,” stated Cuomo, who asked the City Council, Mayor’s Office, and state legislature to guide him on how to remedy conditions at NYCHA.

He noted that he would meet with City Councilmembers in Albany the following day.

“I would like an answer from the City Council, what do they want the state to do specifically,” he said.

Cuomo called on the state legislature to approve design-build, which allows contractors to conduct work while designing the project, to address fixes more rapidly.

He said he wanted remedies placed in the state budget for April 1.

“I am open to all options,” he said.

A day after, on Tues., Mar. 13th, the State Assembly did announce the passage of the design-build legislation that would enable NYCHA to streamline renovations and rehabilitations, including the replacement of outdated boilers and heating systems. The bill also required greater transparency regarding NYCHA’s policies and procedures relating to lead-based paint poisoning prevention.

“Many NYCHA developments are aging and in need of maintenance and modernization,” said Speaker Carl Heastie in a statement. “This much needed legislation will allow NYCHA to make repairs more efficiently to ensure that the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers are living in safe and healthy homes.”

During Monday’s press conference, Díaz affirmed that enacting design-build was a necessary solution for replacing boilers in NYCHA developments. He said that NYCHA has had funding to replace boilers at Patterson Houses since 2011, but the work has still not been completed.

“They put up the Mario Cuomo Bridge in less time than it has taken the New York City Housing Authority to put in four boilers at the Paterson Houses. That is unacceptable,” Díaz stated.

Cuomo’s visit occurred as Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has recently sparred with the Governor over the state of NYCHA, was out of the city attending a conference of mayors in Texas.

City Councilmember Ritchie Torres was blunt in comparing de Blasio’s absence to his handling of NYCHA. “As you know, our mayor is out of town,” Torres said. “But the mayor has been out of town when it comes to the management of public housing.”

Following Cuomo’s press conference, de Blasio administration officials took to the steps of City Hall to hit back at the Governor and ask him to give NYCHA the $200 million it promised the agency last year. The state has said it would withhold the funds until the agency offered a more detailed plan on how the funds will be used.

“Some folks are conflating the notion of an emergency declaration with some magic cure-all,” said Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen. “By issuing an emergency declaration, that, in essence, gives us the money they were supposed to give us a year-and-a-half ago. I don’t see how that’s an emergency declaration. That’s doing your job.”

Outside of Jackson Houses, Cuomo pointed out that the state has no obligation to fund NYCHA, and that the agency is the only one of New York’s 150 housing authorities that has received state money.

“NYCHA hasn’t even been able to tell us how they would spend the money. That’s the point. There’s no point in giving an agency money that’s going to take three years to spend it,” Cuomo said.

Jackson Houses resident Cynthia Graham said she is glad to see the Governor stepping in to help.

“I feel good about it,” she said. “Something needs to be done to change things. They always want their rent, but they don’t want to fix anything.”