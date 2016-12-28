These are the days

By Luis A. Miranda

There is no better way to say goodbye to a year than visiting the Botanical Gardens in the Bronx.

And when the visit is with the new generation of the Miranda tribe, the joy of the train show and the magic of a miniature New York, create a unique moment. In one hour we all enjoyed the Statue of Liberty, the Dyckman House, Edgar Allen Poe’s Cottage, and dozens of spectacular presentations of what makes New York a wonderful and mysterious city.

The face of my youngest grandson, Sebastian, as his eyes followed the many trains that appeared and vanished like ghosts, sums up what I have felt in 2016 – ecstasy, terror and happiness.

How can I describe a year in which my son Lin-Manuel became an international artistic sensation? Incredible. Cover articles in major publications all over the world, Hamilton’s thirteen Tony Awards, the artists and celebrities who came to the Richard Rogers Theatre, the presentation of Hamilton at the White House, all this and more, and nothing mars the humility that continues to characterize him. All of it is like a fairy tale. And while my daughter Luz does not seek the spotlight, without her clarity of vision, her analytical abilities and her commitment, the financial fruits of our work would not have the scope that it has.

In 2016, we founded several new companies. With my children and my son-in-law Luis, we started Teerico.com, which offer T-shirts, notepads, and other trinkets that highlight Lin-Manuel’s tweets and his creative work. With my partners, we developed a new company focused on political campaigns, the Hamilton Campaign Network, and it debuted with two historic victories – the election of the first Dominican member of Congress, Adriano Espaillat, and the first Dominican New York State Senator, Marisol Alcántara.

All these triumphs have not changed the morning routine – making breakfast and taking Miguel to school, my nephew-son who is entering adolescence with aplomb and grace.

But everything would be much more difficult if I didn’t have by my side my wife Luz, who has served for almost four decades as the helm and compass of my boat. Her commitment to working with the less fortunate is a source of inspiration for everyone in the family. She recently joined the Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, because she knows that, in the new political order, this is an institution under fire that needs protection.

This year allowed us all in the family to help many non-profit institutions that needed financial support to continue their charitable work. Lin-Manuel’s artistic power, and Hamilton’s popularity, allowed us to raise millions of dollars for institutions, large and small – from the Hispanic Federation to Girl Be Heard and Lawyers for Children. The slaughter at Club Pulse in Orlando resulted in an artistic collaboration between Jennifer López and Lin-Manuel to raise funds and provide services to families and those affected by this tragedy. Our work in Orlando continued through the elections to encourage Puerto Ricans and Latinos to get out and vote.

And in November, while celebrating the opening of Moana, for which Lin-Manuel won a Golden Globe nomination, the inexplicable happened – Donald Trump won the presidency.

I do not have to wait four years to know that this man will be a tragedy for our community, a horror for immigrants and a source of shame for the United States. His rhetoric of the neighborhood bully, the raging lunatics he continues to nominate as advisers, and his warlike vision, terrify me. It saddens me that in a year where so much positive change took place for our family, the political reality for all of us is anything but.

I say goodbye to 2016 with gratitude for the memories of all the wonderful things that have happened while contemplating too the ugliness of a political future with Trump at the head of the country.

As we Latinos say, May God have mercy on our souls!