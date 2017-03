“There is no promise here”

Mark-Viverito rips debt crisis plan

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

She’s no fan of this plan.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito criticized the harsh measures recommended by a federal control board appointed to oversee Puerto Rico’s debt crisis.

Speaking as part of a New York University (NYU) Law School panel discussion that featured two control board members and an international finance lawyer, Mark-Viverito suggested that the board’s plan to handle the restructuring of Puerto Rico’s $72 billion debt, including furloughs for many workers and deep cuts to services, would severely hurt island residents and worsen the commonwealth’s recession.

“There is no promise here, or a future for the island, in terms of what this control board will be recommending,” she stated.

Mark-Viverito said the types of austerity measures endorsed by the board have proven to be inefficient in other countries such as Greece.

“We are repeating mistakes that clearly have been shown to not produce a positive result,” she remarked.

Mark-Viverito called the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) law to create an oversight board and a debt restructuring process as “a falsehood.”

“There is absolutely no recommendation, no work that I see the fiscal control board taking, to talk about economic development on the island, economic growth on the island,” she said.

President Barack Obama signed the PROMESA bill on June 30th, 2016.

“It’s not, in and of itself, going to be sufficient to solve all the problems that Puerto Rico faces,” said Obama at the time. “But it is an important first step on the path of creating more stability, better services and greater prosperity over the long term for the people of Puerto Rico.”

The panel discussion took place at NYU on March 8, after the board had issued recommendations for Puerto Rico’s government to immediately take to cope with the island’s fiscal crisis.

The steps included a furlough for public employees, government workers and teachers to save as much as $40 million. The board also urged the government to slash professional services contracts by 50 percent and cut healthcare costs by negotiating drug prices and insurance rates.

Also, the board advised the island’s Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Administration to take immediate control of the governments’ accounts.

The Council Speaker, a native of Puerto Rico and an outspoken critic of the PROMESA law, issued blunt comments on the board’s makeup and efforts.

“This is not an oversight board, this is a control board,” said Mark-Viverito.

“With all due respect to the people who are here that sit on the board, the majority of the people who sit on the board are Republican appointees that have experience that comes from a financial background, banks, hedge funds, etc.,” she said.

Board member David Skeel, a professor at University of Pennsylvania Law School, took issue with Mark-Viverito’s characterizations of the committee.

“There are lots of things that we can be criticized about, but I don’t think we can fairly be called the voice of the creditors,” he remarked.

Mark-Viverito expressed concern that the board was more concerned about taking care of the creditors than island residents.

“The voice of the people on the island, I think, is being dismissed,” she said. “It’s all austerity measures.”

On March 1, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello submitted a debt plan of his own that included fewer austerity measures. The board approved a modified version of Rossello’s plan during a meeting in New York City on March 13.

The new plan will implement spending reductions of $25.7 billion over ten years and cutbacks of 10 percent to the public pension system, but lead to softer cuts for healthcare than originally proposed.

The NYU forum, held before a gathering of law students, was designed to examine the causes of Puerto Rico’s debt and consider ways to restore the island to financial health.

Board member Arthur González, a former chief judge in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, suggested that drastic measures must be taken, as the island’s debt went from $10 billion to $72 billion in the past 15 years.

“The amount of funds for debt service will not pay off the debt in full,” González said.

Skeel stated that even if Puerto Rico’s debt was to be “completely wiped out,” the island does not have enough money to pay what it has committed to in terms of pensions, health care and other obligations.

“This is a very, very deep crisis,” said Skeel. “The debt is a very big part of it, but it goes beyond the debt.”

González suggested there is little hope that Puerto Rico would receive substantial assistance from the U.S. government.

“The likelihood of getting support from Washington is very, very slim,” he said. “We’re going to have to do this without Washington.”

Skeel said the first step towards economic growth for the island is getting “its fiscal house in order,” and paying current obligations so it will be attractive for businesses to come back.

A fourth panel member, Antonio Pietrantoni is an attorney with the law firm of Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton. His practice focuses on corporate and financial transactions, with a focus on Latin America, and he has authored a series of articles about the Puerto Rican debt crisis.

He noted that the population decrease caused by residents fleeing Puerto Rico hurts the island’s chances for future revenue. “There is something that’s important to consider when thinking about Puerto Rico, and that’s incentivizing people to come back, or incentivizing people to stay,” he said.

During the discussion, a group of protestors seated in the audience abruptly stood up and began yelling and chanting. They stood in solidarity with the people of Puerto Rico, they said, and accused the federally-appointed board of not doing enough to protect residents.

Protestors unfurled an oversized Puerto Rico flag, colored all in black, and stood in front of the panelists.

“You’re trash ― shame on you!” they shouted at board members. “You’re all shills for Wall Street.”

The protestors were escorted out by security.

“While I don’t think it was the most effective way of communicating their point, there is some truth to what they said,” commented Mark-Viverito about the protestors.

“We’re walking away from the people of Puerto Rico,” she argued. “We need Puerto Ricans to be considered before the debt. People first, not creditors.”