The Throne Watchers

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Watching Game of Thrones will never be the same.

Comedy stars Michael Díaz and Anthony Palmini created a new video that beautifully sends up the hugely popular HBO series.

Gente of Thrones has sleek production values, spine-tingling music and great comic timing.

Palmini was always a big fan of the show. Michael Díaz., who plays Lord Abogado in the 3:18 minute trailer, recently binge watched the show and was hooked.

In the video, Juan Snow (Jean Fernández) attempts to unite the various factions of Westerňos (including House DR, House PR and House of Orale) to fight the feared White Walkers. Room 28’s comedy cast is heavily represented. Mama Stark (Rachel Strauss-Muñiz) has her own version of how things should be “united.” K-Lo (Ariana Rodríguez) is the mother of chupacabras and holds the avocados that will eventually hatch the dreaded beast. There are wall jokes, a pasteles, sight gags and Díaz himself steals a scene with a fabulous costume.

But what’s really noticeable about the video—which can be found BuzzFeed’s Pero Like—are the high production values. The shots are complex. The lighting is just right, the editing is tight and the timing is on the money. The orchestral sound track is worthy of the TV show it mocks. It’s clear that Díaz (aka Juan Bago), Palmini and Room 28 have traveled a long way since their early and hilarious Hooked on Hookah and Vivaporu videos.

If ­their parody Pa Pa Land was a turning point, this is an entirely new plateau.

Díaz credits Palmini and Danny García for the elegant look of the video. “Anthony has always had the ability to do high concept sketches. We’ve been wanting to do this from the moment I started binging the show,” he said. “But it had to be close to perfect for us to pull it off.”

García (who plays Little Pedo) also co-directed and shot the story. “A lot of times with a cameraman and a co-director—it really comes out flat. But someone like Danny–who is hands on and like a one man machine—he gave it that official look,” Díaz added.

The team shot the entire piece in just one day, but it took more than a month to conceive the show. They worked hard to get just the right locations and costumes. There are even dragons. “Originally we wanted a chupacabra. But they were hard to find,” said Palmini.

Palmini’s eerie score was inspired by the show. He listened to the show’s own trailers to capture the foreboding music and added his own orchestral strains to it.

It’s not clear if Gente of Thrones will have a sequel. “There’s a lot left on the cutting room floor—a lot of characters and a lot of jokes,” said Palmini.

But if GOT fans want more, Room 28 has a live show coming up in October.

For more information, please visit: http://room28comedy.com.‎