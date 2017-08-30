Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Watching Game of Thrones will never be the same. Comedy stars Michael Díaz and Anthony Palmini created a new video that beautifully sends up the hugely popular HBO series. Gente of Thrones has sleek production values, spine-tingling music and great comic timing. Palmini was always a big fan of the show. Díaz, who plays Lord Abogado in the 3:18 minute trailer, recently binge-watched the show and was hooked. In the video, Juan Snow (Jean Fernández) attempts to unite the various factions of Westerños (including House DR, House PR and House of Órale) to fight the feared White Walkers. Room 28’s comedy cast is heavily represented. Mama Stark (Rachel Strauss-Muñiz) has her own version of how things should be “united.” K-Lo (Ariana Rodríguez) is the mother of chupacabras and holds the avocados that will eventually hatch the dreaded beast. There are wall jokes, pasteles, sight gags and Díaz himself steals a scene with a fabulous costume. But what’s really noticeable about the video—which can be found on BuzzFeed’s Pero Like—are the high production values. The shots are complex. The lighting is just right, the editing is tight and the timing is on the money. The orchestral sound track is worthy of the TV show it mocks. It’s clear that Diaz (aka Juan Bago), Palmini and Room 28 have traveled a long way since their early and hilarious Hooked on Hookah and Vivaporu videos. If their parody Pa Pa Land was a turning point, this is an entirely new plateau. Díaz credits Palmini and Danny García for the elegant look of the video. “Anthony has always had the ability to do high concept sketches. We’ve been wanting to do this from the moment I started binging the show,” he said. “But it had to be close to perfect for us to pull it off.” Garcia (who plays Little Pedo) also co-directed and shot the story. “A lot of times with a cameraman and a co-director—it really comes out flat. But someone like Danny–who is hands on and like a one man machine—he gave it that official look,” Díaz added. The team shot the entire piece in just one day, but it took more than a month to conceive the show. They worked hard to get just the right locations and costumes. There are even dragons. “Originally we wanted a chupacabra. But they were hard to find,” said Palmini. Palmini’s eerie score was inspired by the show. He listened to the show’s own trailers to capture the foreboding music and added his own orchestral strains to it. It’s not clear if Gente of Thrones will have a sequel. “There’s a lot left on the cutting room floor—a lot of characters and a lot of jokes,” said Palmini. But if GOT fans want more, Room 28 has a live show coming up in October. For more information, please visit: http://room28comedy.com. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Ver Game of Thrones nunca será igual. Las estrellas de comedia Michael Díaz y Anthony Palmini crearon un nuevo video que parodia maravillosamente la popular serie de HBO. Gente of Thrones tiene valores elegantes de producción, música que pone los pelos de punta y gran ritmo para la comedia. Palmini siempre fue un gran fan del show. Michael Díaz, quien interpreta a Lord Abogado en el tráiler de 3.18 minutos, recientemente se dio un atracón viendo el programa y quedó enganchado. En el vídeo, Juan Snow (Jean Fernández) intenta unir a las diversas facciones de Westerños (incluyendo la Casa DR, la Casa PR y la Casa de Órale) para luchar contra los temidos Caminantes Blancos. El reparto de comedia de Room 28 está fuertemente representado. Mamá Stark (Rachel Strauss-Muñiz) tiene su propia versión de cómo las cosas deben ser “unificadas”. K-Lo (Ariana Rodríguez) es la madre de chupacabras y mantiene a los aguacates, que finalmente incuban a la temida bestia. Hay chistes del muro, pasteles, bromas de la vista y el propio Díaz se roba una escena con un traje fabuloso. Pero lo que es realmente notable sobre el video, que se puede encontrar en Pero Like de BuzzFeed, son los altos valores de producción. Las tomas son complejas. La iluminación es la adecuada, la edición es buena y los momentos oportunos son perfectos. La banda sonora orquestal es digna de la serie de televisión que parodia. Está claro que Díaz (alias Juan Bago), Palmini y Room 28 han recorrido un largo camino desde sus tempranos e hilarantes videos Hooked on Hookah y Vivaporu. Si su parodia Pa Pa Land fue un punto de inflexión, este es un altiplano completamente nuevo. Díaz da crédito a Palmini y Danny García por la apariencia elegante del video. “Anthony siempre ha tenido la habilidad de hacer escenas de alto concepto. Hemos deseado hacer esto desde el momento en que comencé a montar el programa”, dijo. “Pero tenía que estar cerca de la perfección para que lo pudiéramos terminar”. García (quien interpreta a Little Pedo) también codirigió y filmó la historia. “Muchas veces con un camarógrafo y un codirector realmente sale plana. Pero alguien como Danny -que es práctico y como un hombre máquina- le dio ese aspecto oficial”, añadió Díaz. El equipo rodó la pieza entera en un solo día, pero tardó más de un mes en concebir el programa. Ellos trabajaron duro para conseguir los lugares y el vestuario adecuado. Incluso hay dragones. “Originalmente queríamos un chupacabras, pero son difíciles de encontrar”, dijo Palmini. La escalofriante música de Palmini se inspiró en el programa. Escuchó los tráilers propios del programa para capturar la melancolía de la música y añadió sus propias tensiones orquestales. No está claro si Gente of Thrones tendrá una secuela. “Quedó mucho en la sala de edición, un montón de personajes y muchas bromas”, dijo Palmini. Pero si los fans de GOT quieren más, Room 28 tiene un próximo show en vivo en octubre. Para más información, por favor visite: http://room28comedy.com.
The Throne Watchers
Los vigilantes del trono
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Watching Game of Thrones will never be the same.
Comedy stars Michael Díaz and Anthony Palmini created a new video that beautifully sends up the hugely popular HBO series.
Gente of Thrones has sleek production values, spine-tingling music and great comic timing.
Palmini was always a big fan of the show. Díaz, who plays Lord Abogado in the 3:18 minute trailer, recently binge-watched the show and was hooked.
In the video, Juan Snow (Jean Fernández) attempts to unite the various factions of Westerños (including House DR, House PR and House of Órale) to fight the feared White Walkers. Room 28’s comedy cast is heavily represented. Mama Stark (Rachel Strauss-Muñiz) has her own version of how things should be “united.” K-Lo (Ariana Rodríguez) is the mother of chupacabras and holds the avocados that will eventually hatch the dreaded beast. There are wall jokes, pasteles, sight gags and Díaz himself steals a scene with a fabulous costume.
But what’s really noticeable about the video—which can be found on BuzzFeed’s Pero Like—are the high production values. The shots are complex. The lighting is just right, the editing is tight and the timing is on the money. The orchestral sound track is worthy of the TV show it mocks. It’s clear that Diaz (aka Juan Bago), Palmini and Room 28 have traveled a long way since their early and hilarious Hooked on Hookah and Vivaporu videos.
If their parody Pa Pa Land was a turning point, this is an entirely new plateau.
Díaz credits Palmini and Danny García for the elegant look of the video. “Anthony has always had the ability to do high concept sketches. We’ve been wanting to do this from the moment I started binging the show,” he said. “But it had to be close to perfect for us to pull it off.”
Garcia (who plays Little Pedo) also co-directed and shot the story. “A lot of times with a cameraman and a co-director—it really comes out flat. But someone like Danny–who is hands on and like a one man machine—he gave it that official look,” Díaz added.
The team shot the entire piece in just one day, but it took more than a month to conceive the show. They worked hard to get just the right locations and costumes. There are even dragons. “Originally we wanted a chupacabra. But they were hard to find,” said Palmini.
Palmini’s eerie score was inspired by the show. He listened to the show’s own trailers to capture the foreboding music and added his own orchestral strains to it.
It’s not clear if Gente of Thrones will have a sequel. “There’s a lot left on the cutting room floor—a lot of characters and a lot of jokes,” said Palmini.
But if GOT fans want more, Room 28 has a live show coming up in October.
For more information, please visit: http://room28comedy.com.
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Ver Game of Thrones nunca será igual.
Las estrellas de comedia Michael Díaz y Anthony Palmini crearon un nuevo video que parodia maravillosamente la popular serie de HBO.
Gente of Thrones tiene valores elegantes de producción, música que pone los pelos de punta y gran ritmo para la comedia.
Palmini siempre fue un gran fan del show. Michael Díaz, quien interpreta a Lord Abogado en el tráiler de 3.18 minutos, recientemente se dio un atracón viendo el programa y quedó enganchado.
En el vídeo, Juan Snow (Jean Fernández) intenta unir a las diversas facciones de Westerños (incluyendo la Casa DR, la Casa PR y la Casa de Órale) para luchar contra los temidos Caminantes Blancos. El reparto de comedia de Room 28 está fuertemente representado. Mamá Stark (Rachel Strauss-Muñiz) tiene su propia versión de cómo las cosas deben ser “unificadas”. K-Lo (Ariana Rodríguez) es la madre de chupacabras y mantiene a los aguacates, que finalmente incuban a la temida bestia. Hay chistes del muro, pasteles, bromas de la vista y el propio Díaz se roba una escena con un traje fabuloso.
Pero lo que es realmente notable sobre el video, que se puede encontrar en Pero Like de BuzzFeed, son los altos valores de producción. Las tomas son complejas. La iluminación es la adecuada, la edición es buena y los momentos oportunos son perfectos. La banda sonora orquestal es digna de la serie de televisión que parodia. Está claro que Díaz (alias Juan Bago), Palmini y Room 28 han recorrido un largo camino desde sus tempranos e hilarantes videos Hooked on Hookah y Vivaporu.
Si su parodia Pa Pa Land fue un punto de inflexión, este es un altiplano completamente nuevo.
Díaz da crédito a Palmini y Danny García por la apariencia elegante del video. “Anthony siempre ha tenido la habilidad de hacer escenas de alto concepto. Hemos deseado hacer esto desde el momento en que comencé a montar el programa”, dijo. “Pero tenía que estar cerca de la perfección para que lo pudiéramos terminar”.
García (quien interpreta a Little Pedo) también codirigió y filmó la historia. “Muchas veces con un camarógrafo y un codirector realmente sale plana. Pero alguien como Danny -que es práctico y como un hombre máquina- le dio ese aspecto oficial”, añadió Díaz.
El equipo rodó la pieza entera en un solo día, pero tardó más de un mes en concebir el programa. Ellos trabajaron duro para conseguir los lugares y el vestuario adecuado. Incluso hay dragones. “Originalmente queríamos un chupacabras, pero son difíciles de encontrar”, dijo Palmini.
La escalofriante música de Palmini se inspiró en el programa. Escuchó los tráilers propios del programa para capturar la melancolía de la música y añadió sus propias tensiones orquestales.
No está claro si Gente of Thrones tendrá una secuela. “Quedó mucho en la sala de edición, un montón de personajes y muchas bromas”, dijo Palmini.
Pero si los fans de GOT quieren más, Room 28 tiene un próximo show en vivo en octubre.
Para más información, por favor visite: http://room28comedy.com.