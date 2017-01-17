The Scholar’s Spot

Schomburg Center designated as National Landmark

It’s a federal case now.

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, a Harlem institution since 1925, has been officially designated a National Historic Landmark.

A research center of the New York Public Library (NYPL), it is considered a leading archive for information on African descent worldwide.

It is named for Afro-Puerto Rican scholar Arturo Schomburg, a leading voice of the Harlem Renaissance, who began amassing documents and artifacts on black history in the 1920’s.

The center’s collection features millions of items including rare books, photographs and transcripts.

“We are so very proud of this extraordinary recognition of my great-grandfather’s vision,” said Aysha E. Schomburg, great-granddaughter of Arturo Schomburg.

Located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, NYPL’s Schomburg Center is one of 24 sites the U.S. Department of the Interior designated as National Historic Landmarks on January 11.

Properties designated as National Historic Landmarks are listed in the National Register of Historic Places and receive assistance from the federal government for preservation and programming efforts.​

According to a Department of the Interior press release, sites added to the National Historic Landmarks Program are “historic properties of exceptional value to the nation.”

“The Schomburg Center’s being named a National Historic Landmark is a great honor that comes nearly 92 years to the day we opened as a collection to the public in 1925, and as we prepare to reopen our landmark building this spring,” said Kevin Young, Director of the Schomburg Center. “We are delighted at this recognition of Arturo Schomburg’s vision to have the world of black culture, and black culture the world over, preserved and made accessible for study and thoughtful contemplation. This honor will ensure future generations’ awareness of and access to the Schomburg and its many treasures for centuries to come.”

For more information on the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, visit http://on.nypl.org/1yB8WdM.