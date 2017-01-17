- English
- Español
The Scholar’s Spot
Schomburg Center designated as National Landmark
It’s a federal case now.
The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, a Harlem institution since 1925, has been officially designated a National Historic Landmark.
A research center of the New York Public Library (NYPL), it is considered a leading archive for information on African descent worldwide.
It is named for Afro-Puerto Rican scholar Arturo Schomburg, a leading voice of the Harlem Renaissance, who began amassing documents and artifacts on black history in the 1920’s.
The center’s collection features millions of items including rare books, photographs and transcripts.
“We are so very proud of this extraordinary recognition of my great-grandfather’s vision,” said Aysha E. Schomburg, great-granddaughter of Arturo Schomburg.
Located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, NYPL’s Schomburg Center is one of 24 sites the U.S. Department of the Interior designated as National Historic Landmarks on January 11.
Properties designated as National Historic Landmarks are listed in the National Register of Historic Places and receive assistance from the federal government for preservation and programming efforts.
According to a Department of the Interior press release, sites added to the National Historic Landmarks Program are “historic properties of exceptional value to the nation.”
“The Schomburg Center’s being named a National Historic Landmark is a great honor that comes nearly 92 years to the day we opened as a collection to the public in 1925, and as we prepare to reopen our landmark building this spring,” said Kevin Young, Director of the Schomburg Center. “We are delighted at this recognition of Arturo Schomburg’s vision to have the world of black culture, and black culture the world over, preserved and made accessible for study and thoughtful contemplation. This honor will ensure future generations’ awareness of and access to the Schomburg and its many treasures for centuries to come.”
For more information on the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, visit http://on.nypl.org/1yB8WdM.
El Sitio de Schomburg
Centro local designado como monumento nacional
Ahora es un caso federal.
El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación en la Cultura Negra, una institución de Harlem desde 1925, ha sido designado Monumento Histórico Nacional.
Un centro de investigación de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL), el centro es considerado un archivo líder de información sobre ascendencia africana a nivel mundial.
Fue nombrado en honor al erudito afro puertorriqueño Arturo Schomburg, una voz dominante del renacimiento de Harlem, que comenzó a acumular documentos y artefactos sobre la historia negra en la década de 1920.
La colección del centro cuenta con millones de artículos, incluyendo libros raros, fotografías y transcripciones.
“Estamos muy orgullosos de este extraordinario reconocimiento de la visión de mi bisabuelo”, dijo Aysha E. Schomburg, bisnieta de Arturo Schomburg.
Ubicado en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X, el Centro Schomburg de la NYPL es uno de los 24 sitios que el Departamento del Interior de los Estados Unidos designó como Monumentos Históricos Nacionales el 11 de enero.
Las propiedades designadas como Monumentos Históricos Nacionales se enumeran en el Registro Nacional de Lugares Históricos y reciben ayuda del gobierno federal para esfuerzos de conservación y programación.
Según un comunicado de prensa del Departamento del Interior, los sitios añadidos al Programa de Monumentos Históricos Nacionales son “propiedades históricas de valor excepcional para la nación”.
“Que el Centro Schomburg haya sido nombrado Monumento Histórico Nacional es un gran honor que viene casi 92 años después del día que abrimos como colección al público en 1925, y mientras nos preparamos para reabrir nuestro edificio histórico esta primavera”, dijo Kevin Young, director del Centro Schomburg. “Estamos encantados con este reconocimiento de la visión de Arturo Schomburg de tener el mundo de la cultura negra, y la cultura negra en todo el mundo, preservada y accesible para su estudio y contemplación reflexiva. Este honor se asegurará de concientizar a las generaciones futuras y garantizará el acceso al Schomburg y sus muchos tesoros durante siglos”.
Para obtener más información sobre el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra, visite http://on.nypl.org/1yB8WdM.