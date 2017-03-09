- English
- Español
The Schedule Shuffle
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
José Sánchez often doesn’t know which end is up at work.
The Washington Heights resident has worked as a delivery person at the Domino’s Pizza on 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue for the past six years. Though store employees receive a schedule at the beginning of each week, Sánchez said it is a meaningless document.
“You can have a schedule, but then they can change the hours without really notifying us,” said Sánchez through an interpreter.
He recalled a recent incident where he showed up for work at the 5 p.m. start time listed on his schedule. However, the manager had changed his start time to 1 p.m. without informing him, claimed Sánchez.
“The manager said ‘Why are you late,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’” he recalled.
South Bronx resident Jorel Ware reported similar issues at the Harlem McDonald’s location where he works. He said he was recently written up for being late, unaware that his boss had moved up his start time.
“It’s ridiculous,” he remarked. “They say we need to check the schedule every day in case it changes. Then they can still send us home early, and we don’t get paid.”
“I can’t make plans from one day to the next,” stated Sánchez. “It’s a very out-of-control life.”
Sánchez and Ware were among dozens of fast food and retail workers who rallied at City Hall on March 3 ahead of a City Council Labor Committee hearing on a legislative package that could improve work schedules for tens of thousands of employees.
Three scheduling bills now under consideration would require fast food stores to give workers 14 days’ notice of their schedules and pay a monetary “penalty” to workers if schedules are changed at the last minute, place restrictions on workers being asked to close a store one night and then come back to open it the next morning, and require stores to give current employees more hours before hiring new part-time workers to fill shifts.
Another bill would ban on-call scheduling in the retail industry, while a fifth bill would give workers the right to request a flexible schedule without fear of retaliation.
“On-call scheduling is devastating for retail workers,” stated Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). “You need to put your life on hold and be available for work, regardless of whether you will be called in or paid. If you’re a part-time worker, the uncertainty of your schedule means you can’t arrange for a needed second job.”
The rally included several elected officials and advocacy groups.
Public Advocate Letitia James urged Councilmembers, whom she praised as “the most progressive City Council ever,” to move forward with the bills.
“It’s critically important that every elected official who has a schedule and knows that they’re going to get a paycheck at the end of the week, stand with these workers and demand justice for these workers,” remarked James. “They can’t lead normal lives, and it’s really unfair.”
“Ultimately, the reason people go to work is to support and fight for their families, and that’s what today is all about,” said City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who likened the crusade for fair schedules to the fight the same workers staged for a higher minimum wage.
“Together we made a great stride toward delivering fairness, but today there’s more work to be done,” Stringer said.
Harmonie Higgins, who works at a Chipotle restaurant, said she must give two weeks’ notice if she wants a day off.
“Even when I get days off, they still put me on the schedule and I have to scramble to find someone to fill my shift,” she said.
Expecting her first baby in July, Higgins said she finds it difficult to care for her health without a fixed schedule.
“I find it hard to find time to go to doctor’s appointments and find time to rest,” she commented.
Ware said his McDonald’s store sometimes blocks time-off requests for an entire month.
“We’ve got to change that because it’s ruining lives,” he stated.
Hector Figueroa, President of service worker union 32BJ, said that passage of fair scheduling legislation was the “logical next step” in New York State after workers achieved a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave, and would send a strong message to immigrant workers that lawmakers will protect them during a turbulent political climate.
“The workers were very clear during the ‘Fight for $15’ that they really needed to have a voice and they needed to fix their schedules because companies are really making their lives very difficult,” stated Figueroa.
“A raise is one thing, but if you cannot predict when you’re working, how many hours you’re going to do during the week, how much income you’re going to bring home, the gains of the $15 can be quickly taken away,” he added.
In a statement, the New York State Restaurant Association voiced opposition to the legislation.
“While the restrictive scheduling package being pushed though the City Council is well intended, it will have several negative effects on the food service industry in New York City,” said Kevin Dugan, the association’s New York City Regional Director. “For many employees, one of the appeals to working in the food service industry is the flexibility. This package unfairly restricts both the employer and employee in scheduling the work week that fits best for them.”
The evening of the City Hall rally, Sánchez and many of his co-workers at the Washington Heights Domino’s Pizza location staged a strike to protest unfair scheduling practices.
Employees who rallied outside the store insisted that the manager had attempted to reduce their hours and bring in new part-time help when they appealed for better schedules.
Sánchez suggested that some were too intimidated to join the strike.
“People are afraid they’ll get their hours cut, or that they will be fired,” he said.
Ware commented that large corporations need to pay better attention to quality of life for employees.
“We have a life,” he said. “The heads of these billion-dollar companies are home with their families, and we’re out making money for them. They should have a little more respect for us.”
Horarios injustos
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
José Sánchez a menudo no sabe qué pasará en el trabajo.
El residente de Washington Heights ha trabajado como repartidor en la sucursal de Domino’s Pizza ubicada en la Calle 181 y la Avenida Fort Washington durante los últimos seis años. Si bien los empleados de la tienda reciben un horario al principio de cada semana, Sánchez dijo que no tiene sentido.
“Puedes tener un horario, pero luego cambian las horas sin realmente avisarnos”, dijo Sánchez a través de un intérprete.
Recordó un incidente reciente en el que se presentó para trabajar a las 5 p.m., la hora de inicio indicada en su horario. Sin embargo, el gerente la cambió a la 1 p.m. sin informarle, afirmó Sánchez.
“El gerente dijo: ¿por qué llegas tarde?, yo respondí: ¿de qué estás hablando?”, explicó Sánchez.
El residente del Sur del Bronx Jorel Ware, informó sobre problemas similares en la ubicación de Harlem de McDonald’s, en donde trabaja. Dijo que recientemente se le llamó la atención por escrito por llegar tarde, sin saber que su jefe había movido su hora de inicio.
“Es ridículo”, comentó. “Dicen que necesitamos revisar el horario todos los días en caso de que cambie. Entonces, pueden mandarnos a casa temprano, y sin pago”.
“No puedo hacer planes de un día para otro”, dijo Sánchez. “Es una vida muy fuera de control”.
Sánchez y Ware estuvieron entre docenas de trabajadores de comida rápida y minoristas que se reunieron en el Ayuntamiento el 3 de marzo antes de una audiencia del Comité del Trabajo del Concejo Municipal sobre un paquete legislativo que podría mejorar los horarios de trabajo de decenas de miles de empleados.
Tres proyectos de ley sobre programación de horarios -ahora bajo consideración- requerirían que las tiendas de comida rápida den a los trabajadores 14 días de aviso de sus horarios y les paguen una “pena” monetaria si los horarios son cambiados de último minuto, colocan restricciones a que se pida a los trabajadores cerrar la tienda una noche y después regresar a abrirla la mañana siguiente, y requieren que las tiendas proporcionen a los empleados actuales más horas antes de contratar nuevos trabajadores a tiempo parcial para llenar los turnos.
Otro proyecto de ley prohibiría la programación de guardia en la industria minorista, mientras que un quinto proyecto de ley daría a los trabajadores el derecho a solicitar un horario flexible sin temor a represalias.
“El horario de guardia es devastador para los trabajadores minoristas”, declaró Stuart Appelbaum, presidente del Sindicato de Tiendas Minoristas, Mayoristas y Departamentales (RWDSU por sus siglas en ingles). “Necesitan poner su vida en pausa y estar disponibles para trabajar, independientemente de si va serán llamados o recibirán un pago. Si usted es un trabajador a tiempo parcial, la incertidumbre de su horario significa que no puede organizarse para un necesario segundo empleo.
Varios funcionarios electos y grupos de defensa se unieron al mitin.
La defensora pública Letitia James instó a los concejales, a quienes llamó “el Concejo de la Ciudad más progresista de la historia”, para proceder con los proyectos de ley.
“Es sumamente importante que todos los funcionarios electos que tengan un horario y sepan que van a recibir un cheque de pago al final de la semana, estén con esos trabajadores y demanden justicia para ellos”, señaló James. “No pueden llevar una vida normal y eso es muy injusto”.
“En última instancia, la razón por la que la gente va a trabajar es para apoyar y luchar por sus familias, y eso es de lo que se trata hoy”, dijo el contralor Scott Stringer, quien comparó la cruzada por horarios justos a la lucha que los mismos trabajadores organizaron por un salario mínimo más alto.
“Juntos logramos dar un gran paso hacia la imparcialidad, pero hoy hay más trabajo por hacer”, dijo Stringer.
Harmonie Higgins, quien trabaja en un restaurante Chipotle, dijo que debe dar dos semanas de aviso si quiere un día libre.
“Incluso cuando tengo días libres, me ponen en el calendario y tengo que hacer un esfuerzo para encontrar a alguien que llene mi turno”, explicó.
Esperando a su primer bebé en julio, Higgins dijo que le resulta difícil cuidar su salud sin un horario fijo.
“Es difícil encontrar tiempo para ir a las citas médicas y descansar”, comentó.
Ware dijo que su tienda de McDonald’s a veces bloquea las solicitudes de descanso durante un mes entero.
“Tenemos que cambiar eso porque está arruinando vidas”, declaró.
Héctor Figueroa, presidente del Sindicato de Trabajadores de Servicio 32BJ, dijo que la aprobación de la legislación de programación justa era el “paso lógico siguiente” en el Estado de Nueva York, después de que los trabajadores alcanzaran un salario mínimo de $15 dólares y el permiso familiar pagado, y enviaría un mensaje fuerte a los trabajadores inmigrantes de que los legisladores los protegerán durante un clima político turbulento.
“Los trabajadores fueron muy claros durante la ‘Lucha por $15’ de que realmente necesitan tener una voz y arreglar sus horarios, porque las empresas verdaderamente están haciendo sus vidas muy difíciles”, declaró Figueroa.
“Un aumento es una cosa, pero si no puedes predecir cuándo estarás trabajando, cuántas horas harás durante la semana, cuánto ingreso llevarás a casa, las ganancias de los $15 dólares pueden evaporarse rápidamente”, añadió.
En un comunicado, la Asociación de Restaurantes del Estado de Nueva York expresó su oposición a la legislación.
“Si bien el paquete restrictivo de programación impulsado con buenas intenciones del Concejo de la Ciudad, tendrá varios efectos negativos en la Industria del Servicio de Alimentos en la Ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo Kevin Dugan, director regional de la Asociación de la Ciudad de Nueva York. “Para muchos empleados, uno de los atractivos de trabajar en la industria del servicio de alimentos es la flexibilidad. Este paquete restringe injustamente tanto al empleador como al empleado en la programación de la semana de trabajo que mejor se adapte a ellos”.
La velada del mitin del Ayuntamiento, Sánchez y muchos de sus compañeros de la ubicación de Domino’s de Washington Heights, organizaron una huelga para protestar contra las prácticas injustas de programación de horarios.
Los empleados que se manifestaron afuera de la tienda insistieron en que el gerente intentó reducir sus horas y traer nueva ayuda a tiempo parcial cuando pidieron mejores horarios.
Sánchez sugirió que algunos fueron intimidados para no unirse a la huelga.
“La gente teme que le corten las horas o perder su empleo”, dijo.
Ware comentó que las grandes corporaciones necesitan prestar más atención a la calidad de vida de los empleados.
“Tenemos una vida”, dijo. “Los jefes de estas compañías de mil millones de dólares están en casa con sus familias, y estamos ganando dinero para ellos. Deberían mostrarnos un poco más de respeto”.
