The Schedule Shuffle

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

José Sánchez often doesn’t know which end is up at work.

The Washington Heights resident has worked as a delivery person at the Domino’s Pizza on 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue for the past six years. Though store employees receive a schedule at the beginning of each week, Sánchez said it is a meaningless document.

“You can have a schedule, but then they can change the hours without really notifying us,” said Sánchez through an interpreter.

He recalled a recent incident where he showed up for work at the 5 p.m. start time listed on his schedule. However, the manager had changed his start time to 1 p.m. without informing him, claimed Sánchez.

“The manager said ‘Why are you late,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’” he recalled.

South Bronx resident Jorel Ware reported similar issues at the Harlem McDonald’s location where he works. He said he was recently written up for being late, unaware that his boss had moved up his start time.

“It’s ridiculous,” he remarked. “They say we need to check the schedule every day in case it changes. Then they can still send us home early, and we don’t get paid.”

“I can’t make plans from one day to the next,” stated Sánchez. “It’s a very out-of-control life.”

Sánchez and Ware were among dozens of fast food and retail workers who rallied at City Hall on March 3 ahead of a City Council Labor Committee hearing on a legislative package that could improve work schedules for tens of thousands of employees.

Three scheduling bills now under consideration would require fast food stores to give workers 14 days’ notice of their schedules and pay a monetary “penalty” to workers if schedules are changed at the last minute, place restrictions on workers being asked to close a store one night and then come back to open it the next morning, and require stores to give current employees more hours before hiring new part-time workers to fill shifts.

Another bill would ban on-call scheduling in the retail industry, while a fifth bill would give workers the right to request a flexible schedule without fear of retaliation.

“On-call scheduling is devastating for retail workers,” stated Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). “You need to put your life on hold and be available for work, regardless of whether you will be called in or paid. If you’re a part-time worker, the uncertainty of your schedule means you can’t arrange for a needed second job.”

The rally included several elected officials and advocacy groups.

Public Advocate Letitia James urged Councilmembers, whom she praised as “the most progressive City Council ever,” to move forward with the bills.

“It’s critically important that every elected official who has a schedule and knows that they’re going to get a paycheck at the end of the week, stand with these workers and demand justice for these workers,” remarked James. “They can’t lead normal lives, and it’s really unfair.”

“Ultimately, the reason people go to work is to support and fight for their families, and that’s what today is all about,” said City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who likened the crusade for fair schedules to the fight the same workers staged for a higher minimum wage.

“Together we made a great stride toward delivering fairness, but today there’s more work to be done,” Stringer said.

Harmonie Higgins, who works at a Chipotle restaurant, said she must give two weeks’ notice if she wants a day off.

“Even when I get days off, they still put me on the schedule and I have to scramble to find someone to fill my shift,” she said.

Expecting her first baby in July, Higgins said she finds it difficult to care for her health without a fixed schedule.

“I find it hard to find time to go to doctor’s appointments and find time to rest,” she commented.

Ware said his McDonald’s store sometimes blocks time-off requests for an entire month.

“We’ve got to change that because it’s ruining lives,” he stated.

Hector Figueroa, President of service worker union 32BJ, said that passage of fair scheduling legislation was the “logical next step” in New York State after workers achieved a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave, and would send a strong message to immigrant workers that lawmakers will protect them during a turbulent political climate.

“The workers were very clear during the ‘Fight for $15’ that they really needed to have a voice and they needed to fix their schedules because companies are really making their lives very difficult,” stated Figueroa.

“A raise is one thing, but if you cannot predict when you’re working, how many hours you’re going to do during the week, how much income you’re going to bring home, the gains of the $15 can be quickly taken away,” he added.

In a statement, the New York State Restaurant Association voiced opposition to the legislation.

“While the restrictive scheduling package being pushed though the City Council is well intended, it will have several negative effects on the food service industry in New York City,” said Kevin Dugan, the association’s New York City Regional Director. “For many employees, one of the appeals to working in the food service industry is the flexibility. This package unfairly restricts both the employer and employee in scheduling the work week that fits best for them.”

The evening of the City Hall rally, Sánchez and many of his co-workers at the Washington Heights Domino’s Pizza location staged a strike to protest unfair scheduling practices.

Employees who rallied outside the store insisted that the manager had attempted to reduce their hours and bring in new part-time help when they appealed for better schedules.

Sánchez suggested that some were too intimidated to join the strike.

“People are afraid they’ll get their hours cut, or that they will be fired,” he said.

Ware commented that large corporations need to pay better attention to quality of life for employees.

“We have a life,” he said. “The heads of these billion-dollar companies are home with their families, and we’re out making money for them. They should have a little more respect for us.”

For more information, please visit rwdsu.info.