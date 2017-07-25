Story and photos by Gregg McQueen The right to counsel meant the right to rally – and even party a bit. In a celebration best described as jubilant, elected officials and housing advocates gathered Thurs., July 20 to hail the City Council’s vote to pass the Right to Counsel bill, legislation to establish a program for legal representation for low-income tenants facing eviction in housing court. It is the first of its kind in the nation—- New York City will be the first jurisdiction in the country to require legal representation in housing court. The bill, known as Intro 214-B, was sponsored by Councilmembers Mark Levine and Vanessa Gibson and ensures that all New York City residents facing eviction are represented by lawyer in housing court and administrative hearings. It will also establish a pilot program to provide legal services to all New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) tenants in administrative proceedings. Prior to the Council’s official ratification, a lively gathering was staged by the Right to Counsel Coalition NYC and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) at the New York County Lawyers Association in Manhattan. Levine, who first introduced the legislation in 2014, acknowledged the arduous effort required in bringing to bring Right to Counsel to fruition. “They said it couldn’t be done,” he remarked. “Again and again and again, we were told that Right to Counsel for tenants was never going to happen anywhere in America, especially not in New York with the largest housing court system in the nation.” In 2015, nearly 22,000 New Yorkers were evicted from their homes, with only about 20 percent of them represented by an attorney, compared to nearly 100 percent of landlords. A study by the New York Bar Association indicated that that having legal representation during housing court proceedings reduces the chances of eviction by 77 percent, and in some cases landlords simply drop their cases after learning the tenant has an attorney. Since the de Blasio administration implemented a $62 million-a-year commitment for tenant legal aid in 2014, evictions citywide have dropped by 24 percent. “Housing is not a luxury, but a fundamental right,” stated Gibson. “More and more New Yorkers will grow to understand and be empowered by their rights as a tenant,” she said. The rally brought dozens of advocates from coalition member groups along with city officials including Public Advocate Letitia James, Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Comptroller Scott Stringer and Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. “This ground-breaking legislation will help tenants and all New Yorkers,” said Beth Finkel, State Director for AARP New York, which had long pressed for the bill’s passage. “It will prevent wrongful evictions and save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by keeping New Yorkers in their homes and out of the shelter system.” “Too often eviction and displacement is the cause of poverty and the unraveling of our communities,” added Adriene Holder, Attorney-in-Charge of the Civil Practice of The Legal Aid Society. “The availability of legal services will decrease evictions, prevent homelessness and finally address the uphill battle against landlords tenants face each day they walk into housing court.” At the event, Levine thanked AARP, The Legal Aid Society, and peer advocates and community organizers, whose backing he called essential to passing the legislation. “We know that the worst of the landlords have been using housing court as a weapon,” stated Levine, who said landlords often seek to drag tenants into court “on the flimsiest of grounds,” because they knew the tenant would not have a lawyer. Levine said this created “devastation that has wrecked on countless families, our neighbors in every neighborhood in this city, and the painful thought of how many of those families would still be in their homes today if they only had had an attorney.” James said that she had witnessed too many tenants in housing court coerced by landlord’s attorneys into signing stipulations they did not understand, or were not in their language, because they did not have legal counsel of their own. “That day is over,” she stated. “Now the dynamic will change. When you walk into a courtroom with an abogado, with a lawyer by your side, the dynamics change. You get respect.” Intro 214-B will provide New Yorkers with incomes below 200 percent of the federal poverty line – or $49,200 annually for a family of four – free legal representation when facing eviction or foreclosure. The program is expected to help more than 400,000 New Yorkers each year, according to the New York City Bar Association. Advocates in attendance said that Right to Counsel would end the distinct advantage landlords had traditionally had in housing court over unrepresented tenants. “It levels the playing field,” said Lauren Springer of Catholic Migration Services. “It creates a balance. Just like criminal defenders get represented, so should people in housing court.” “I’m happy,” said Alberto Ortiz, a Bronx resident who is a member of Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA). “We know that someone will fight for us.” Díaz, who has been a staunch supporter for the legislation and testified at City Council hearings in favor of its passage, said it would have a dramatic effect on the Bronx, where more than one-third of evictions in New York City occur. “While this is a citywide issue, my borough is Ground Zero when it comes to this,” Díaz remarked. “A lot of people have taken notice of the progress in the ‘Boogie Down’ Bronx,” he added. “But there’s also so many landlords now who are licking their chops to try to harass and force tenants out.” Levine noted that other U.S. jurisdictions such as Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia have introduced measures to provide similar legal aid to low-income citizens in housing court. “Other cities are watching us,” said Levine. “Legislation is starting to move elsewhere to follow our lead in New York.” “We are setting progressive policy in this city,” said Mark-Viverito. “Progress which is inclusive, which uplifts everyone, which is a model for the rest of the nation in these incredibly difficult and trying times.” The Right to Counsel program would be phased in over the course of five years. It is estimated that the cost of implementing the bill will run approximately $155 million, but Levine said the city could save up to $320 million by reducing shelter costs and other preserving regulated, affordable apartments lost to evictions and expenses related to homelessness. Stringer praised the passage of Intro 214-B but stressed there is more work to be done. “Let us be clear, the problem is not solved,” he said. “Tonight, 60,000 people will sleep in a homeless shelter; 24,000 are our children. Tonight, people will wonder if they are next.” Stringer said the next step is to ensure that rezoning does not push low-income New Yorkers out of their homes. He called for the inclusion of urban planners on every Community Board. “We have to now work on the front end to confront the challenges of land use and rezoning. María Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), said in order for Right to Counsel to be effective, it will be important to connect New Yorkers with agencies in their neighborhood. “Getting connected to other services like mental health, employment will be key,” Lizardo said. “These are agencies that people are already familiar with and are comfortable with.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen El derecho a un abogado significaba el derecho a manifestarse, e incluso a tener un poco de fiesta. En una celebración mejor descrita como jubilosa, funcionarios electos y defensores de la vivienda se reunieron el jueves 20 de julio para clamar el voto del Concejo Municipal para aprobar el proyecto de ley de Derecho al Abogado, legislación que establece un programa de representación legal para los inquilinos de bajos ingresos que enfrentan desalojo en el tribunal de vivienda. Es la primera de su tipo en la nación. El proyecto de ley, conocido como Intro 214-B y patrocinada por los concejales Mark Levine y Vanessa Gibson, garantizará que todos los residentes de la ciudad de Nueva York que enfrentan desalojo sean representados por un abogado en el tribunal de vivienda y en audiencias administrativas. También establecerá un programa piloto para proporcionar servicios legales a todos los inquilinos de la Autoridad de Vivienda de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYCHA, por sus siglas en inglés) en procedimientos administrativos. Antes de la ratificación oficial del Concejo, una alegre reunión fue organizada por la Coalición Derecho a un Abogado NYC y la Asociación Americana de Personas Jubiladas (AARP, por sus siglas en inglés) en la Asociación de Abogados del Condado de Nueva York en Manhattan. Levine, quien presentó la legislación por primera vez en 2014, reconoció el arduo esfuerzo requerido para llevar a buen término la ley de Derecho a un Abogado. “Dijeron que no se podía hacer”, comentó. “Una y otra y otra vez nos dijeron que el Derecho a un Abogado para los inquilinos no iba a suceder nunca en Estados Unidos, especialmente no en Nueva York con el sistema de tribunales de vivienda más grande de la nación”. En 2015, casi 22,000 neoyorquinos fueron desalojados de sus hogares, con sólo un 20 por ciento de ellos siendo representado por un abogado, en comparación con casi el 100 por ciento de los propietarios. Un estudio de la Asociación de Abogados de Nueva York indicó que tener representación legal durante los procedimientos judiciales de vivienda reduce las posibilidades de desalojo en un 77 por ciento, y en algunas ocasiones, los propietarios simplemente abandonan sus casos después de enterarse de que el inquilino tiene un abogado. Desde que la administración del alcalde de Blasio implementó un compromiso de 62 millones de dólares al año para ayuda legal para inquilinos en 2014, los desalojos en toda la ciudad han disminuido en un 24 por ciento. “La vivienda no es un lujo, sino un derecho fundamental”, afirmó Gibson. “Más y más neoyorquinos crecerán para entender y ser fortalecidos por sus derechos como inquilino”, dijo. La manifestación atrajo docenas de defensores de los grupos miembro de la coalición, junto con funcionarios de la ciudad, incluyendo a la abogada pública Letitia James, a la presidenta del Concejo Melissa Mark-Viverito, al contralor Scott Stringer y al presidente del condado del Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr. “Esta revolucionaria legislación ayudará a los inquilinos y a todos los neoyorquinos”, dijo Beth Finkel, directora estatal de AARP Nueva York, quien presionó para la aprobación del proyecto de ley: “Prevendrá los desalojos injustificados y ahorrará a los contribuyentes cientos de millones de dólares al mantener a los neoyorquinos en sus hogares y fuera del sistema de refugios”. “Demasiado a menudo el desalojo y el desplazamiento son la causa de la pobreza y el desmantelamiento de nuestras comunidades”, agregó Adriene Holder, abogada a cargo de la práctica civil de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal. “La disponibilidad de servicios legales reducirá los desalojos, evitará la falta de vivienda y, finalmente, hará frente a la dura batalla contra los propietarios que los inquilinos enfrentan cada día que entran a la corte de vivienda”. En el evento, Levine agradeció a AARP, a la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal y a compañeros defensores y organizadores de la comunidad, cuyo respaldo llamó esencial en la aprobación de la legislación. “Sabemos que el peor de los propietarios ha estado utilizando el tribunal de la vivienda como un arma”, dijo Levine, explicando que los dueños a menudo tratan de arrastrar a los inquilinos a la corte “por los motivos más débiles”, sabiendo que no tendrían un abogado. Levine dijo que esto creó “una devastación que arruinó a innumerables familias, a nuestros vecinos en todos los barrios de esta ciudad y produce el doloroso pensamiento de cuántas de esas familias estarían en sus hogares hoy si tan solo hubieran tenido un abogado”. James dijo que ella presenció a demasiados inquilinos en el tribunal de vivienda siendo forzados por los abogados del propietario a firmar estipulaciones que no entendían, o que no estaban en su idioma, porque no tenían un consejero legal propio. “Esos días han terminado”, afirmó. “Ahora la dinámica cambiará. Cuando entras en un tribunal con un abogado a tu lado, la dinámica cambia, obtienes respeto”. Intro 214-B proporcionará a los neoyorquinos con ingresos inferiores al 200 por ciento de la línea de pobreza federal -o $49,200 dólares anuales para una familia de cuatro- representación legal gratuita cuando enfrente un desalojo o ejecución hipotecaria. Se espera que el programa ayude a más de 400,000 neoyorquinos cada año, según la Asociación de Abogados de la Ciudad de Nueva York. Los abogados que asistieron a la reunión dijeron que esta ley pondrá fin a la distinta ventaja que los propietarios tradicionalmente habían tenido en la corte de la vivienda sobre los inquilinos no representados. “Compiten en igualdad de condiciones”, dijo Lauren Springer, de Servicios Católicos de Migración. “Crea un equilibrio. Así como los criminales tienen representación, también las personas en la corte de vivienda”. “Estoy contento”, dijo Alberto Ortiz, un residente del Bronx que es miembro de Acción Comunitaria por Apartamentos Seguros (CASA, por sus siglas en inglés). “Sabemos que alguien peleará por nosotros”. Díaz, quien ha sido un ferviente defensor de la legislación y testificó en las audiencias del Ayuntamiento en favor de su aprobación, dijo que tendría un efecto dramático en el Bronx, donde ocurren más de un tercio de los desalojos de la ciudad de Nueva York. “Si bien esto es un problema de toda la ciudad, mi condado es la zona cero cuando se trata de esto”, comentó Díaz. “Mucha gente ha tomado nota del progreso en el disfrute del Bronx”, agregó. “Pero también hay tantos propietarios a quienes se les hace agua la boca por tratar de desalojar a los inquilinos”. Levine señaló que otras jurisdicciones de los Estados Unidos -como Washington, D.C. y Filadelfia- han presentado medidas para proporcionar asistencia jurídica similar a los ciudadanos de bajos ingresos en el tribunal de vivienda. “Otras ciudades nos están observando”, dijo Levine. “La legislación está empezando a moverse a otros lugares para seguir nuestra dirección en Nueva York”. “Estamos estableciendo políticas progresistas en esta ciudad”, dijo Mark-Viverito. “El progreso que es inclusivo, que alienta a todos, que es un modelo para el resto de la nación en estos tiempos increíblemente difíciles y complicados”. El programa de Derecho a un Abogado se introducirá gradualmente en el transcurso de cinco años. Se calcula que el costo de la implementación del proyecto de ley será de aproximadamente $155 millones de dólares, pero Levine dijo que la ciudad podría ahorrar hasta $320 millones de dólares al reducir los costos de vivienda y otros apartamentos regulados y asequibles perdidos por los desalojos y los gastos relacionados con la falta de vivienda. Stringer elogió la aprobación de Intro 214-B, pero enfatizó que hay más trabajo por hacer. “Seamos claros, el problema no se resuelve”, comentó. “Esta noche, 60,000 personas dormirán en un refugio sin hogar, 24,000 son nuestros niños”. Esta noche, las personas se preguntarán si son las siguientes”. Stringer dijo que el siguiente paso es asegurarse de que la rezonificación no provoque que los neoyorquinos de bajos ingresos salgan de sus hogares. Pidió la inclusión de planificadores urbanos en todas las juntas comunitarias. “Ahora tenemos que trabajar en la vanguardia para enfrentar los desafíos del uso de la tierra y la rezonificación”. María Lizardo, directora ejecutiva del Proyecto de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan, dijo que para que el Derecho al Abogado sea eficaz, será importante conectar a los neoyorquinos con agencias en su vecindario. “Al conectar con otros servicios como la salud mental, el empleo será clave”, dijo Lizardo. “Son agencias con las que las personas ya están familiarizadas y con las que se sienten cómodas”.
The ‘Respect’ Rally
La manifestación del “respeto”
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
The right to counsel meant the right to rally – and even party a bit.
In a celebration best described as jubilant, elected officials and housing advocates gathered Thurs., July 20 to hail the City Council’s vote to pass the Right to Counsel bill, legislation to establish a program for legal representation for low-income tenants facing eviction in housing court.
It is the first of its kind in the nation—- New York City will be the first jurisdiction in the country to require legal representation in housing court.
The bill, known as Intro 214-B, was sponsored by Councilmembers Mark Levine and Vanessa Gibson and ensures that all New York City residents facing eviction are represented by lawyer in housing court and administrative hearings. It will also establish a pilot program to provide legal services to all New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) tenants in administrative proceedings.
Prior to the Council’s official ratification, a lively gathering was staged by the Right to Counsel Coalition NYC and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) at the New York County Lawyers Association in Manhattan.
Levine, who first introduced the legislation in 2014, acknowledged the arduous effort required in bringing to bring Right to Counsel to fruition.
“They said it couldn’t be done,” he remarked. “Again and again and again, we were told that Right to Counsel for tenants was never going to happen anywhere in America, especially not in New York with the largest housing court system in the nation.”
In 2015, nearly 22,000 New Yorkers were evicted from their homes, with only about 20 percent of them represented by an attorney, compared to nearly 100 percent of landlords.
A study by the New York Bar Association indicated that that having legal representation during housing court proceedings reduces the chances of eviction by 77 percent, and in some cases landlords simply drop their cases after learning the tenant has an attorney.
Since the de Blasio administration implemented a $62 million-a-year commitment for tenant legal aid in 2014, evictions citywide have dropped by 24 percent.
“Housing is not a luxury, but a fundamental right,” stated Gibson.
“More and more New Yorkers will grow to understand and be empowered by their rights as a tenant,” she said.
The rally brought dozens of advocates from coalition member groups along with city officials including Public Advocate Letitia James, Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Comptroller Scott Stringer and Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr.
“This ground-breaking legislation will help tenants and all New Yorkers,” said Beth Finkel, State Director for AARP New York, which had long pressed for the bill’s passage. “It will prevent wrongful evictions and save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by keeping New Yorkers in their homes and out of the shelter system.”
“Too often eviction and displacement is the cause of poverty and the unraveling of our communities,” added Adriene Holder, Attorney-in-Charge of the Civil Practice of The Legal Aid Society. “The availability of legal services will decrease evictions, prevent homelessness and finally address the uphill battle against landlords tenants face each day they walk into housing court.”
At the event, Levine thanked AARP, The Legal Aid Society, and peer advocates and community organizers, whose backing he called essential to passing the legislation.
“We know that the worst of the landlords have been using housing court as a weapon,” stated Levine, who said landlords often seek to drag tenants into court “on the flimsiest of grounds,” because they knew the tenant would not have a lawyer.
Levine said this created “devastation that has wrecked on countless families, our neighbors in every neighborhood in this city, and the painful thought of how many of those families would still be in their homes today if they only had had an attorney.”
James said that she had witnessed too many tenants in housing court coerced by landlord’s attorneys into signing stipulations they did not understand, or were not in their language, because they did not have legal counsel of their own.
“That day is over,” she stated.
“Now the dynamic will change. When you walk into a courtroom with an abogado, with a lawyer by your side, the dynamics change. You get respect.”
Intro 214-B will provide New Yorkers with incomes below 200 percent of the federal poverty line – or $49,200 annually for a family of four – free legal representation when facing eviction or foreclosure.
The program is expected to help more than 400,000 New Yorkers each year, according to the New York City Bar Association.
Advocates in attendance said that Right to Counsel would end the distinct advantage landlords had traditionally had in housing court over unrepresented tenants.
“It levels the playing field,” said Lauren Springer of Catholic Migration Services. “It creates a balance. Just like criminal defenders get represented, so should people in housing court.”
“I’m happy,” said Alberto Ortiz, a Bronx resident who is a member of Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA). “We know that someone will fight for us.”
Díaz, who has been a staunch supporter for the legislation and testified at City Council hearings in favor of its passage, said it would have a dramatic effect on the Bronx, where more than one-third of evictions in New York City occur.
“While this is a citywide issue, my borough is Ground Zero when it comes to this,” Díaz remarked.
“A lot of people have taken notice of the progress in the ‘Boogie Down’ Bronx,” he added. “But there’s also so many landlords now who are licking their chops to try to harass and force tenants out.”
Levine noted that other U.S. jurisdictions such as Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia have introduced measures to provide similar legal aid to low-income citizens in housing court.
“Other cities are watching us,” said Levine. “Legislation is starting to move elsewhere to follow our lead in New York.”
“We are setting progressive policy in this city,” said Mark-Viverito. “Progress which is inclusive, which uplifts everyone, which is a model for the rest of the nation in these incredibly difficult and trying times.”
The Right to Counsel program would be phased in over the course of five years. It is estimated that the cost of implementing the bill will run approximately $155 million, but Levine said the city could save up to $320 million by reducing shelter costs and other preserving regulated, affordable apartments lost to evictions and expenses related to homelessness.
Stringer praised the passage of Intro 214-B but stressed there is more work to be done.
“Let us be clear, the problem is not solved,” he said. “Tonight, 60,000 people will sleep in a homeless shelter; 24,000 are our children. Tonight, people will wonder if they are next.”
Stringer said the next step is to ensure that rezoning does not push low-income New Yorkers out of their homes. He called for the inclusion of urban planners on every Community Board. “We have to now work on the front end to confront the challenges of land use and rezoning.
María Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), said in order for Right to Counsel to be effective, it will be important to connect New Yorkers with agencies in their neighborhood.
“Getting connected to other services like mental health, employment will be key,” Lizardo said. “These are agencies that people are already familiar with and are comfortable with.”
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
El derecho a un abogado significaba el derecho a manifestarse, e incluso a tener un poco de fiesta.
En una celebración mejor descrita como jubilosa, funcionarios electos y defensores de la vivienda se reunieron el jueves 20 de julio para clamar el voto del Concejo Municipal para aprobar el proyecto de ley de Derecho al Abogado, legislación que establece un programa de representación legal para los inquilinos de bajos ingresos que enfrentan desalojo en el tribunal de vivienda.
Es la primera de su tipo en la nación.
El proyecto de ley, conocido como Intro 214-B y patrocinada por los concejales Mark Levine y Vanessa Gibson, garantizará que todos los residentes de la ciudad de Nueva York que enfrentan desalojo sean representados por un abogado en el tribunal de vivienda y en audiencias administrativas. También establecerá un programa piloto para proporcionar servicios legales a todos los inquilinos de la Autoridad de Vivienda de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYCHA, por sus siglas en inglés) en procedimientos administrativos.
Antes de la ratificación oficial del Concejo, una alegre reunión fue organizada por la Coalición Derecho a un Abogado NYC y la Asociación Americana de Personas Jubiladas (AARP, por sus siglas en inglés) en la Asociación de Abogados del Condado de Nueva York en Manhattan.
Levine, quien presentó la legislación por primera vez en 2014, reconoció el arduo esfuerzo requerido para llevar a buen término la ley de Derecho a un Abogado.
“Dijeron que no se podía hacer”, comentó. “Una y otra y otra vez nos dijeron que el Derecho a un Abogado para los inquilinos no iba a suceder nunca en Estados Unidos, especialmente no en Nueva York con el sistema de tribunales de vivienda más grande de la nación”.
En 2015, casi 22,000 neoyorquinos fueron desalojados de sus hogares, con sólo un 20 por ciento de ellos siendo representado por un abogado, en comparación con casi el 100 por ciento de los propietarios.
Un estudio de la Asociación de Abogados de Nueva York indicó que tener representación legal durante los procedimientos judiciales de vivienda reduce las posibilidades de desalojo en un 77 por ciento, y en algunas ocasiones, los propietarios simplemente abandonan sus casos después de enterarse de que el inquilino tiene un abogado.
Desde que la administración del alcalde de Blasio implementó un compromiso de 62 millones de dólares al año para ayuda legal para inquilinos en 2014, los desalojos en toda la ciudad han disminuido en un 24 por ciento.
“La vivienda no es un lujo, sino un derecho fundamental”, afirmó Gibson.
“Más y más neoyorquinos crecerán para entender y ser fortalecidos por sus derechos como inquilino”, dijo.
La manifestación atrajo docenas de defensores de los grupos miembro de la coalición, junto con funcionarios de la ciudad, incluyendo a la abogada pública Letitia James, a la presidenta del Concejo Melissa Mark-Viverito, al contralor Scott Stringer y al presidente del condado del Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr.
“Esta revolucionaria legislación ayudará a los inquilinos y a todos los neoyorquinos”, dijo Beth Finkel, directora estatal de AARP Nueva York, quien presionó para la aprobación del proyecto de ley: “Prevendrá los desalojos injustificados y ahorrará a los contribuyentes cientos de millones de dólares al mantener a los neoyorquinos en sus hogares y fuera del sistema de refugios”.
“Demasiado a menudo el desalojo y el desplazamiento son la causa de la pobreza y el desmantelamiento de nuestras comunidades”, agregó Adriene Holder, abogada a cargo de la práctica civil de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal. “La disponibilidad de servicios legales reducirá los desalojos, evitará la falta de vivienda y, finalmente, hará frente a la dura batalla contra los propietarios que los inquilinos enfrentan cada día que entran a la corte de vivienda”.
En el evento, Levine agradeció a AARP, a la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal y a compañeros defensores y organizadores de la comunidad, cuyo respaldo llamó esencial en la aprobación de la legislación.
“Sabemos que el peor de los propietarios ha estado utilizando el tribunal de la vivienda como un arma”, dijo Levine, explicando que los dueños a menudo tratan de arrastrar a los inquilinos a la corte “por los motivos más débiles”, sabiendo que no tendrían un abogado.
Levine dijo que esto creó “una devastación que arruinó a innumerables familias, a nuestros vecinos en todos los barrios de esta ciudad y produce el doloroso pensamiento de cuántas de esas familias estarían en sus hogares hoy si tan solo hubieran tenido un abogado”.
James dijo que ella presenció a demasiados inquilinos en el tribunal de vivienda siendo forzados por los abogados del propietario a firmar estipulaciones que no entendían, o que no estaban en su idioma, porque no tenían un consejero legal propio.
“Esos días han terminado”, afirmó.
“Ahora la dinámica cambiará. Cuando entras en un tribunal con un abogado a tu lado, la dinámica cambia, obtienes respeto”.
Intro 214-B proporcionará a los neoyorquinos con ingresos inferiores al 200 por ciento de la línea de pobreza federal -o $49,200 dólares anuales para una familia de cuatro- representación legal gratuita cuando enfrente un desalojo o ejecución hipotecaria.
Se espera que el programa ayude a más de 400,000 neoyorquinos cada año, según la Asociación de Abogados de la Ciudad de Nueva York.
Los abogados que asistieron a la reunión dijeron que esta ley pondrá fin a la distinta ventaja que los propietarios tradicionalmente habían tenido en la corte de la vivienda sobre los inquilinos no representados.
“Compiten en igualdad de condiciones”, dijo Lauren Springer, de Servicios Católicos de Migración. “Crea un equilibrio. Así como los criminales tienen representación, también las personas en la corte de vivienda”.
“Estoy contento”, dijo Alberto Ortiz, un residente del Bronx que es miembro de Acción Comunitaria por Apartamentos Seguros (CASA, por sus siglas en inglés). “Sabemos que alguien peleará por nosotros”.
Díaz, quien ha sido un ferviente defensor de la legislación y testificó en las audiencias del Ayuntamiento en favor de su aprobación, dijo que tendría un efecto dramático en el Bronx, donde ocurren más de un tercio de los desalojos de la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Si bien esto es un problema de toda la ciudad, mi condado es la zona cero cuando se trata de esto”, comentó Díaz.
“Mucha gente ha tomado nota del progreso en el disfrute del Bronx”, agregó. “Pero también hay tantos propietarios a quienes se les hace agua la boca por tratar de desalojar a los inquilinos”.
Levine señaló que otras jurisdicciones de los Estados Unidos -como Washington, D.C. y Filadelfia- han presentado medidas para proporcionar asistencia jurídica similar a los ciudadanos de bajos ingresos en el tribunal de vivienda.
“Otras ciudades nos están observando”, dijo Levine. “La legislación está empezando a moverse a otros lugares para seguir nuestra dirección en Nueva York”.
“Estamos estableciendo políticas progresistas en esta ciudad”, dijo Mark-Viverito. “El progreso que es inclusivo, que alienta a todos, que es un modelo para el resto de la nación en estos tiempos increíblemente difíciles y complicados”.
El programa de Derecho a un Abogado se introducirá gradualmente en el transcurso de cinco años. Se calcula que el costo de la implementación del proyecto de ley será de aproximadamente $155 millones de dólares, pero Levine dijo que la ciudad podría ahorrar hasta $320 millones de dólares al reducir los costos de vivienda y otros apartamentos regulados y asequibles perdidos por los desalojos y los gastos relacionados con la falta de vivienda.
Stringer elogió la aprobación de Intro 214-B, pero enfatizó que hay más trabajo por hacer.
“Seamos claros, el problema no se resuelve”, comentó. “Esta noche, 60,000 personas dormirán en un refugio sin hogar, 24,000 son nuestros niños”. Esta noche, las personas se preguntarán si son las siguientes”.
Stringer dijo que el siguiente paso es asegurarse de que la rezonificación no provoque que los neoyorquinos de bajos ingresos salgan de sus hogares. Pidió la inclusión de planificadores urbanos en todas las juntas comunitarias. “Ahora tenemos que trabajar en la vanguardia para enfrentar los desafíos del uso de la tierra y la rezonificación”.
María Lizardo, directora ejecutiva del Proyecto de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan, dijo que para que el Derecho al Abogado sea eficaz, será importante conectar a los neoyorquinos con agencias en su vecindario.
“Al conectar con otros servicios como la salud mental, el empleo será clave”, dijo Lizardo. “Son agencias con las que las personas ya están familiarizadas y con las que se sienten cómodas”.