The ‘Respect’ Rally



Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The right to counsel meant the right to rally – and even party a bit.

In a celebration best described as jubilant, elected officials and housing advocates gathered Thurs., July 20 to hail the City Council’s vote to pass the Right to Counsel bill, legislation to establish a program for legal representation for low-income tenants facing eviction in housing court.

It is the first of its kind in the nation—- New York City will be the first jurisdiction in the country to require legal representation in housing court.

The bill, known as Intro 214-B, was sponsored by Councilmembers Mark Levine and Vanessa Gibson and ensures that all New York City residents facing eviction are represented by lawyer in housing court and administrative hearings. It will also establish a pilot program to provide legal services to all New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) tenants in administrative proceedings.

Prior to the Council’s official ratification, a lively gathering was staged by the Right to Counsel Coalition NYC and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) at the New York County Lawyers Association in Manhattan.

Levine, who first introduced the legislation in 2014, acknowledged the arduous effort required in bringing to bring Right to Counsel to fruition.

“They said it couldn’t be done,” he remarked. “Again and again and again, we were told that Right to Counsel for tenants was never going to happen anywhere in America, especially not in New York with the largest housing court system in the nation.”

In 2015, nearly 22,000 New Yorkers were evicted from their homes, with only about 20 percent of them represented by an attorney, compared to nearly 100 percent of landlords.

A study by the New York Bar Association indicated that that having legal representation during housing court proceedings reduces the chances of eviction by 77 percent, and in some cases landlords simply drop their cases after learning the tenant has an attorney.

Since the de Blasio administration implemented a $62 million-a-year commitment for tenant legal aid in 2014, evictions citywide have dropped by 24 percent.

“Housing is not a luxury, but a fundamental right,” stated Gibson.

“More and more New Yorkers will grow to understand and be empowered by their rights as a tenant,” she said.

The rally brought dozens of advocates from coalition member groups along with city officials including Public Advocate Letitia James, Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Comptroller Scott Stringer and Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr.

“This ground-breaking legislation will help tenants and all New Yorkers,” said Beth Finkel, State Director for AARP New York, which had long pressed for the bill’s passage. “It will prevent wrongful evictions and save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars by keeping New Yorkers in their homes and out of the shelter system.”

“Too often eviction and displacement is the cause of poverty and the unraveling of our communities,” added Adriene Holder, Attorney-in-Charge of the Civil Practice of The Legal Aid Society. “The availability of legal services will decrease evictions, prevent homelessness and finally address the uphill battle against landlords tenants face each day they walk into housing court.”

At the event, Levine thanked AARP, The Legal Aid Society, and peer advocates and community organizers, whose backing he called essential to passing the legislation.

“We know that the worst of the landlords have been using housing court as a weapon,” stated Levine, who said landlords often seek to drag tenants into court “on the flimsiest of grounds,” because they knew the tenant would not have a lawyer.

Levine said this created “devastation that has wrecked on countless families, our neighbors in every neighborhood in this city, and the painful thought of how many of those families would still be in their homes today if they only had had an attorney.”

James said that she had witnessed too many tenants in housing court coerced by landlord’s attorneys into signing stipulations they did not understand, or were not in their language, because they did not have legal counsel of their own.

“That day is over,” she stated.

“Now the dynamic will change. When you walk into a courtroom with an abogado, with a lawyer by your side, the dynamics change. You get respect.”‎

Intro 214-B will provide New Yorkers with incomes below 200 percent of the federal poverty line – or $49,200 annually for a family of four – free legal representation when facing eviction or foreclosure.

The program is expected to help more than 400,000 New Yorkers each year, according to the New York City Bar Association.

Advocates in attendance said that Right to Counsel would end the distinct advantage landlords had traditionally had in housing court over unrepresented tenants.

“It levels the playing field,” said Lauren Springer of Catholic Migration Services. “It creates a balance. Just like criminal defenders get represented, so should people in housing court.”

“I’m happy,” said Alberto Ortiz, a Bronx resident who is a member of Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA). “We know that someone will fight for us.”

Díaz, who has been a staunch supporter for the legislation and testified at City Council hearings in favor of its passage, said it would have a dramatic effect on the Bronx, where more than one-third of evictions in New York City occur.

“While this is a citywide issue, my borough is Ground Zero when it comes to this,” Díaz remarked.

“A lot of people have taken notice of the progress in the ‘Boogie Down’ Bronx,” he added. “But there’s also so many landlords now who are licking their chops to try to harass and force tenants out.”

Levine noted that other U.S. jurisdictions such as Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia have introduced measures to provide similar legal aid to low-income citizens in housing court.

“Other cities are watching us,” said Levine. “Legislation is starting to move elsewhere to follow our lead in New York.”

“We are setting progressive policy in this city,” said Mark-Viverito. “Progress which is inclusive, which uplifts everyone, which is a model for the rest of the nation in these incredibly difficult and trying times.”

The Right to Counsel program would be phased in over the course of five years. It is estimated that the cost of implementing the bill will run approximately $155 million, but Levine said the city could save up to $320 million by reducing shelter costs and other preserving regulated, affordable apartments lost to evictions and expenses related to homelessness.

Stringer praised the passage of Intro 214-B but stressed there is more work to be done.

“Let us be clear, the problem is not solved,” he said. “Tonight, 60,000 people will sleep in a homeless shelter; 24,000 are our children. Tonight, people will wonder if they are next.”

Stringer said the next step is to ensure that rezoning does not push low-income New Yorkers out of their homes. He called for the inclusion of urban planners on every Community Board. “We have to now work on the front end to confront the challenges of land use and rezoning.

María Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), said in order for Right to Counsel to be effective, it will be important to connect New Yorkers with agencies in their neighborhood.

“Getting connected to other services like mental health, employment will be key,” Lizardo said. “These are agencies that people are already familiar with and are comfortable with.”