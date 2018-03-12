The resolve to rise

A Command Team The resolve to rise Founded in 1996, the Model New York State Senate (Model Senate) is firmly ensconced as a CUNY institution. For more than two decades, casting students from all walks of life as Senators has resulted in more than 1,200 individual stories of learning, debate and policy. Administered annually by CUNY’s Edward T. Rogowsky Internship (ETR) Program with the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Task Force of the New York State Legislature and the State University of New York (SUNY), the program is led by Director Dr. Anthony Maniscalco and Assistant Director Ernesto Malavé, Jr. More than 60 CUNY and SUNY students come together each year for intensive training on representation and law-making. “The need for rational, intelligent discourse in this country is greater now than it ever has been before,” argues Dr. Maniscalco. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to work with students who haven’t been trained in public policy become experts by the time the timeline has concluded.” experiment in equity Tarialy Hernández Lehman College Tarialy Hernández has hope – in the legislative process, in her peers in Lehman’s Leadership Program, and in the transformative possibilities of science. While she pursues her studies in Biochemistry, the Dominican immigrant is actively honing her skills to advocate for healthcare equity. “We should care about that which affects us,” says the representative of the 38th District. “When you believe in something and put your values on the table, you can obtain what you believe is right.” experimento en equidad Tarialy Hernández Lehman College Tarialy Hernández tiene esperanzas – en el proceso legislativo, en sus pares en el Programa de Liderazgo y en las posibilidades de transformación de la ciencia para las comunidades desatendidas. Mientras completa sus estudios en Bioquímica, ella está perfeccionando activamente mejor abogar para la equidad de la atención médica. “Deberíamos preocuparnos de lo que nos afecta”, dice Hernández, quien representará al distrito 38. “Cuando crees en algo y pones tus valores sobre la mesa, puedes obtener lo que crees que es lo correcto”. pride of purpose Jennifer Mercedes Bronx Community College‎ (BCC) Jennifer Mercedes is emboldened by a challenge. This “proud Bronx girl” who works full-time has sought to find common ground where little might seem to exist. In representing the 42nd District, Mercedes is immersed in a world “opposite where I come from,” and is discovering invaluable insights. ‎”Getting what I want is not as important as getting what everyone else wants,” she says. And there’s more to prove. “Some might underestimate our communities,” she adds.‎ ‎”But we are capable of a lot.” orgullo del objetivo Jennifer Mercedes Bronx Community College‎ (BCC) Jennifer Mercedes está alentada por un desafío. Una estudiante de BCC que trabaja a tiempo completo, ésta “orgullosa chica del Bronx”, ha buscado encontrar un terreno común donde pueda parecer que poco puede existir. En su papel representando al distrito 42, Mercedes ha entrado a un mundo “opuesto al lugar de donde vengo” y está descubriendo ideas valiosas. “Obtener lo que quiero no es tan importante como obtener lo que todos quieren”, dice. Y hay más que probar. “Algunos podrían subestimar a nuestra gente o nuestras comunidades”, señala. “Pero somos capaces de mucho”. common cause Jehan Miah City College of New York Jehan Miah is fond of finding common ground. The Macaulay Honors student is majoring in International Studies with a minor in Public Policy. Representing the 35th District, Miah has thrown himself into the debate. “You need to include the other side,” he says. “You use other arguments in your own progress.” He credits his Bangladeshi heritage and social worker mother for his policy-making interests. “We have to think of the different people we will be serving.” causa común Jehan Miah City College de Nueva York Jehan Miah es aficionado a encontrar un terreno común. El estudiante en el programa de honores Macaulay se especializa en Estudios Internacionales. En representación del distrito 35, Miah se ha lanzado al trabajo del debate. “Necesitas incluir al otro lado”, dice. “Usas otros argumentos para tu propio avance”. Miah dice que su crianza bangladesí y la carrera de su madre como trabajadora social han dado forma a ver las políticas como un “bien social”. global scale Bryan Wigfall City College of New York Navigating new terrain for Bryan Wigfall is actually nothing new. The Political Science major, who also serves as Chair of the Coalition for Students with Disabilities, will represent the 31st District. The seat is currently allied with a leadership coalition that has upended the traditional two-party power dynamic. His own ideology leans socialist, says the student of African, European, and Indian descent. Studying opposing points of view has heightened his commitment to civic engagement. “I identify as a global citizen,” he explains. “I identify as a servant leader, as my brother’s keeper.” escala global Bryan Wigfall City College de Nueva York Navegar por nuevos terrenos para Bryan Wigfall en realidad no es nada nuevo. El estudiante de Ciencias Políticas, quien también se desempeña como presidente de la Coalición de Estudiantes con Discapacidades, representará al distrito 31. El asiento está actualmente aliado con una coalición que ha volcado la dinámica del poder bipartidista tradicional. Su propia ideología se inclina socialista, dice el estudiante de ascendencia africana, europea e india. Estudiar puntos de vista opuestos ha aumentado su participación cívica. “Me identifico como un ciudadano global”, explica. “Como un líder servidor, como el guardián de mi hermano”. firm footing Mónica Estrada Hostos Community College Mónica Estrada, a Liberal Arts major, is stepping up. Designated to represent the 33rd District is a role at odds with her more introverted nature. But taking such risks is why the Mexican and Colombian student is here. “It’s the only way to overcome your fears,” she says. “You have to push toward that opportunity.”‎‎ Her leadership role has also occasioned serious thought on ethics in governance. “The decisions and values I want must be for the good of the people.” base firme Mónica Estrada Hostos Community College Mónica Estrada, alumna de Artes Liberales, está progresando. Designada para representar al distrito 33 es un papel en desacuerdo con su naturaleza introvertida. Pero asumir esos riesgos es la razón por la cual la estudiante de herencia mexicana y colombiana, está aquí. “Es la única forma de superar tus miedos”, dice. “Tienes que impulsarte hacia esa oportunidad”. Su papel de liderazgo también le ha ocasionado una reflexión sobre la ética en el gobierno: “las decisiones y los valores que deseo deben ser para el bien de la gente”. fast forward Ramón Suero Lehman College It’s a return to form for Ramón Suero, who took part in 2017 and now represents the 9th‎ District. An active member in student government, the Afro-Latino immigrant from the Dominican Republic finds politics a natural medium in which to advance “the principles, the insights, the day-to-day life aspects” of all residents. Any bill’s impact on an extended family that includes his grandparents and three-year-old daughter has immersed him – happily – in the fine details of policy analysis. “I love it,” he says. “Being involved and serving my community is something I take strongly.” avance rápido Ramón Suero Lehman College Es un regreso a la forma de Lehman, Ramón Suero, quien participó en el 2017 y vuelve a unirse al programa para representar al Distrito 9 este año. El inmigrante afro-latino de República Dominicana considera que la política es un medio natural en el cual se promueven “los principios, las ideas, los aspectos cotidianos” de todo residente. El impacto de la legislación propuesta sobre una familia extendida que incluye a sus abuelos y su hija de tres años lo ha sumergido aún felizmente en el análisis de políticas. “Me encanta” dice él. on track Abdoul Balde Hostos Community College Abdoul Balde is bringing funny to the floor. He has rallied for democratic change in his native country of Guinea, served in student government, and participated in the Model U.N. program. Each offered a unique take on creating change. “They were totally different,” he says. “And each was really serious.” Yet Balde, representing the 29th District, brings a touch of humor to his work. “You can speak about the problems in the funniest way, you can make angry people laugh a little bit,” he explains. “I care how people feel.” en camino Abdoul Balde Hostos Community College Abdoul Balde está llevando al gracioso al piso. Se ha movilizado para lograr un cambio democrático en su país natal, Guinea, sirvió en el gobierno estudiantil y participó en el programa del Modelo de Naciones Unidas. Cada uno ofreció una visión única. “Eran totalmente diferentes”, dice. “Y cada uno hablaba en serio”. Sin embargo, el representante del distrito 29 le da un toque de humor a su trabajo. “Puedes hablar de los problemas de manera más divertida”, explica. “Me importa cómo se siente la gente”. On the Floor: New York Health Act Is it time for single-payer care?

The latest session of the Model Senate will debate and vote on the New York Health Act. The bill would establish a single-payer healthcare system, funded by taxpayers, to provide comprehensive medical coverage for all New York residents. It would include no network restrictions, deductibles or co-pays. Funding would be based on a shared 80/20 employer/employee contribution system, and through taxes based on other income, such as capital gains, interest and dividends. Sponsored by Assemblymember Richard Gottfried, the New York Heath Act has passed the Assembly for three consecutive years. Under the New York Health Act, all state residents would be enrolled in the universal healthcare system and have access to the full range of doctors and providers. Benefits would include comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care, primary and preventative care, prescription drugs, behavioral health services, laboratory testing and rehabilitative care, as well as dental, vision and hearing care. The bill would also combine state funding with federal funds currently received for Medicare, Medicaid and Child Health Plus to create the New York Health Trust Fund. If passed, the New York Health Act would make New York the first single-payer state in the United States. Backers of the bill have noted that single-payer systems have been successful in Canada, Europe and Australia, and highlighted that expensive health premiums would be eliminated, while allowing access to everyone regardless of age, income or employment. An economic analysis of the bill, conducted by University of Massachusetts Economics Professor Gerald Friedman, stated that 98 percent of New Yorkers would pay less for healthcare under the New York Health Act, and that the state’s economy would save $45 billion annually on healthcare costs. Meanwhile, opponents of the bill have argued that the required tax increase could be burdensome, and that 175,000 insurance industry jobs could be lost. Earlier in the decade, Vermont made a serious effort to shift to a single-payer system, but abandoned the effort after a budget analysis there found that a 9 percent income tax hike would be necessary to pay for the system. En el pleno: Ley de Salud de Nueva York ¿Es hora de la atención del pagador único? La última sesión del Modelo del Senado debatirá y votará sobre la Ley de Salud de Nueva York. El proyecto de ley establecería un sistema de salud del pagador único, financiado por contribuyentes, para proporcionar cobertura médica integral a todos los residentes de Nueva York.

No incluiría restricciones de red, deducibles ni copagos. El financiamiento se basaría en un sistema compartido de contribución 80/20 empleador/empleado, y mediante impuestos basados en otros ingresos, como ganancias de capital, intereses y dividendos. Impulsada por el Asambleísta Richard Gottfried, la Ley de Salud de Nueva York ha sido aprobada por la Asamblea por tres años consecutivos. Bajo la Ley de Salud de Nueva York, todos los residentes del estado estarían inscritos en el sistema universal de atención médica y tendrían acceso a toda la gama de médicos y proveedores. Los beneficios incluirían atención integral para pacientes internados y ambulatorios, atención primaria y preventiva, medicamentos recetados, servicios de salud del comportamiento, pruebas de laboratorio y atención de rehabilitación, así como atención dental, de la vista y auditiva. El proyecto de ley también combinaría fondos estatales con fondos federales actualmente recibidos por Medicare, Medicaid y Child Health Plus para crear el Fondo Fiduciario de Salud de Nueva York. Si se aprueba, la Ley de Salud de Nueva York haría de Nueva York el primer estado de pagador único en los Estados Unidos. Los promotores del proyecto de ley señalaron que los sistemas de pagador único han tenido éxito en Canadá, Europa y Australia, y destacaron que se eliminarían las costosas primas de salud, mientras que el sistema permitiría el acceso a todos, independientemente de la edad, los ingresos o el empleo. Un análisis económico del proyecto de ley, realizado por Gerald Friedman, profesor de Economía de la Universidad de Massachusetts, indicó que el 98 por ciento de los neoyorquinos pagaría menos por la asistencia médica bajo la Ley de Salud de Nueva York y que la economía del estado ahorraría $45 mil millones de dólares anuales. Mientras tanto, los opositores al proyecto de ley han argumentado que el aumento de impuestos requerido podría ser una carga y que se podrían perder 175,000 empleos en la industria de seguros. A principios de la década, Vermont hizo un gran esfuerzo para pasar a un sistema de pagador único, pero lo abandonó después de que un análisis presupuestario descubriera que sería necesario un aumento del impuesto a las ganancias del 9 por ciento para pagar el sistema. A Command Team “Students change the way they make decisions,” says Assistant Director Ernesto Malavé, Jr. of the program’s influence. “They begin to understand that if you ever want to speak for the public, you need to listen first.” The program counts among its founders Edward T. Rogowsky, Professor Emeritus of Political Science; Jay Hershenson, CUNY Administrator; Roberto Ramírez, former New York State Assemblymember and the first Latino to lead a Democratic County Committee in New York State; as well as Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, CUNY Trustee, Senior Advisor to Mayor Bill de Blasio and former New York State Secretary of State. Alumni include Senator José Peralta, who participated in the inaugural program, and Senator Gustavo Rivera, who has served as a faculty member and mentor for over a decade. “This provides the resources and knowledge to approach the political and policy processes that affect them and their communities,” notes Rivera. “It continues to exist because it continues to be valuable.” A deep dive. Taking a stand. At the ready. CUNY Trustee Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez. Edward T. Rogowsky.

Equipo de comando “Los estudiantes cambian la forma en que toman decisiones”, dice el director adjunto Ernesto Malavé, Jr. de la influencia del programa. “Comienzan a entender que, si alguna vez quieren hablar por el público, primero deben escuchar”. El programa cuenta entre sus fundadores con Edward T. Rogowsky, profesor emérito de Ciencias Políticas; Jay Hershenson, administrador de CUNY; Roberto Ramírez, ex asambleísta del estado de Nueva York y el primer latino en dirigir un comité demócrata del condado en el estado de Nueva York; así como con Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, fideicomisaria de CUNY, asesora senior del alcalde Bill de Blasio y ex Secretaria de Estado del estado de Nueva York. Los ex alumnos incluyen al senador José Peralta, quien participó en el programa inaugural, y al senador Gustavo Rivera, quien se desempeñó como profesor y mentor durante más de una década. “Esto proporciona los recursos y el conocimiento para abordar los procesos políticos y de políticas que los afectan a ellos y a sus comunidades”, señala Rivera. “Sigue existiendo porque sigue siendo valioso”. Tomando una posición. Lista. Una clase aparte. A lo profundo. Edward T. Rogowsky.

