The Pressure Pair

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

When people aren’t well, sometimes they don’t want to discuss why. Especially in a room filled with strangers.

Joelle Ludwig and Katy Hogan understand that. They are acupuncturists who are teaming up to provide free sessions. On January 28th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., they will offer free acupuncture and Reiki in group settings at the Savior’s Atonement Church on Bennett Avenue.

The two practitioners are hoping that Northern Manhattan residents will take them up on their offer. While there won’t be any lengthy public discussion of each person’s ailments, they feel the energy of group healing will have positive effects for everyone involved.

“We not only want to bring awareness of what acupuncture is, and what alternative medicine is, but also provide health care to people in the neighborhood that might not have access to it,” said Ludwig.

Ludwig and Hogan both have private practices. Ludwig treats a variety of patients, including pregnant women.

She said acupuncture helps women get ready for birth by balancing the body’s blood flow. “We do very nourishing points to make sure the blood is moving properly and that the fluids are going to the womb,” she said.

Acupuncture works by harmonizing the body’s flow of chi, or energy. Ludwig said stimulating certain points along energy channels helps regulate the flow of yin and yang energies.

The proper flow of energy can help a body regulate itself and sort out issues with pain and inflammation. On a deeper level, acupuncture can help people with substance abuse problems.

Auricular acupuncture is especially useful for treating substance abuse issues, she said, because it stimulates the body’s five most nourishing points which are located in the ear.

These points help people balance their energy and therefore lessen their cravings for addictive substances.

Ludwig said acupuncture and Chinese medicine puts an emphasis on a good practitioner/patient relationship. “A patient has to be involved in the care, especially with addiction,” she said. “It’s not like talking a pill and walking way. You have to participate in your health.”

They hope this will be the first of monthly events aimed at both raising awareness of alternative medicine modalities and bringing them directly to those who might not have access to health care.

Ludwig cautioned that one treatment usually isn’t enough to completely cure a severe addiction. “But one time might change their world and it might make a huge difference,” she said.

Ludwig said making these kinds of differences in people’s lives a reason she became an acupuncturist. “In this business, it’s very important to give back,” she said. “I love the community of Washington Heights and I want to be a part of it.”

For more information, please visit www.joelleludwigacu.com.