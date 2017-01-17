- English
- Español
The Pressure Pair
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
When people aren’t well, sometimes they don’t want to discuss why. Especially in a room filled with strangers.
Joelle Ludwig and Katy Hogan understand that. They are acupuncturists who are teaming up to provide free sessions. On January 28th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., they will offer free acupuncture and Reiki in group settings at the Savior’s Atonement Church on Bennett Avenue.
The two practitioners are hoping that Northern Manhattan residents will take them up on their offer. While there won’t be any lengthy public discussion of each person’s ailments, they feel the energy of group healing will have positive effects for everyone involved.
“We not only want to bring awareness of what acupuncture is, and what alternative medicine is, but also provide health care to people in the neighborhood that might not have access to it,” said Ludwig.
Ludwig and Hogan both have private practices. Ludwig treats a variety of patients, including pregnant women.
She said acupuncture helps women get ready for birth by balancing the body’s blood flow. “We do very nourishing points to make sure the blood is moving properly and that the fluids are going to the womb,” she said.
Acupuncture works by harmonizing the body’s flow of chi, or energy. Ludwig said stimulating certain points along energy channels helps regulate the flow of yin and yang energies.
The proper flow of energy can help a body regulate itself and sort out issues with pain and inflammation. On a deeper level, acupuncture can help people with substance abuse problems.
Auricular acupuncture is especially useful for treating substance abuse issues, she said, because it stimulates the body’s five most nourishing points which are located in the ear.
These points help people balance their energy and therefore lessen their cravings for addictive substances.
Ludwig said acupuncture and Chinese medicine puts an emphasis on a good practitioner/patient relationship. “A patient has to be involved in the care, especially with addiction,” she said. “It’s not like talking a pill and walking way. You have to participate in your health.”
They hope this will be the first of monthly events aimed at both raising awareness of alternative medicine modalities and bringing them directly to those who might not have access to health care.
Ludwig cautioned that one treatment usually isn’t enough to completely cure a severe addiction. “But one time might change their world and it might make a huge difference,” she said.
Ludwig said making these kinds of differences in people’s lives a reason she became an acupuncturist. “In this business, it’s very important to give back,” she said. “I love the community of Washington Heights and I want to be a part of it.”
For more information, please visit www.joelleludwigacu.com.
El par de la presión
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cuando la gente no está bien, a veces no quieren discutir por qué.
Especialmente en una habitación llena de extraños.
Joelle Ludwig y Katy Hogan entienden eso. Son acupunturistas que se han unido para ofrecer sesiones gratuitas. El 28 de enero, de 10 a.m. a 1 p.m., ofrecerán acupuntura gratuita y Reiki en sesiones de grupo en la iglesia Savior’s Atonement en la Avenida Bennett.
Las dos practicantes esperan que los residentes del norte de Manhattan acepten su oferta. Si bien no habrá ninguna discusión pública larga de las enfermedades de cada persona, sienten que la energía curativa del grupo tendrá efectos positivos para todos los involucrados.
“No sólo queremos crear conciencia sobre qué es la acupuntura y la medicina alternativa, sino también proporcionar atención de salud a las personas en el vecindario que tal vez no tengan acceso a ellas”, dijo Ludwig.
Ludwig y Hogan tienen prácticas privadas. Ludwig trata a una variedad de pacientes, incluyendo mujeres embarazadas.
Explicó que la acupuntura ayuda a las mujeres a prepararse para el parto mediante el equilibrio del flujo sanguíneo del cuerpo. “Hacemos puntos muy nutritivos para asegurarnos de que la sangre se mueve correctamente y que los líquidos van al útero”, dijo.
La acupuntura funciona mediante la armonización del flujo del cuerpo de chi, o la energía. Ludwig dijo que estimular ciertos puntos a lo largo de los canales de energía ayuda a regular el flujo de las energías yin y yang.
El flujo adecuado de energía puede ayudar a un cuerpo a regularse y resolver los problemas de dolor e inflamación. En un nivel más profundo, la acupuntura puede ayudar a las personas con problemas de abuso de sustancias.
La acupuntura auricular es especialmente útil para tratar problemas de abuso de sustancias, dijo, porque estimula los cinco puntos más nutritivos del cuerpo que se encuentran en el oído.
Estos puntos ayudan a las personas a equilibrar su energía y, por tanto, disminuir sus antojos de sustancias adictivas.
Ludwig dijo que la acupuntura y la medicina china ponen énfasis en una buena relación médico/paciente. “Un paciente tiene que estar involucrado en el cuidado, especialmente con la adicción”, dijo. “No es como tomar una pastilla y alejarse, tienes que participar en tu salud”.
Esperan que este sea el primer evento mensual dirigido a aumentar el conocimiento sobre las modalidades de la medicina alternativa y llevarlas directamente a quienes podrían no tener acceso a la atención médica.
Ludwig advirtió que, por lo general, un tratamiento no es suficiente para curar completamente una adicción severa. “Pero una vez podría cambiar su mundo y hacer una gran diferencia”, dijo.
También comentó que hacer este tipo de diferencias en la vida de las personas es una razón por la que se convirtió en acupunturista. “En este negocio, para ayudar a la gente, es muy importante retribuir”, señaló. “Me encanta la comunidad de Washington Heights y quiero ser parte de ella”.
Para más información, favor visite www.joelleludwigacu.com.