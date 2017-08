The Pied-à-terre Plan

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s his version of a millionaire’s tax.

Democratic mayoral candidate Sal Albanese wants to address the city’s homelessness crisis by taxing overseas investors who own prime New York City real estate.

In an August 16 press conference outside City Hall, Albanese proposed slapping a substantial tax on “pied-à-terre” properties, then funneling that money to build new affordable housing.

The French term, which translates into “a foot on the ground,” refers to properties owned or maintained by residents who do not use them as their primary residences.

Albanese noted a Financial Times report that 15 percent of luxury Manhattan condos are owned by foreign purchasers, who keep the units as non-primary residences or investment properties.

He suggested that his tax could raise a billion dollars in revenue in “a couple of years,” if pied-à-terre owners were taxed about 15 to 20 percent higher.

“These folks have a lot of money – a lot of oligarchs are parking their money in New York City real estate,” he stated. “Let’s tax them at a higher level, and let’s use that money to build real affordable housing.”

Albanese said his approach is necessary to remedy Mayor Bill de Blasio’s flailing strategy to combat homelessness, which has increased 40 percent under de Blasio’s tenure.

“We now have a crisis on steroids when it comes to homelessness,” remarked Albanese. “It’s quite clear that de Blasio’s plan has not worked.”

Albanese said the mayor’s plan to build additional homeless shelters is misguided, as is his strategy to incorporate small segments of affordable units within luxury housing projects.

“What de Blasio’s done has created a hyper-gentrification with lots of people been driven out of homes,” Albanese said.

Albanese said the mayor’s affordable housing platform is letting down the most vulnerable New Yorkers, as he referenced a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness that indicated that the number of homeless students in the city’s public schools jumped 20 percent during the 2015-16 school year.

While acknowledging that New York City has had little success getting Albany to agree to new taxes, Albanese insisted he could sell his pied-à-terre plan, noting that cities like London and Vancouver have enacted similar taxes.

“It’s a politically viable solution,” he remarked. “No city resident will pay an extra dime in taxes. I can go around the city and sell it as the mayor.”

“I plan on going to Albany and I plan on not having a toxic relationship with the governor and the state legislature,” added Albanese, in a jab at de Blasio’s frosty relationship with Governor Andrew Cuomo. “Because it’s part of the job to get along with those people as best as you can, and get those things through the legislature.”

Albanese said that, if elected, he would focus on building fully affordable housing projects by engaging nonprofit developers.

“The for-profit developers, god bless them, I’m not going to need them for this. Unless they want to lower their prices,” said Albanese.

He slammed de Blasio for being too cozy with for-profit developers.

“I’m getting to City Hall without money from big real estate developers,” he said. “They own Bill de Blasio, big real estate does.“

Albanese also said he is focused on preparations to take on de Blasio at the first Democrat primary debate, scheduled for August 23.

He said his grassroots campaign would get a boost from the televised debate.

“Our campaign hasn’t gotten the attention that it should receive, and now we are going to get it, and people are going to see there’s a real difference,” remarked Albanese, who said his chief goals for the primary debate were to “criticize [de Blasio’s] record, and talk about my proposals.”

Another Democratic candidate for mayor, Richard Bashner, showed up at Albanese’s press conference to criticize the Campaign Finance Board (CFB) for not allowing all candidates to participate in the debate.

According to parameters set by the CFB, candidates must have raised and spent $174,225 by August 11.

“On what basis do you have people who are legitimately on this ballot, and not have them heard?” asked Basher, who called on the CFB to open the debate to all candidates.

Bashner, who said his mayoral campaign has raised about $70,000, complained that the City Council passed a bill in December 2016 — ten months before the primary — that raised the debate threshold from $50,000 to $174,225.

“Four years ago, we had seven people in the preliminary debate. The effect of this law is to reduce the debate down to two people, Sal and the mayor,” Bashner said

“I think people want to hear what I have to say, and when they do they are very excited,” he added. “But they will not get a chance if I am not at that debate.”

Bashner also took the opportunity to scoff at the notion of Albanese’s tax plan.

“It’s a non-starter,” he remarked. “It’ll never pass Albany.”

For more information on the Albanese campaign, please visit sal2017.com or call 212.616.7082.

For more information on the Bashner campaign, please visit bashner2017.com.