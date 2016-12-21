Story by Sherry Mazzocchi When Ronald Clark was a teenager, he would slip out of bed in the middle of the night. His head was full of burning questions. He wanted to know if he should believe in science or religion. So he took the stairs down to the library and turned on a reading lamp. He slid a bible off of the shelf. Then he found a book on evolution and compared them side by side. After reading all night, he decided each book told the same story – but in different ways. Clark moved to the Washington Heights library in the mid-1940s with his mother, Elva, and his father, Raymond. His father accepted a job as the library custodian. Back then, libraries were heated with coal and his job was to keep the library not only clean, but also warm. It was a 24/7 job that came with an apartment over the library. Raymond was regarded by his family as the “King of the Library.” They had moved from rural Maryland, not far from Sharpsburg. The South was still segregated at the time. As a child Clark would walk the Civil War battleground of Antietam, considered one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War and in American military history. His great-aunts remembered the war. Moving to the city was a culture shock. He enrolled in George Washington High School and met people from all over the world and all different nationalities. Clark’s father was a self-taught man who never finished grade school. Before he took the library job, he worked at Sears Roebuck. The company gave him a plaque for never having missed a day at work, or even being late. His son described him as a thoughtful man, with a great sensitivity. Once, in the mid-1950s, Clark came home from his sophomore year of college and asked his father his opinion on who the greatest man of the 20th century was. “I think it’s Winston Churchill,” said the son. His father thought for a moment and said, “No, I don’t think so. I think it’s Mahatma Gandhi.” His son conceded that he was probably right. Clark said it was his father’s thoughtfulness and having access to vast knowledge available at the library that was the foundation of his love of knowledge. He was the first person in his family to graduate high school and also finish college. He later became the head administrator of a facility for disabled people. Also, drawing on his love of library books, he taught himself how to build a sailboat and then navigated it from New York to Cape Cod, using only the stars as his guide. Jamilah Clark, the custodian’s granddaughter, lived in the apartment until she was five. She recently received a master’s degree in Social Work from Hunter College. Her son was just accepted at the University of Miami Law School. She remembers the apartment as bright and sunny, with one large room with a grey tiled floor where she learned to ride a bike and would put on puppet shows. That room is now the teen lounge. New York Public Library President Tony Marx, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and State Assemblymember-Elect Carmen De La Rosa recently celebrated the completion of the $4.4 million renovation project that remade the former custodial apartment into a dedicated teen area and tech center, with additional rooms for adult education programs. The group, together with the Clarks, gathered at the library branch for a ribbon-cutting on December 2nd. Architect Andrew Berman said that the old apartment was like a window into another world. He described it as a dignified space. During the renovation, he tried to preserve some of the original details, such as columns, that were worth saving. He designed the area so that teens coming off the stairs or the elevator would have an arrival point that acts as a social space for teens. It doubles as a lounge space where they can sit, talk and just hang out before deciding where they want to go. “We set out to have a series of bright, vibrant spaces,” he said. In addition to the teen lounge, there is a quiet room, a seminar room, and adult education center and a staff room with a kitchen and restroom. The kitchen area was the Clarks’ original kitchen. Jamilah Clark said the library’s transformation is a little bittersweet because she would have loved to see it again before the renovation. “I think the energy is still here,” she said. “What we remember is not the physical space but the energy. Being that it’s dedicated to help teenagers move forward in education and learning that stays consistent with the energy that I grew up with.” Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Cuando Ronald Clark era un adolescente, salió de la cama en medio de la noche. Su cabeza estaba llena de preguntas candentes. Quería saber si debía creer en la ciencia o en la religión. Así que subió las escaleras a la biblioteca y encendió una lámpara de lectura. Sacó una biblia de la estantería, luego encontró un libro sobre la evolución y los comparó uno al lado del otro. Después de leer toda la noche, decidió que cada libro contaba la misma historia, pero de diferentes maneras. Clark se mudó a la biblioteca de Washington Heights a mediados de la década de 1940 con su madre, Elva, y su padre, Raymond. Su padre aceptó un trabajo como guardián de la biblioteca. En aquel entonces, las bibliotecas se calentaban con carbón y su trabajo consistía en mantener la biblioteca no sólo limpia, sino también cálida. Era un trabajo 24/7 que vino con un apartamento sobre la biblioteca. Raymond fue considerado por su familia como el “Rey de la Biblioteca”. Se mudaron desde la Maryland rural, no lejos de Sharpsburg. El Sur seguía segregado en ese momento. Siendo un niño, Clark caminó por el campo de la batalla de Antietam de la guerra civil, considerada una de las más sangrientas de la guerra civil y de la historia militar americana. Sus tías abuelas recordaban la guerra. La mudanza a la ciudad fue un choque cultural. Se inscribió en la Preparatoria George Washington y conoció a gente de todo el mundo y de diferentes nacionalidades. El padre de Clark era un hombre autodidacta que nunca terminó la escuela primaria. Antes de tomar el trabajo de la biblioteca, trabajó en Sears Roebuck. La compañía le dio una placa por nunca haber perdido un día en el trabajo, ni haber llegado tarde. Su hijo lo describió como un hombre reflexivo, con una gran sensibilidad. Una vez, a mediados de la década de 1950, Clark regresó a casa de su segundo año de universidad y le preguntó quién pensaba que era el mejor hombre del siglo XX. “Yo pienso que es Winston Churchill”, dijo el hijo. Su padre pensó por un momento y dijo: “No, no lo creo, creo que es Mahatma Gandhi”. Su hijo admitió que probablemente tenía razón. Clark dijo que la consideración de su padre y el tener acceso a un vasto conocimiento disponible en la biblioteca formaron la base de su amor por el conocimiento. Él fue la primera persona en su familia en graduarse de la preparatoria y también en terminar la universidad. Más tarde se convirtió en el administrador principal de una instalación para personas con discapacidad. También, basándose en su amor por los libros de la biblioteca, se enseñó a sí mismo a construir un velero y luego lo navegó desde Nueva York a Cape Cod, utilizando sólo las estrellas como guía. Jamilah Clark, la nieta del cuidador, vivió en el apartamento hasta que cumplió cinco años. Recientemente recibió un grado de maestría en Trabajo Social de Hunter College. Su hijo acaba de ser aceptado en la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Miami. Ella recuerda el apartamento como brillante y soleado, con una gran habitación con un piso de baldosas grises en donde aprendió a montar en bicicleta y montaba un espectáculo de títeres. Esa habitación es ahora el salón para adolescentes. Tony Marx, presidente de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York, el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez y la asambleísta estatal electa Carmen de la Rosa, celebraron recientemente la finalización del proyecto de renovación de 4.4 millones de dólares que reformó el antiguo apartamento del cuidador en un centro tecnológico y una zona dedicada para adolescentes, con salones adicionales para programas de educación para adultos. El grupo, junto con los Clark, se reunieron en la sucursal de la biblioteca para un corte de listón el 2 de diciembre. El arquitecto Andrew Berman dijo que el viejo apartamento era como una ventana a otro mundo. Lo describió como un espacio digno. Durante la renovación, trató de conservar algunos de los detalles originales, como las columnas, que valía la pena guardar. Diseñó el área para que los adolescentes que salen de las escaleras o el ascensor tuvieran un punto de llegada que actuara como un espacio social. Es un espacio donde pueden sentarse, hablar y simplemente pasar el rato antes de decidir a dónde ir. “Nos propusimos tener una serie de espacios brillantes y vibrantes”, dijo. Además del salón para adolescentes, hay una habitación tranquila, una sala de seminarios, un centro de educación para adultos y una sala para el personal con cocina y baño. La cocina era la cocina original de los Clark. Jamilah Clark dijo que la transformación de la biblioteca es un poco agridulce porque le habría encantado volver a verla antes de la renovación. “Creo que la energía sigue aquí”, dijo. “Lo que recordamos no es el espacio físico sino la energía. Dado que se dedica a ayudar a los adolescentes a avanzar en la educación y el aprendizaje, se mantiene coherente con la energía con la que crecí”.
