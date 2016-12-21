The Nest at the Branch

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

When Ronald Clark was a teenager, he would slip out of bed in the middle of the night.

His head was full of burning questions. He wanted to know if he should believe in science or religion.

So he took the stairs down to the library and turned on a reading lamp. He slid a bible off of the shelf. Then he found a book on evolution and compared them side by side. After reading all night, he decided each book told the same story – but in different ways.

Clark moved to the Washington Heights library in the mid-1940s with his mother, Elva, and his father, Raymond. His father accepted a job as the library custodian. Back then, libraries were heated with coal and his job was to keep the library not only clean, but also warm. It was a 24/7 job that came with an apartment over the library.

Raymond was regarded by his family as the “King of the Library.”

They had moved from rural Maryland, not far from Sharpsburg. The South was still segregated at the time. As a child Clark would walk the Civil War battleground of Antietam, considered one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War and in American military history. His great-aunts remembered the war.

Moving to the city was a culture shock. He enrolled in George Washington High School and met people from all over the world and all different nationalities.

Clark’s father was a self-taught man who never finished grade school. Before he took the library job, he worked at Sears Roebuck. The company gave him a plaque for never having missed a day at work, or even being late.

His son described him as a thoughtful man, with a great sensitivity. Once, in the mid-1950s, Clark came home from his sophomore year of college and asked his father his opinion on who the greatest man of the 20th century was.

“I think it’s Winston Churchill,” said the son.

His father thought for a moment and said, “No, I don’t think so. I think it’s Mahatma Gandhi.”

His son conceded that he was probably right.

Clark said it was his father’s thoughtfulness and having access to vast knowledge available at the library that was the foundation of his love of knowledge. He was the first person in his family to graduate high school and also finish college. He later became the head administrator of a facility for disabled people. Also, drawing on his love of library books, he taught himself how to build a sailboat and then navigated it from New York to Cape Cod, using only the stars as his guide.

Jamilah Clark, the custodian’s granddaughter, lived in the apartment until she was five. She recently received a master’s degree in Social Work from Hunter College. Her son was just accepted at the University of Miami Law School.

She remembers the apartment as bright and sunny, with one large room with a grey tiled floor where she learned to ride a bike and would put on puppet shows. That room is now the teen lounge.

New York Public Library President Tony Marx, Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and State Assemblymember-Elect Carmen De La Rosa recently celebrated the completion of the $4.4 million renovation project that remade the former custodial apartment into a dedicated teen area and tech center, with additional rooms for adult education programs. The group, together with the Clarks, gathered at the library branch for a ribbon-cutting on December 2nd.

Architect Andrew Berman said that the old apartment was like a window into another world. He described it as a dignified space. During the renovation, he tried to preserve some of the original details, such as columns, that were worth saving.

He designed the area so that teens coming off the stairs or the elevator would have an arrival point that acts as a social space for teens. It doubles as a lounge space where they can sit, talk and just hang out before deciding where they want to go.

“We set out to have a series of bright, vibrant spaces,” he said.

In addition to the teen lounge, there is a quiet room, a seminar room, and adult education center and a staff room with a kitchen and restroom.

The kitchen area was the Clarks’ original kitchen.

Jamilah Clark said the library’s transformation is a little bittersweet because she would have loved to see it again before the renovation.

“I think the energy is still here,” she said. “What we remember is not the physical space but the energy. Being that it’s dedicated to help teenagers move forward in education and learning that stays consistent with the energy that I grew up with.”