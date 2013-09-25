The Medieval Festival

Calling all knights, ladies, knaves and fools. Join the Northern Manhattan community at the 29th Annual Medieval Festival at Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Sept. 29th from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Medieval Festival brings to life the customs and spirit of the Middle Ages. Fort Tryon Park is transformed into a medieval market town while performers, guests and festival-goers dress in medieval costume. The festival is presented by the Washington Heights and Inwood Development Corporation in conjunction with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

Admission is free.

Also, please note:

As a result, there will be a no parking/tow-away zone established on Cabrini Boulevard between 190th Street and Fort Washington Avenue on that date between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate parks, police and festival vehicles. This affects nearby residents in zip codes 10033 and 10040.

For more information, please visit www.WHIDC.org or call 212.795.1600.

Click here for the full event program.