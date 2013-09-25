- English
- Español
The Medieval Festival
Calling all knights, ladies, knaves and fools. Join the Northern Manhattan community at the 29th Annual Medieval Festival at Fort Tryon Park on Sun., Sept. 29th from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Medieval Festival brings to life the customs and spirit of the Middle Ages. Fort Tryon Park is transformed into a medieval market town while performers, guests and festival-goers dress in medieval costume. The festival is presented by the Washington Heights and Inwood Development Corporation in conjunction with the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.
Admission is free.
Also, please note:
As a result, there will be a no parking/tow-away zone established on Cabrini Boulevard between 190th Street and Fort Washington Avenue on that date between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate parks, police and festival vehicles. This affects nearby residents in zip codes 10033 and 10040.
For more information, please visit www.WHIDC.org or call 212.795.1600.
Click here for the full event program.
El Festival Medieval
Llamando a todos los caballeros, damas, payasos y tontos. Únase a la comunidad del Norte de Manhattan en el 29 º Festival Medieval anual en Fort Tryon Park este domingo, 29 de septiembre de 11:30 a.m. a 6:00 p.m. El Festival Medieval da vida a las costumbres y el espíritu de la Edad Media. Fort Tryon Park se transforma en una ciudad de mercado medieval, y todos están invitados de venir vestidos al festival con trajes medievales. El festival es presentado por el ‘Washington Heights and Inwood Development Corporation’ en conjunto con el Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la ciudad de Nueva York.
La entrada es gratuita.
Favor notar:
Como resultado, habrá una zona de estacionamiento prohibido establecido en la Avenida Cabrini Boulevard entre la Calle 190 y la Avenida Fort Washington en esa fecha entre las horas de 7 a.m. y las 9. p.m. para permitir acceso a los vehículos del Departamento de Parques, la policía y el festival. Esto afecta a los residentes en los códigos postales 10033 y 10040.
Para más información, favor visite www.WHIDC.org o llame al 212.795.1600.
Hacer clic aquí para el programa completo.