The Mayor’s Mission

Photos: Benjamin Kanter/Mayoral Photo Office

Confer the control.

Mayor Bill de Blasio held a rally in the City Hall rotunda on Monday, urging Albany to extend his control of the city’s schools.

Mayoral control of schools is slated to expire on June 30, unless extended by the state legislature.

Surrounded by elected officials, union leaders, students and parents at City Hall, de Blasio implored state lawmakers and Governor Andrew Cuomo to take action before the end of the current legislative session on Wednesday night, June 21.

If mayoral control expires, the city’s school system would revert back to being controlled by 32 different community school boards.

De Blasio said this system left the school system in chaos for several decades.

While mayoral control is supported in the State Assembly and its Speaker Carl Heastie, members of the State Senate and Senate Leader John Flanagan have signaled that they would seek to tie mayoral control to proposed measures that would raise the cap on charter schools or another rider for a tax deduction on private school education.

De Blasio rejected the proposals and said mayoral control should not be subject to politics as usual.

“Too many children were failing, and there was no accountability,” he said of the system before mayoral control. “Literally no accountability, and it could not go on.”

De Blasio pointed out that last year’s graduation rate was more than 72 percent, compared to about 50 percent prior to mayoral control.

He also said that mayoral control reduced dropout rates, and paved the way for indicatives like Pre-K for All, afterschool programs for middle school children and advanced placement for high school students.

“I say this to the Senate, the Assembly, and the Governor – get together and pass mayoral control now,” he stated.

Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña said that accountability has increased since school boards stopped having control.

“We have insured that all superintendents are held to a higher standard, that all teachers have the materials in their classrooms that they need to be effective teachers,” she said.

“I just hope that the people in Albany understand,” she added. “Stand up, be courageous, and make believe that you’re voting as if your children and your grandchildren depended on it.”

Among those present at the rally were members of 32BJ SEIU, 1199 SEIU, DC 37 AFSCME, PSC CUNY, Local 802, The Doctor’s Council, and CSEA.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito also lent her support in a statement released prior to the rally.

“It’s inconceivable that Majority Leader Flanagan and the Republican-led State Senate would risk jeopardizing the quality education of New York City’s 1.1 million students by prioritizing politics over public education,” she said. “Test scores are up, graduation rates are on the rise, and our education programs have never been stronger, all because New York City has been empowered to demand accountability from our local schools.”

Paul Massey, who is challenging De Blasio as a Republican candidate, issued a statement in support of mayoral control but blamed his opponent for sowing distrust among the Albany lawmakers who will decide the issue.

“I want to be very clear about how we got here. Republicans and Democrats in the legislature support the idea of mayoral control, but they just don’t trust this particular mayor to do right by our children,” he said. “The mayor has terrible relationships with elected officials in all levels of government, which adds to the problem.”

Massey insisted that, if elected, he would look to amend the relationship with state legislators and focus on greater accountability within school districts and “real school choice.”

“When elected, I commit to immediately meeting with legislative leaders to outline my agenda for our school system, so that we can secure long term mayoral control,” he said. “My education plan is based on the simple idea that every child should be able to go to a good school in their neighborhood and have an opportunity for real school choice.”

During the morning rally, De Blasio noted that mayoral control has been renewed consistently for the past 15 years and expressed surprise that the issue would come down to the last few days without being resolved.

“It’s Monday morning; they’re leaving Wednesday night. I’ve never seen anything like it,” de Blasio said.

“There’s no bigger priority than getting this done.”