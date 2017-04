“The Mar-a-Lago Special”

Comptroller: Tax plan hurts NYC residents

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

He says it’s a dream come true – for millionaires.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer is warning that President Donald Trump’s proposed tax plan would have “absolutely alarming” effects on most New Yorkers not in the top income brackets.

An analysis released by Stringer indicated that the plan Trump proposed during his campaign would raise taxes for nearly 40 percent of single parents in New York City, while carving out significant tax cuts for the wealthy.

On average, taxes for those making over $1 million per year would decrease by $113,000, which is more than double the median household income in New York City, Stringer said at a March 30 press conference.

“It’s a tax plan by millionaires, for millionaires. It’s a Mar-a-Lago special,” Stringer remarked.

Stringer said that married New York City taxpayers with children would get less of a tax benefit under the new plan unless they earned more than $1 million annually.

He pointed out that millionaires represent less than one percent of all city taxpayers, yet would receive over half the total tax cuts.

“This would be a tax code that works for a few, at the expense of the many,” Stringer said. “And it comes at a time when our focus has to be on supporting working families.”

Michael Kink, Executive Director of the Strong Economy for All Coalition, said Trump’s proposal would push the tax burden onto middle- and working-class New Yorkers.

“This is the opposite of economic fairness,” stated Kink. “It’s going to turbo-charge income inequality in New York and around the country.”

According to the Stringer report, which was based on an analysis of tax records for 365,000 New York City households, the Trump tax proposal is anticipated to cost at least $2 trillion in lost federal revenue.

And based on federal budget cuts that would likely be required to pay for Trump’s plan, New York City stands to lose more than $400 million in funding for key programs that assist with housing, education and counterterrorism, the report said.

“The good news is, this is just a plan, this has not yet been enacted,” said Stringer, who called on lawmakers and advocates to fight the proposed tax strategy.

Stringer noted that based on the information contained in Trump’s leaked 2005 tax return, the tax proposal would have personally benefited Trump by $31 million.

“In contrast, a single mother raising two kids on less than $50,000 a year would face a tax increase of $464,” Stringer said.

Bill Lipton, New York State Director for the Working Families Party, called Trump’s election “the biggest bait and switch in the history of our nation.”

“He said he’d look out for the little guys and stand up to the establishment — the opposite is the case,” said Lipton.

Faceli Álvarez, an organizer with Make the Road New York (MRNY), said she and her husband work hard to support their two children.

“This report shows the damage this is going to do to families like mine,” she remarked.

“We, immigrants and working class people, contribute a lot to our society and we pay our taxes,” added Álvarez. “Now is the time for the wealthy to do the same.”

Stringer said he hoped to spread the word about the damage the tax plan could inflict on lower-income New Yorkers.

“As elected officials, we’ve got to mobilize,” he said.

For more on the analysis, please visit on.nyc.gov/2nTj1FL.