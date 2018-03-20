- English
The Kids are Alright
By Kathleen M. Pike
“The children now love luxury. They have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise.”
So said Socrates more than 2000 years ago about the youth of ancient Greece. And it continues, generation after generation. In my generation it was rock n’ roll. When my kids were young, television was going to rot their brains. Now cell phones and social media are driving them to distraction and threatening to put an end to “real” relationships. Or so we would be led to believe. Last month, investors sent an open letter to Apple, requesting more parental controls in technology for children, citing research showing the harm these technologies are doing to children, particularly to their mental health.
But all the doom and gloom about modern technology is also receiving strong push back from the scientific community. Here are five points challenging us to think twice before buying into the hype about digital technologies and mental health. Once again, it’s not so simple.
1. Kids aren’t doing too badly, it turns out. By many objective measures – high school graduation rates, teen pregnancy rates, college attendance rates– young people today are doing better than in previous generations. On the other hand, studies show that young people are taking longer to reach certain markers of adulthood like marriage and working for pay, but maybe that’s not so bad considering we are living much longer these days. However, it is concerning that we have some evidence for an increase in depression among young people in the United States, although data from around the world are lacking. But are cell phones and social media to blame for this? Correlational studies can’t answer this question, and the truth may be more nuanced than it seems at first glance.
2. It matters what you do online. Passive consumption of information on social media- lurking and reading other’s Facebook profiles, for example, makes people feel worse afterward, whereas actively interacting with people- sharing messages, posts and comments with friends, can have all kinds of positive effects. Simply measuring overall screen time in studies of teens’ online activity doesn’t get at what they are doing on their devices, and that could make all the difference.
3. Social media can increase social connectedness. My grandmother moved to the United States at the age of 17 years and never heard her mother’s voice again. In contrast, my son is getting married this spring, and he is inviting friends he’s made – and kept in touch with – from all around the world. Social media facilitates this kind of global and meaningful connectedness to a greater degree than ever before. A review of studies from the last 15 years shows that young people use digital communications in all kinds of positive waysto expand and deepen their social connections; demonstrate connection and affection (think “liking”), organize social movements (think #metoo), and plan most of their off-line social life.
4. New tools for wellbeing. Online platforms and mobile apps are also being used in innovative ways to identify youth at risk and offer ‘just-in-time’ interventions and support. Brief interventions, including computer-assisted cognitive behavioral therapy delivered through mobile devices, have the capacity to improve people’s psychological wellbeing and reduce depression and anxiety. Researchers at Columbia University and elsewhere are also planning studies to test how basic mental health services can be delivered through mobile phone-based applications by community health workers in remote areas in countries like Brazil, Kenya and Mozambique.
5. New technologies x existing vulnerabilities. Today’s technologies have the capacity to reflect and amplify existing vulnerabilities in a way that never existed before. The reality is that the technology is potential that brings more opportunity and more risk- it all depends. In her commentary in Nature, researcher Candice Odgers (more details at http://go.nature.com/2CbmcCJ) points out that, as is often the case, kids who are doing well psychologically and socially show virtually no sign of being worse off as a function of digital technologies. However, digital technologies can negatively impact vulnerable kids – including kids living in situations of economic disadvantage and kids with pre-existing social and psychological vulnerabilities.
From Socrates in ancient Greece to the modern day, there has always been handwringing about what is wrong with the next generation. It seems to be in our evolutionary heritage that the elders worry about the youth. With good reason. They represent the future of our species, and we know our days are numbered. Will they fulfill all we hope and desire for humanity?
But keeping in mind that our parents worried about us the way we worry about our kids may help us reduce our anxiety and might actually free us up to examine the complex and nuanced data about the impact of digital technologies today so that we can address the mental health issues where they really exist.
It might also help to consider what we would do without our smart phones for a week.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
Los niños están bien
Por Kathleen M. Pike
“Los niños ahora aman el lujo. Tienen malos modales, desprecio por la autoridad, muestran falta de respeto hacia los mayores y aman platican en lugar de hacer ejercicio”.
Lo mismo dijo Sócrates hace más de 2000 años sobre la juventud de la antigua Grecia. Y continúa, generación tras generación. En mi generación era el rock n ‘roll. Cuando mis hijos eran pequeños, la televisión les iba a pudrir los sesos. Ahora los teléfonos celulares y las redes sociales los están conduciendo a la distracción y amenazando con poner fin a las relaciones “reales”. O eso nos harían creer. El mes pasado, inversionistas enviaron una carta abierta a Apple solicitando más controles de padres en tecnología para niños, citando investigaciones que muestran el daño que estas tecnologías les están causando, particularmente a su salud mental.
Pero todo el pesimismo sobre la tecnología moderna también recibe un fuerte rechazo de parte de la comunidad científica. Aquí hay cinco puntos que nos desafían a pensar dos veces antes de convencernos del bombo publicitario sobre las tecnologías digitales y la salud mental. Una vez más, no es tan simple.
1. A los niños no les va tan mal, resulta. Por muchas mediciones objetivas: tasas de graduación de preparatoria, tasas de embarazo adolescente, tasas de asistencia a la universidad, a los jóvenes de hoy les está yendo mejor que en generaciones anteriores. Por otro lado, los estudios muestran que los jóvenes tardan más en llegar a ciertos marcadores de la edad adulta como el matrimonio y el trabajo remunerado, pero tal vez no sea tan malo teniendo en cuenta que estamos viviendo mucho más estos días. Sin embargo, es preocupante tener evidencia de un aumento de la depresión entre los jóvenes en los Estados Unidos, aunque faltan datos de todo el mundo. ¿Pero los teléfonos celulares y las redes sociales son los culpables de esto? Los estudios correlacionales no pueden responder a esta pregunta, y la verdad puede ser más matizada de lo que parece a primera vista.
2. Importa lo que haces en línea. El consumo pasivo de información en las redes sociales, acechando y leyendo los perfiles de Facebook de otras personas, por ejemplo, hace que la gente se sienta peor después, mientras que interactuar activamente con la gente, enviando mensajes, publicando y comentando con amigos, puede tener todo tipo de efectos positivos. Simplemente medir el tiempo total de pantalla de la actividad en línea de los adolescentes en los estudios no refleja lo que están haciendo en sus dispositivos, y eso podría marcar la diferencia.
3. Las redes sociales pueden aumentar la conexión social. Mi abuela se mudó a los Estados Unidos a los 17 años y nunca volvió a escuchar la voz de su madre. Por el contrario, mi hijo se va a casar esta primavera y está invitando a amigos que ha creado, y mantenido en contacto con ellos, de todo el mundo. Las redes sociales facilitan este tipo de conexión global y significativa en mayor medida que nunca. Una revisión de estudios de los últimos 15 años muestra que los jóvenes usan las comunicaciones digitales en todos los tipos de formas positivas para ampliar y profundizar sus conexiones sociales, demostrar conexión y afecto (pensar en “cariño”), organizar movimientos sociales (pensar en #metoo), y planificar la mayor parte de su vida social fuera de línea.
4. Nuevas herramientas para el bienestar. Las plataformas en línea y las aplicaciones móviles también se utilizan de forma innovadora para identificar a los jóvenes en situación de riesgo y ofrecer intervenciones y asistencia “justo a tiempo”. Rápidas intervenciones, incluyendo terapia cognitiva del comportamiento asistida por computadora y llevada a cabo a través de dispositivos móviles, tienen la capacidad de mejorar el bienestar psicológico de la gente y reducir la depresión y la ansiedad. Investigadores de la Universidad de Columbia y de otros lugares también están planificando estudios para evaluar cómo los servicios básicos de salud mental pueden ser realizados a través de aplicaciones de teléfonos celulares por trabajadores de salud comunitaria en áreas remotas en países como Brasil, Kenia y Mozambique.
5. Nuevas tecnologías x vulnerabilidades existentes. Las tecnologías actuales tienen la capacidad de reflejar y amplificar las vulnerabilidades existentes de una manera que nunca antes existió. La realidad es que la tecnología es un potencial que brinda más oportunidades y más riesgos, todo depende. En su comentario en Nature, la investigadora Candice Odgers (más detalles en http://go.nature.com/2CbmcCJ) señala que, como suele ser el caso, los niños a los que les va bien desde el punto de vista psicológico y social prácticamente no muestran signos de estar peor en función de las tecnologías digitales. Sin embargo, estas pueden tener un impacto negativo en los niños vulnerables, incluyendo aquellos que viven en situaciones de desventaja económica y con vulnerabilidades sociales y psicológicas preexistentes.
Desde Sócrates en la antigua Grecia hasta el día de hoy, siempre hemos estado dando vueltas sobre lo que está mal con la próxima generación. Parece estar en nuestra herencia evolutiva que los ancianos se preocupen por la juventud. Con buena razón. Representan el futuro de nuestra especie, y sabemos que nuestros días están contados. ¿Cumplirán con todo lo que esperamos y deseamos para la humanidad?
Pero teniendo en cuenta que nuestros padres se preocuparon por nosotros, la forma en que nos preocupamos por nuestros hijos puede ayudarnos a reducir nuestra ansiedad y, de hecho, nos puede liberar para examinar los datos complejos y matizados sobre el impacto de las tecnologías digitales actuales para poder abordar los problemas de salud mental donde realmente existen.
También podría ser útil considerar lo que haríamos sin nuestros teléfonos inteligentes durante una semana.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Programa Global de Salud Mental del Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.