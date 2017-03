The History of Somos through Posters

The history endures,

the legacy flourishes

This year’s Spring SOMOS, Inc. Conference marks the milestone anniversary of 30 years.

Three decades after its founding, the non-partisan, non-profit organization, in collaboration with the NYS Assembly/Senate Puerto Rican/Hispanic Task Force, will again gather in Albany to focus on key issues such as business development, health, and education, and to recruit support on new and existing legislation to address the needs of New York’s Hispanic population.

Be a part of history and register today at http://bit.ly/2naL3LC.

Download the Conference App