The Fight on Film

It’s a film with and on substance – specifically substance use disorders and those immersed in the process of recovery.

‎A new documentary about addiction and recovery is set to be released by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS).

Reversing the Stigma focuses specifically on how state resources are being used to combat addiction and seeks to remind viewers that addiction is a chronic disease that is treatable.

The film, narrated by television journalist Laurie Dhue, profiles multiple people in various stages of recovery, who share their stories and experiences.

The film, produced by OASAS and the New York State Media Service Center, will premiere throughout New York during the month of September, which is National Recovery Month.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued a proclamation marking the observance in New York State, and this year’s theme is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Strengthen Families and Communities.”

“There has been a long held belief that addiction only affects certain people, but the recent opioid epidemic has shown that it impacts people of all ages, genders, ethnicities, languages and religions,” said OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez. “This documentary is key to helping people understand that addiction is a disease and recovery is possible.”

Dhue, a former television news anchor who hosted programs on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, speaks throughout the film about her own nearly two-decades-long struggle with addiction, as well as her own recovery process. Along with interviews from New Yorkers in recovery and care professionals, the documentary also examines stigma and the steps taken to address addiction and support people whose lives it has touched.

In 2015, opioid overdose deaths rose by 16 percent across the country compared to 2014, while in New York State, deaths rose by more than 28 percent, to a total of 2,184.

Last year, approximately 232,000 individuals received treatment for a substance use disorder in OASAS-certified treatment programs, with an average daily enrollment of about 98,000.

The state is seeking to cut down on the number of opioid prescriptions issued. Last year, legislation was passed to reduce the limit on opioid prescriptions for acute pain from 30 days to 7 days, and to mandate education on addiction and pain management for prescribers. According to state figures, those steps resulted in 650,000 fewer opioid prescriptions being written in the first year that the law was in effect.

A short clip and a schedule of showings can be found at on.ny.gov/2ffv2SS.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPELine at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369). Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the new NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov.