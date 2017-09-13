Felipe Galindo (Feggo) is a graphic and visual artist whose work has been published by The New Yorker, among other publications. These were submitted in the wake of the decision by the Trump administration to rescind the DACA program. I have been working on many illustrations about the present administration and its backward policies. I have done also many drawings related to immigrants and about the DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, for a book published in Mexico with testimonies from them. As an immigrant artist myself, I know what it is to feel as a stranger in another society and how you wish to be part of that new community, to participate. These kids who were brought from all over the world to a new country by their parents, in search of a better life or escaping for various reasons, deserve a chance. They have mostly known this new way of life. They speak the language, want to get educated and go to college. They are working hard to succeed. This country benefits if they keep these Dreamers. Their presence will be an immense contribution to this society. Felipe Galindo (Feggo), nacido en Cuernavaca, México es un artista gráfico y visual cuyo trabajo ha sido presentada por The New Yorker, entre otras publicaciones. Estas piezas fueron creadas tras la decisión de la administración Trump de rescindir el programa DACA. He estado trabajando en muchas ilustraciones sobre la administración actual y sus políticas retrógradas. He hecho también muchos dibujos relacionados con los inmigrantes y sobre los receptores de DACA, también conocidos como Dreamers, para un libro publicado en México con testimonios de ellos. Como artista inmigrante yo mismo, sé lo que es sentirme como un extraño en otra sociedad y cómo deseas formar parte de esa nueva comunidad, de participar. Estos niños que fueron traídos de todo el mundo a un nuevo país por sus padres, en busca de una vida mejor o escapando por varias razones, merecen una oportunidad. Han conocido primordialmente este nuevo modo de vida. Ellos hablan el idioma, quieren obtener educación e ir a la universidad. Ellos están trabajando duro para tener éxito. Este país se beneficia si mantiene a estos Dreamers. Su presencia será una inmensa contribución a esta sociedad.
The Feggo Files
Lo que dice Feggo…
