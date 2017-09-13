The Feggo Files

Felipe Galindo (Feggo) is a graphic and visual artist whose work has been published by The New Yorker, among other publications. These were submitted in the wake of the decision by the Trump administration to rescind the DACA program.

I have been working on many illustrations about the present administration and its backward policies.

I have done also many drawings related to immigrants and about the DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, for a book published in Mexico with testimonies from them.

As an immigrant artist myself, I know what it is to feel as a stranger in another society and how you wish to be part of that new community, to participate.

These kids who were brought from all over the world to a new country by their parents, in search of a better life or escaping for various reasons, deserve a chance. They have mostly known this new way of life.

They speak the language, want to get educated and go to college. They are working hard to succeed. This country benefits if they keep these Dreamers. Their presence will be an immense contribution to this society.