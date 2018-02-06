Story by Gregg McQueen Change is here. So says a new study from the City University of New York’s Dominican Studies Institute (CUNY DSI) that details how rising housing costs are driving Dominican residents out of the Washington Heights and Inwood sections of Manhattan. Though the neighborhoods have long been enclaves for New Yorkers of Dominican descent, gentrification is rapidly pushing longtime residents out of the area, the brief said. Titled When a Neighborhood Becomes a Revolving Door for Dominicans: Rising Housing Costs in Washington Heights/Inwood and the Declining Presence of Dominicans, the brief represents part one of a two-part study CUNY DSI is undertaking on the state of affordable housing in Northern Manhattan. Using household and census data, the study examines the rising cost of housing and the decline of Dominican households in the area, and includes a section on policy recommendations. “I think a study like this was long overdue,” said Dr. Ramona Hernández, Director of CUNY DSI. “There’s been this notion that something is happening regarding gentrification in Washington Heights and Inwood, and this brief compiles data to examine that notion.” According to the study, the percentage of Dominican households in Washington Heights/Inwood declined 6.2 percent in just a four-year period, between 2010 and 2014. As of 2014, one-third of non-Hispanic white households had been in their current apartment for only two years, the study said, indicating an influx of non-Hispanic residents into the neighborhoods. Hernández remarked that this trend is affecting the cultural character of Northern Manhattan, which for decades had been a vibrant representation of Dominican and Latino culture. “The businesses, the character is changing,” said Hernández. “If a cultural legacy is not upheld, it will disappear.” “We need action right now,” she stated. “Once those residents are gone, they’re gone.” Housing costs in Washington Heights/Inwood rose substantially between 1999 and 2014, the study said. The median out-of-pocket rent expense, the amount a household pays after housing subsidies, climbed from $777 in 1999 to $1,040 in 2014, an increase of 25.3 percent. The brief also noted a wide income disparity among racial and ethnic groups residing in the neighborhoods. While the median household income for non-Hispanic whites was $55,808 in 1999, Dominicans’ median household income was $27,904 — roughly half that — during the same year. By 2014, the median income for non-Hispanic whites in Washington Heights/Inwood had almost doubled, reaching $80,000, the study said. Yet, the median income for Dominicans had increased to only $31,000 during the same period. “There’s really two factors at play in terms of Dominicans being driven out — rent prices are escalating, and income remains stagnant for Dominican residents,” Hernández stated. “It’s much harder for working-class Dominicans to afford the rent increases in Washington Heights and Inwood than it is for other ethnic groups with higher incomes,” she said. Dominicans also have the lowest rate of homeownership in Washington Heights and Inwood, despite their long-time presence in the neighborhood. Among households that own their home, only 5 percent of Dominicans in Washington Heights/Inwood were homeowners in 2014, the brief said. Hernández, who grew up in Washington Heights, noted that Dominicans helped rebuild the neighborhood from the dark times of the ‘80’s and ’90’s, when the area was plagued by crime and drugs. “At one time, you wouldn’t even want to tell somebody you were from Washington Heights,” she remarked. “But then it became a vibrant neighborhood, with a bodega on every corner, selling not drugs, but rice and beans.” “The reality is that those same residents that turned the neighborhood around are finding they’re now unable to stay there,” she said. The brief lists several policy recommendations, including: setting a quota for immigrants in public housing within neighborhoods where immigrants make up at least 40 percent of the population, and creation of city- and state-funded housing voucher programs to expand the current coverage of Section 8, rather than relying solely on federal dollars. Hernández said the city and state needs to create more of a safety net to help low-income, immigrant residents. “The federal government right now is not a friend to immigrants,” she said. “If the city is there [with funding], it will be a help.” The CUNY DSI brief also advocates for reform of existing rent regulation laws to reduce the effects of loopholes making these laws inadequate to protect low-income renters. This includes the so-called “the eviction bonus,” which allows a property owner the right to increase rents by 20 percent on a rent-stabilized unit when a renter moves out. The brief also called for an increase in housing subsidies for low-income individuals, use of publicly-owned land to build affordable housing, and city-provided incentives for owners of affordable units in return for forgoing some future rent increases. While Hernández called Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to build or preserve 300,000 affordable housing units by 2026 “a step in the right direction,” she questioned whether that number of units, or the city’s timeline, would still be enough to satisfy housing demands of low-income New Yorkers. Hernández also said the city’s plan to rezone Inwood, which many community residents and stakeholders have pushed back against, is “going to happen” despite opposition. “Too many developers stand to profit from it,” she said. Hernández said the Inwood rezoning plan, while imperfect, would still benefit the neighborhood because it would ensure creation of over 1,000 affordable housing units and assist small businesses. “Will residents get all they want with the rezoning? No, but they will get something, as opposed to now, where they have no guarantees,” Hernández remarked. She explained that part two of CUNY DSI’s study, which should be released later this year, will focus more closely on evaluating the state of programs such as Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption (SCRIE) and Preferential Rent. “We really hope these studies will advance the conversation about displacement and the need for affordable housing,” stated Hernández. “We can arm community members and elected officials with information they need for advocacy and creation of policy solutions.” To view the full brief from CUNY DSI, please visit bit.ly/2E2AEdQ. Historia por Gregg McQueen El cambio está aquí. Así lo dice un nuevo estudio del Instituto de Estudios Dominicanos de la City University de Nueva York (CUNY DSI, por sus siglas en inglés) que detalla cómo los crecientes costos de la vivienda están alejando a los residentes dominicanos de las secciones de Washington Heights e Inwood de Manhattan. Aunque los barrios han sido durante mucho tiempo enclaves para los neoyorquinos de ascendencia dominicana, el aburguesamiento está sacando rápidamente del área a los residentes de mucho tiempo, dice el informe. Titulado When a Neighborhood Becomes a Revolving Door for Dominicans: Rising Housing Costs in Washington Heights/Inwood and the Declining Presence of Dominicans, el informe representa la primera parte de un estudio -de dos partes- que CUNY DSI está llevando a cabo sobre el estado de la vivienda asequible en el norte de Manhattan. Utilizando datos de hogares y del censo, el estudio examina el costo creciente de la vivienda y la disminución de los hogares dominicanos en el área, e incluye una sección sobre recomendaciones de políticas. “Creo que un estudio como este debió haberse hecho hace mucho”, dijo la Dra. Ramona Hernández, directora de CUNY DSI. “Ha habido esta noción de que algo está sucediendo con respecto al aburguesamiento en Washington Heights e Inwood, y este estudio recopila datos para examinar esa noción”. Según el estudio, el porcentaje de hogares dominicanos en Washington Heights/Inwood disminuyó 6.2 por ciento en un período de tan solo cuatro años, entre 2010 y 2014. A partir de 2014, un tercio de los hogares blancos no hispanos estuvieron en su apartamento actual por tan solo dos años, según el estudio, lo que indica una afluencia de residentes no hispanos a los vecindarios. Hernández comentó que esta tendencia está afectando el carácter cultural del Norte de Manhattan, que durante décadas había sido una representación animada de la cultura latina y dominicana. “Los negocios, el carácter, están cambiando”, dijo Hernández. “Si no se respeta un legado cultural, desaparecerá”. “Necesitamos actuar en este momento”, afirmó. “Una vez que los residentes se hayan ido, se habrán ido”. Los costos de vivienda en Washington Heights/Inwood aumentaron sustancialmente entre 1999 y 2014, de acuerdo con el estudio. El gasto promedio de desembolso directo, el monto que un hogar paga después de subsidios de vivienda, subió de $777 dólares en 1999 a $1,040 dólares en 2014, un aumento del 25.3 por ciento. El informe también señaló una amplia disparidad de ingresos entre los grupos raciales y étnicos que residen en los barrios. Si bien el ingreso familiar promedio para los blancos no hispanos fue de $55,808 dólares en 1999, el ingreso familiar promedio de los dominicanos fue de $27,904 dólares, aproximadamente la mitad, durante el mismo año. Para 2014, el ingreso promedio para los blancos no hispanos en Washington Heights/Inwood casi se duplicó, alcanzando los $80,000 dólares, según el estudio. Sin embargo, el ingreso promedio para los dominicanos aumentó a solo $31,000 dólares durante el mismo período. “En realidad, hay dos factores en juego en cuanto a que los dominicanos estén siendo expulsados: los precios de alquiler están aumentando y los ingresos permanecen estancados para los residentes dominicanos”, afirmó Hernández. “Es mucho más difícil para los dominicanos de clase trabajadora pagar los aumentos de renta en Washington Heights e Inwood que para otros grupos étnicos con mayores ingresos”, dijo. Los dominicanos también tienen la tasa más baja de propiedad de vivienda en Washington Heights e Inwood, a pesar de su presencia desde hace mucho tiempo en el vecindario. Entre los hogares que son dueños de su casa, sólo el 5 por ciento de los dominicanos en Washington Heights/Inwood eran dueños de una casa en el 2014, de acuerdo con el informe. Hernández, quien creció en Washington Heights, notó que los dominicanos ayudaron a reconstruir el vecindario desde los tiempos oscuros de los años 80 y 90, cuando el área estaba plagada de crimen y drogas. “En algún momento, ni siquiera querías decirle a alguien que eras de Washington Heights”, comentó. “Pero luego se convirtió en un vecindario vibrante, con una bodega en cada esquina, vendiendo no drogas, sino arroz y frijoles”. “La realidad es que esos mismos residentes que transformaron al vecindario están descubriendo que ahora no pueden quedarse ahí”, dijo. El informe enumera varias recomendaciones de políticas, que incluyen: establecer una cuota para inmigrantes en viviendas públicas en barrios donde los inmigrantes constituyan al menos el 40% de la población y crear programas de cupones de vivienda financiados por la ciudad y el estado para ampliar la cobertura actual de la Sección 8, en lugar de depender únicamente de dólares federales. Hernández dijo que la ciudad y el estado necesitan crear una red de seguridad para ayudar a los residentes inmigrantes de bajos ingresos. “El gobierno federal en este momento no es amigo de los inmigrantes”, dijo. “Si la ciudad apoya [con financiamiento], será una ayuda”. El informe de CUNY DSI también aboga por la reforma de las leyes existentes de regulación de renta para reducir los efectos de las lagunas que hacen que estas leyes sean inadecuadas para proteger a los inquilinos de bajos ingresos. Esto incluye el llamado “bono de desalojo”, que permite al dueño de la propiedad el derecho de aumentar las rentas en un 20 por ciento en una unidad de renta estabilizada cuando se muda un inquilino. El informe también pidió un aumento en los subsidios a la vivienda para personas de bajos ingresos, usar tierras de propiedad pública para construir viviendas asequibles, e incentivos proporcionados por la ciudad para los propietarios de unidades asequibles a cambio de renunciar a futuros aumentos de renta. Si bien Hernández llamó al plan del alcalde Bill de Blasio para construir o preservar 300,000 viviendas asequibles para 2026 “un paso en la dirección correcta”, cuestionó si ese número de unidades, o el cronograma de la ciudad, sería suficiente para satisfacer las demandas de viviendas de los neoyorquinos de bajos ingresos. Hernández también dijo que el plan de la ciudad para rezonificar Inwood, ante el cual muchos residentes de la comunidad e interesados se han rebelado, “va a suceder” a pesar de la oposición. “Demasiados desarrolladores pueden sacar provecho”, dijo. Hernández señaló que el plan de rezonificación de Inwood, si bien es imperfecto, beneficiaría al vecindario porque garantizaría la creación de más de 1,000 unidades de vivienda asequible y ayudaría a las pequeñas empresas. “¿Los residentes obtendrán todo lo que deseen con la rezonificación? No, pero obtendrán algo, a diferencia de ahora, que no tienen garantías”, explicó. Comentó que la segunda parte del estudio de CUNY DSI, que debería publicarse más adelante este año, se enfocará más estrechamente en evaluar el estado de programas como Exención de Aumento de Alquiler para Ciudadanos Mayores (SCRIE, por sus siglas en inglés) y Alquiler Preferencial. “Realmente esperamos que estos estudios avancen la conversación sobre el desplazamiento y la necesidad de viviendas asequibles”, dijo. “Podemos armar a los miembros de la comunidad y a los funcionarios electos con la información que necesitan para la promoción y la creación de políticas que brinden soluciones”. Para ver el informe completo de CUNY DSI, visite bit.ly/2E2AEdQ.
The Disappearing Dominicans
Housing costs driving Dominicans from Northern Manhattan, study says
Dominicanos en desaparición
