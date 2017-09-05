Story by Gregg McQueen Photos by Cristóbal Vivar DACA is done. The Trump administration on Tuesday officially announced the end of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the Obama-era program that helped more than 800,000 young immigrants who entered the country illegally as children avoid deportation. While Trump had talked about disbanding the five-year-old program since his election campaign, it was Attorney General Jeff Sessions who made the announcement on the administration’s behalf. “I am here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” stated Sessions at a September 5 news briefing. The federal government will stop processing applications for the program effective immediately, he said. Officials said that any applications received prior to September 5 will continue to be processed, while DACA recipients whose permits expire between now and March 5, 2018 can apply for a two-year renewal. Applications for renewal must be submitted by October 5. Since Obama created the program in 2012, DACA has allowed immigrants who came to the U.S. when they were younger than 16 and had lived in the country for at least 10 years to apply for permits to work or seek a college education. Locally, New York elected officials and immigrant advocates slammed the DACA reversal, and voiced concern that more than 40,000 people across the state could lose the ability to work and also face deportation. “Jeff Sessions and the Trump administration’s decision to rescind DACA is appalling and disgraceful,” said Angie Kim, DACA recipient and community organizer at MinKwon Center for Action. “This will in effect jeopardize over 800,000 innocent young lives, including myself. I will stand with my undocumented community until we have justice.” “With our without DACA, I am an American,” said Cesar Vargas, a DACA recipient and co-director of the Dream Action Coalition. “I am an attorney, and this is the country I call home. While my DACA expires until 2019, there are thousands who will lose their protection on March 6. We will fight for them so they are not rounded up and deported.” Dozens also took to the streets, gathering to protest at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue with signs and chants. Some sat in the streets, blocking traffic and forming human chains. Over thirty people, including a reported 9 DACA recipients, were arrested. This followed a rally held on Wed., Aug. 30th at Columbus Circle. “Im angry for all the young undocumented immigrants that haven’t turned 16 yet and are waiting to apply for DACA. I’m angry but won’t stop fighting,” said said DREAMer Cat Adorno upon her release. “Our community deserves better. We’re not going stop fighting until everyone has permanent protection.” Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman had vowed to sue the federal government if Trump repealed the DACA program. “We have a federal government that is antithetical to everything we believe as New Yorkers,” said Cuomo at an event in Harlem. “They have declared war on immigrants. By the way, their war on immigrants isn’t against all immigrants. It’s not against the white immigrants, it’s against the black and the brown immigrants.” Schneiderman remarked that DACA recipients pay $140 million in state and local New York taxes, and are vital members of the community. “DREAMers are Americans in every way,” he said. “They played by the rules. They pay their taxes. And they’ve earned the right to stay in the only home they have ever known. Public Advocate Letitia James said she would back any litigation challenging Trump’s “wrongful decision” that impacts those who “are just fleeing persecution and seeking opportunity in this country.” Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who was once formerly undocumented, slammed Trump for canceling the program, referencing the President’s post-election comment that he wanted to “show great heart” to the DACA recipients. “We had President Trump tell the DREAMers that they could rest easy, and clearly he lied to them, and lied to the American people,” stated Espaillat. “This is about the heart and soul of America — who we are, what we believe, and how we treat young people. Every Dreamer should know that we are prepared to fight,” said New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. “New York City won’t give up, because we will always stand up for right over wrong.” Advocates said that ending DACA would hurt the U.S. economy, as 70 percent of program recipients are currently employed. “Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA means that September 5th, 2017 will be remembered as a dark day in our nation’s history,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition. “America will not be safer or richer by depriving nearly one million young people of their liberty, tearing away 700,000 workers from our labor force or robbing the U.S. economy of $460 billion in GDP. This is a senseless and self-defeating act which flies in the face of the principles that truly make America great — opportunity and justice for all.” Trump’s move to cancel DACA comes after attorneys general from 10 states threatened that if the federal government did not withdraw DACA by September 5, the states would sue the Trump administration to end the program. Sessions said that DACA could not be successfully defended by the Justice Department and suggested that Obama overstepped his executive boundaries in enacting the program. “The Department of Justice cannot defend this overreach,” Sessions said. “There is nothing compassionate about the failure to enforce immigration laws. Enforcing the law saves lives, protects communities and taxpayers, and prevents human suffering. Failure to enforce the laws in the past has put our nation at risk of crime, violence and even terrorism.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also blamed Obama while praising DACA’s cancellation. “President Obama wrongly believed he had the authority to re-write our immigration law. Today’s action by President Trump corrects that fundamental mistake,” McConnell said in a statement. “This Congress will continue working on securing our border and ensuring a lawful system of immigration that works.” The move also pressures Congress to act to find a solution before DACA recipients begin losing their protected status in 2018. Espaillat said that DACA should have been kept “as is” for now and Congress allowed to debate various bills addressing the DACA issue such as the Bridge Act and American Hope Act. “But by putting a gun to our heads, and saying we’re dismantling that, I don’t think that helps at all,” he remarked. Historia por Gregg McQueen Fotos por Cristobal Vivar DACA se acabó. El gobierno de Trump anunció oficialmente el fin de la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA, por sus siglas en inglés), el programa de la era Obama que ayudó a más de 800,000 jóvenes inmigrantes que entraron al país ilegalmente siendo niños, a evitar la deportación. Aunque Trump había hablado de disolver el programa de cinco años desde su campaña electoral, fue el fiscal general Jeff Sessions quien hizo el anuncio en nombre del gobierno. “Estoy aquí hoy para anunciar que el programa conocido como DACA, que se realizó bajo la administración de Obama, está siendo rescindido”, declaró Sessions en una sesión informativa el 5 de septiembre. El gobierno federal dejará de procesar las solicitudes para el programa de forma inmediata, dijo. Funcionarios dijeron que cualquier solicitud recibida antes del 5 de septiembre continuará procesándose, mientras que los receptores de DACA cuyos permisos expiren hasta el 5 de marzo de 2018 pueden solicitar una renovación de dos años. Las solicitudes de renovación deben presentarse antes del 5 de octubre. Desde que Obama creó el programa en 2012, DACA ha permitido a los inmigrantes que llegaron a los Estados Unidos cuando tenían menos de 16 años y habían vivido en el país por lo menos 10 años, solicitar permisos para trabajar o perseguir una educación universitaria. Localmente, funcionarios electos de Nueva York y defensores de los inmigrantes criticaron la revocación de DACA y expresaron su preocupación de que más de 40,000 personas en todo el estado podrían perder la capacidad de trabajar y también enfrentar la deportación. “Jeff Sessions y la decisión del gobierno de Trump de rescindir DACA es espantosa y vergonzosa”, dijo Angie Kim, recipiente de DACA y organizadora comunitaria en el ‘MinKwon Center for Action’. “Esto pondrá en peligro a más de 800,000 jóvenes inocentes, incluyendo a mí mismo. Estaré con mi comunidad indocumentada hasta que tengamos justicia”. “Sin o con DACA, soy estadounidense”, dijo Cesar Vargas, un recipiente de DACA y co-director del ‘Dream Action Coalition’. “Soy un abogado, y este es el país que llamo mi hogar. Mientras que mi DACA expira hasta 2019, hay miles que perderán su protección el 6 de marzo. Lucharemos por ellos para que no sean arrestados y deportados”. Decenas también salieron a las calles para protestar en la Torre Trump en la Quinta Avenida. Algunos se sentaron en las calles, bloqueando el tráfico y formando cadenas humanas. Más de treinta personas, entre ellas nueve recipientes de DACA, fueron arrestados. Esto siguió a una manifestación celebrada el miércoles 30 de agosto en Columbus Circle. “Estoy enojada por todos los jóvenes inmigrantes indocumentados que no han cumplido 16 todavía y están esperando para solicitar DACA. Estoy enojada pero no dejaré de pelear “, dijo DREAMer Cat Adorno. “Nuestra comunidad se merece algo mejor. No vamos a dejar de pelear hasta que todos tengan protección permanente”. El gobernador Andrew Cuomo y el fiscal general de Nueva York Eric Schneiderman prometieron demandar al gobierno federal si Trump revocaba el programa DACA. “Tenemos un gobierno federal que es antitético de todo en lo que creemos como neoyorquinos”, dijo Cuomo en un evento en Harlem. “Han declarado la guerra a los inmigrantes. Por cierto, su guerra contra los inmigrantes no es contra todos: no es contra los inmigrantes blancos, es contra los negros y los marrones”. Schneiderman comentó que los receptores de DACA pagan $140 millones de dólares en impuestos estatales y locales de Nueva York, y son miembros vitales de la comunidad. “Los dreamers son estadounidenses en todos los sentidos”, dijo, “cumplen las reglas y pagan sus impuestos. Y se han ganado el derecho de quedarse en el único hogar que han conocido”. La abogada pública Letitia James dijo que apoyaría cualquier litigio que desafíe la “injusta decisión” de Trump que afecta a quienes “simplemente están huyendo de la persecución y buscan oportunidades en este país”. El congresista Adriano Espaillat criticó a Trump por cancelar el programa, haciendo referencia al comentario del presidente después de las elecciones de que quería “mostrar un gran corazón” a los destinatarios de la DACA, también conocidos como “Dreamers”. “Tuvimos al presidente Trump diciéndole a los dreamers que podían descansar tranquilos, y claramente les mintió y también al pueblo estadounidense”, afirmó Espaillat. “Esto es sobre el corazón y el alma de Estados Unidos: quiénes somos, en lo que creemos y cómo tratamos a la gente joven. Cada dreamer debe saber que estamos preparados para luchar”, dijo el contralor de NYC, Scott Stringer. “La Ciudad de Nueva York no se dará por vencida, porque siempre enfrentaremos al mal”. Defensores dijeron que terminar DACA perjudicaría la economía de los Estados Unidos, ya que el 70 por ciento de los beneficiarios del programa están actualmente empleados. “La decisión de Donald Trump de poner fin a DACA significa que el 5 de septiembre de 2017 será recordado como un día oscuro en la historia de nuestra nación”, dijo Steven Choi, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York. “Estados Unidos no será más seguro ni más rico privando a casi un millón de jóvenes de su libertad, apartando a 700,000 trabajadores de nuestra fuerza de trabajo o robando a la economía de los Estados Unidos $460,000 millones de dólares del PIB. Este es un acto insensato y contraproducente que vuela hacia la cara de los principios que realmente hacen a Estados Unidos grande: oportunidad y justicia para todos”. El movimiento de Trump para cancelar DACA se produce después de que los fiscales generales de 10 estados amenazaron con que, si el gobierno federal no retiraba DACA para el 5 de septiembre, los estados demandarían al gobierno de Trump para terminar el programa. Sessions dijo que DACA no podría ser defendida con éxito por el Departamento de Justicia y sugirió que Obama superó sus límites ejecutivos en la promulgación del programa. “El Departamento de Justicia no puede defender este exceso”, dijo Sessions. “No hay nada compasivo sobre el fracaso de hacer cumplir las leyes de inmigración. La aplicación de la ley salva vidas, protege a las comunidades y a los contribuyentes, y evita el sufrimiento humano. La falta de hacer cumplir las leyes en el pasado ha puesto a nuestra nación en riesgo de delito, violencia y hasta terrorismo”. El líder de la mayoría en el Senado, Mitch McConnell, también culpó a Obama mientras elogiaba la cancelación de DACA. “El presidente Obama creyó erróneamente que tenía la autoridad para reescribir nuestra ley de inmigración. La acción de hoy del presidente Trump corrige ese error fundamental”, dijo McConnell en un comunicado. “Este Congreso continuará trabajando en asegurar nuestra frontera y un sistema legal de inmigración que funcione”. La medida también presiona al Congreso para que actúe y encuentre una solución antes de que los beneficiarios de DACA comiencen a perder su estatus protegido en 2018. Espaillat dijo que DACA debería haber sido mantenida “tal cual” por ahora y al Congreso se le permitiera debatir varios proyectos de ley que abordaran la cuestión de DACA, como la Ley Bridge y la Ley American Hope. “Pero poniendo una pistola en nuestras cabezas y diciendo: estamos desmantelando eso, no creo que ayude en absoluto”, comentó.
The Death of DACA
Administration terminates DREAMers program
La muerte de DACA
Gobierno rescinde programa de inmigrantes
