The Death of DACA‎

Administration terminates DREAMers program

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

DACA is done.

The Trump administration on Tuesday officially announced the end of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the Obama-era program that helped more than 800,000 young immigrants who entered the country illegally as children avoid deportation.

While Trump had talked about disbanding the five-year-old program since his election campaign, it was Attorney General Jeff Sessions who made the announcement on the administration’s behalf.

“I am here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” stated Sessions at a September 5 news briefing.

The federal government will stop processing applications for the program effective immediately, he said.

Officials said that any applications received prior to September 5 will continue to be processed, while DACA recipients whose permits expire between now and March 5, 2018 can apply for a two-year renewal.

Applications for renewal must be submitted by October 5.

Since Obama created the program in 2012, DACA has allowed immigrants who came to the U.S. when they were younger than 16 and had lived in the country for at least 10 years to apply for permits to work or seek a college education.

Locally, New York elected officials and immigrant advocates slammed the DACA reversal, and voiced concern that more than 40,000 people across the state could lose the ability to work and also face deportation.

“Jeff Sessions and the Trump administration’s decision to rescind DACA is appalling and disgraceful,” said Angie Kim, DACA recipient and community organizer at MinKwon Center for Action. “This will in effect jeopardize over 800,000 innocent young lives, including myself. I will stand with my undocumented community until we have justice.”

“With our without DACA, I am an American,” said Cesar Vargas, a DACA recipient and co-director of the Dream Action Coalition. “I am an attorney, and this is the country I call home. While my DACA expires until 2019, there are thousands who will lose their protection on March 6. We will fight for them so they are not rounded up and deported.”

Dozens also took to the streets, gathering to protest at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue with signs and chants. Some sat in the streets, blocking traffic and forming human chains.

Over thirty people, including a reported 9 DACA recipients, were arrested.

This followed a rally held on Wed., Aug. 30th at Columbus Circle.

“Im angry for all the young undocumented immigrants that haven’t turned 16 yet and are waiting to apply for DACA. I’m angry but won’t stop fighting,” said said DREAMer Cat Adorno upon her release. “Our community deserves better. We’re not going stop fighting until everyone has permanent protection.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman had vowed to sue the federal government if Trump repealed the DACA program.

“We have a federal government that is antithetical to everything we believe as New Yorkers,” said Cuomo at an event in Harlem. “They have declared war on immigrants. By the way, their war on immigrants isn’t against all immigrants. It’s not against the white immigrants, it’s against the black and the brown immigrants.”

Schneiderman remarked that DACA recipients pay $140 million in state and local New York taxes, and are vital members of the community.

“DREAMers are Americans in every way,” he said. “They played by the rules. They pay their taxes. And they’ve earned the right to stay in the only home they have ever known.

Public Advocate Letitia James said she would back any litigation challenging Trump’s “wrongful decision” that impacts those who “are just fleeing persecution and seeking opportunity in this country.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who was once formerly undocumented, slammed Trump for canceling the program, referencing the President’s post-election comment that he wanted to “show great heart” to the DACA recipients.

“We had President Trump tell the DREAMers that they could rest easy, and clearly he lied to them, and lied to the American people,” stated Espaillat.

“This is about the heart and soul of America — who we are, what we believe, and how we treat young people. Every Dreamer should know that we are prepared to fight,” said New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer. “New York City won’t give up, because we will always stand up for right over wrong.”

Advocates said that ending DACA would hurt the U.S. economy, as 70 percent of program recipients are currently employed.

“Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA means that September 5th, 2017 will be remembered as a dark day in our nation’s history,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition. “America will not be safer or richer by depriving nearly one million young people of their liberty, tearing away 700,000 workers from our labor force or robbing the U.S. economy of $460 billion in GDP. This is a senseless and self-defeating act which flies in the face of the principles that truly make America great — opportunity and justice for all.”

Trump’s move to cancel DACA comes after attorneys general from 10 states threatened that if the federal government did not withdraw DACA by September 5, the states would sue the Trump administration to end the program.

Sessions said that DACA could not be successfully defended by the Justice Department and suggested that Obama overstepped his executive boundaries in enacting the program.

“The Department of Justice cannot defend this overreach,” Sessions said. “There is nothing compassionate about the failure to enforce immigration laws. Enforcing the law saves lives, protects communities and taxpayers, and prevents human suffering. Failure to enforce the laws in the past has put our nation at risk of crime, violence and even terrorism.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also blamed Obama while praising DACA’s cancellation.

“President Obama wrongly believed he had the authority to re-write our immigration law. Today’s action by President Trump corrects that fundamental mistake,” McConnell said in a statement. “This Congress will continue working on securing our border and ensuring a lawful system of immigration that works.”

The move also pressures Congress to act to find a solution before DACA recipients begin losing their protected status in 2018.

Espaillat said that DACA should have been kept “as is” for now and Congress allowed to debate various bills addressing the DACA issue such as the Bridge Act and American Hope Act.

“But by putting a gun to our heads, and saying we’re dismantling that, I don’t think that helps at all,” he remarked.