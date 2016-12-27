By Luis Ernesto Berríos He was once part of the Nueva Ola (“New Wave”) movement in pop music the 60’s. And this month, veteran Puerto Rican performer Chucho Avellanet stirred up new swells of nostalgia during an intimate concert in Old San Juan. Avellanet entertained a group of New Yorkers visiting Puerto Rico’s National Foundation for Popular Culture concert space for “Navidades en Mi Pueblo,” a special holiday presentation on Wed., Dec. 14th. A contingent from the Institute for the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Elderly (IPRHE) in New York City enjoyed an evening of song with Avellanet, who performed a collection of popular hits and Christmas songs. The trip to Puerto Rico is an annual event for members of IPRHE, one of the largest Hispanic organizations serving minority seniors and their families; the group is now part of the non-profit Acacia Network. Billed as “De Vuelto a La Isla” (“A Return to the Island”), the weeklong excursion offers participants, many of whom are Puerto Rican natives, the opportunity to revisit and explore local sites and partake in cultural, culinary and artistic events throughout the island. The concert opened with Avellanet, better known to his fans as “Chucho” and accompanied by Carlos Roig on piano, singing the classic “Piel Canela” and the familiar bolero “Inolvidable.” He then gave a nod to the holiday season, singing “Merry Christmas,” by Juan Ramón Balseiro and “This is My Christmas,” by composer Edmundo Disdier. The performer enjoyed a warm repartee with audience members, sharing reminisces about his decades-long career, which includes stints as singer, television host, actor and comedian. “This song is one of the most beautiful and descriptive songs ever written,” said Avellanet, before launching the song “Puerto Rican Christmas.” Avellanet, who began his career as a teen singing idol in the ‘60s, has remained popular in his homeland ever since, and is also known for his many acting roles. His affection for Puerto Rico was evidenced in his performances of “In My Old San Juan,” “Verde Luz,” “Dreaming of Puerto Rico” by Bobby Capó and “Preciosa” by Rafael Hernández Marín. Avellanet closed the evening to raucous applause as he sang a hit from his teen idol days, “I Will Never Forget You.” Attendee Helen Rodríguez, a Bronx resident, raved about the performance. “Chucho still has a good voice,” she said. “He brought me nostalgia with some songs, [and] made me recall memories of my childhood in Puerto Rico.” For Monserrate Besare, the overall experience had proven a powerful homecoming. “It was beautiful, divine,” he said. “I have had the opportunity to get to know the people of my beloved land.” For more information on IPRHE, please visit http://bit.ly/2iBDSxG. Por Luis Ernesto Berríos Fue una vez parte del movimiento New Wave (“Nueva Ola”) de la música pop de los años 60. Y este mes, el veterano artista puertorriqueño Chucho Avellanet despertó nuevos oleajes de nostalgia durante un concierto íntimo en el Viejo San Juan. Avellanet entretuvo a un grupo de neoyorquinos que visitaban el espacio de conciertos de la Fundación Nacional para la Cultura Popular de Puerto Rico para “Navidades en Mi Pueblo”, una presentación especial navideña el miércoles 14 de diciembre. Un contingente del Instituto para los Adultos Mayores Puertorriqueños/Hispanos (IPRHE, por sus siglas en inglés) en Nueva York, disfrutó de una noche de canciones con Avellanet, quien interpretó una colección de éxitos populares y canciones navideñas. El viaje a Puerto Rico es un evento anual para miembros de IPRHE, una de las Las organizaciones hispanas más grandes que brinda servicio a las personas mayores de las minorías y sus familias; El grupo ahora es parte de la organización sin fines de lucro Red Acacia. Llamada “De Vuelto a La Isla” la excursión de una semana ofrece a los participantes, muchos de los cuales son puertorriqueños, la oportunidad de visitar y explorar sitios locales y participar en eventos culturales, culinarios y artísticos en toda la isla. El concierto abrió con Avellanet, mejor conocido por sus fans como “Chucho” y acompañado por Carlos Roig al piano, cantando el clásico “Piel Canela” y el conocido bolero “Inolvidable”. Luego saludó a la temporada navideña, cantando “Feliz Navidad”, de Juan Ramón Balseiro, y “This is My Christmas”, del compositor Edmundo Disdier. El intérprete disfrutó de una plática ingeniosa con los miembros del público, compartiendo reminiscencias de su carrera de décadas de duración que incluye períodos como cantante, presentador de televisión, actor y comediante. “Esta canción es una de las canciones más bellas y descriptivas jamás escrita”, dijo Avellanet, antes de lanzar la canción “Navidad Puertorriqueña”. Avellanet, quien comenzó su carrera como un ídolo cantor adolescente en los años 60, ha seguido siendo popular en su tierra natal desde entonces, y también es conocido por sus muchos papeles de actuación. Su afecto por Puerto Rico se evidenció en sus actuaciones de “En mi Viejo San Juan”, “Verde Luz”, “Soñando con Puerto Rico” de Bobby Capó y “Preciosa” de Rafael Hernández Marín. Avellanet cerró la noche con un aplauso estridente mientras cantaba un éxito de sus ídolos adolescentes, “I Will Never Forget You”. La asistente Helen Rodríguez, residente del Bronx, se entusiasmó con la actuación. “Chucho todavía tiene una buena voz”, dijo. “Me trajo nostalgia con algunas canciones, [y] me hizo recordar recuerdos de mi infancia en Puerto Rico”. Para Monserrate Besare, la experiencia en general demostró ser un poderoso regreso a casa. “Fue hermoso, divino”, dijo. “He tenido la oportunidad de conocer a la gente de mi amada tierra”. Para obtener más información sobre IPRHE, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2iBDSxG.
The Charm of Chucho
El encanto de Chucho
