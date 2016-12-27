The Charm of Chucho

By Luis Ernesto Berríos

He was once part of the Nueva Ola (“New Wave”) movement in pop music the 60’s.

And this month, veteran Puerto Rican performer Chucho Avellanet stirred up new swells of nostalgia during an intimate concert in Old San Juan.

Avellanet entertained a group of New Yorkers visiting Puerto Rico’s National Foundation for Popular Culture concert space for “Navidades en Mi Pueblo,” a special holiday presentation on Wed., Dec. 14th.

A contingent from the Institute for the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Elderly (IPRHE) in New York City enjoyed an evening of song with Avellanet, who performed a collection of popular hits and Christmas songs.

The trip to Puerto Rico is an annual event for members of IPRHE, one of the largest Hispanic organizations serving minority seniors and their families; the group is now part of the non-profit Acacia Network. Billed as “De Vuelto a La Isla” (“A Return to the Island”), the weeklong excursion offers participants, many of whom are Puerto Rican natives, the opportunity to revisit and explore local sites and partake in cultural, culinary and artistic events throughout the island.

The concert opened with Avellanet, better known to his fans as “Chucho” and accompanied by Carlos Roig on piano, singing the classic “Piel Canela” and the familiar bolero “Inolvidable.”

He then gave a nod to the holiday season, singing “Merry Christmas,” by Juan Ramón Balseiro and “This is My Christmas,” by composer Edmundo Disdier.

The performer enjoyed a warm repartee with audience members, sharing reminisces about his decades-long career, which includes stints as singer, television host, actor and comedian.

“This song is one of the most beautiful and descriptive songs ever written,” said Avellanet, before launching the song “Puerto Rican Christmas.”

Avellanet, who began his career as a teen singing idol in the ‘60s, has remained popular in his homeland ever since, and is also known for his many acting roles.

His affection for Puerto Rico was evidenced in his performances of “In My Old San Juan,” “Verde Luz,” “Dreaming of Puerto Rico” by Bobby Capó and “Preciosa” by Rafael Hernández Marín.

Avellanet closed the evening to raucous applause as he sang a hit from his teen idol days, “I Will Never Forget You.”

Attendee Helen Rodríguez, a Bronx resident, raved about the performance.

“Chucho still has a good voice,” she said. “He brought me nostalgia with some songs, [and] made me recall memories of my childhood in Puerto Rico.”

For Monserrate Besare, the overall experience had proven a powerful homecoming.

“It was beautiful, divine,” he said. “I have had the opportunity to get to know the people of my beloved land.”

For more information on IPRHE, please visit http://bit.ly/2iBDSxG.