The Chancellor’s Choice

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It was her only school.‎

Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña served as the keynote speaker at the 2017 graduation ceremony for the George Washington Educational Campus in Washington Heights, held on June 23.

‎Fariña noted that the uptown event was the only graduation in the city that she agreed to speak at, despite receiving many requests.

Hundreds of students collected diplomas at the ceremony for the campus that houses four different schools — High School for Media and Communications, The College Academy, High School for Health Careers and Sciences, and High School for Law and Public Service.

She praised the performance of the schools, and remarked that they served as a model example of the city’s initiative to enhance collaboration between co-located schools.

“When the four campuses combined, your PTAs combined, your student governments combined, you have a welcome center where parent coordinators share with each other,” Fariña said. “It’s better for everyone involved.”

The Department of Education (DOE) now runs a Student Success Center on the campus, to help prepare students to deal with a college career. Fariña said the center would help ensure new college students stick with higher education.

“It’s not getting into college that matters – it’s staying there beyond 9th grade,” said the Chancellor.‎

“The main thing I want to leave you with is don’t let your zip code, stories you’ve heard, or anything else, limit your hopes and dreams,” said Fariña.

“It should be family first, friends second, and everything else you learn educationally will stay with you the rest of your life,” she added.

Also present was Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who cheered the students’ accomplishments.

“So many high school graduates in one day is a win for all,” he said.

Prior to Fariña’s address, Mathew Jesús Peña, valedictorian of the High School of Law and Public Service gave a rousing speech that touched on how the educational campus, populated largely by students from immigrant families, is full of hard-working people who know how to overcome obstacles.

“We know what it’s like to struggle to put clothes on our back or food on the table,” said Peña, who will attend Tufts University.

“Everyone in this room wants us to succeed, because when one of us succeeds, we all succeed,” Peña said.

Graduate Ibrahim Daraja was looking forward to attending college in Albany to study sports marketing, but said he will miss high school.

“It’s great here,” said Daraja. “All of the AP classes really helped me a lot.”

Maryory, a graduate of the High School for Law and Science, said she felt well-prepared academically at the campus.

“You get a lot of support here,” she said. “I feel ready for whatever comes next.”

Humphrey, a graduate from the High School for Media and Communications, was more philosophical about the school’s role in preparing students.

“I think school is only what you make of it,” he remarked. “Being successful is all on the student. It’s all what you make of it.”

School District 6 Superintendent Manny Ramírez said that increasing interaction between the four schools has paid dividends for students and families.

“It’s maximizing resources,” he said. “We have one welcome center for all the families coming into the building. We have all the campuses talking to each other. That’s the power of teamwork.”

Ramírez said it was important for local families to feel that school is an essential component of their lives.

“School is the center of the community,” he said.

Nicholas Politis, Principal of the High School for Law and Public Service, suggested that high schools have greater pressure than ever before to get students ready for the future.

“We need to make sure our students go to a four-year college and get a degree, because the world is very tough out there, and we need them to be the next generation of professionals,” Politis said.

“Our [degree of] collaboration, sharing of things, is the key,” he added. “I think this building will become, if it’s not already, the best campus school building in the city of New York.”