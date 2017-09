The Case for Space

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Bill’s blown it.

So claim charter school advocates and parents, who assembled on the steps of City Hall on September 6 to slam Mayor Bill de Blasio for not responding to their requests for school space in public school buildings.

Success Academy Founder and CEO Eva Moskowitz and other charter school leaders say that the city blew a September 1 deadline to inform them of possible space for the 2018 school year, and in so doing, left hundreds of charter school students uncertain if they’ll have a seat.

Moskowitz explained that Success Academy, the largest network in the city, first reached out to the city seven months ago for answers regarding several of its elementary schools, and said families deserve the ability to plan where their kids will go to school next year.

“Like all public school parents, they have a reasonable expectation that their kids would not be left educationally homeless,” she remarked.

“This is a very reasonable and doable request,” said Moskowitz, who has butted heads repeatedly with de Blasio over the years. “And yet, seven months later, we still don’t have an answer. It’s hard for us not to feel that this is political.”

Jeremiah Kitteridge, CEO of pro-charter advocacy group Families for Excellent Schools (FES), said that 842 charter students will be without a middle school next year if the city does not provide them with public space.

Kitteridge claimed that an analysis by FES identified 112 “chronically underutilized buildings that have been sitting empty for at least four years,” which could be used for co-locating with public schools. Facilities with more than 300 empty classroom seats per year meet Department of Education (DOE) criteria for co-location.

Of these 112 buildings, 68 are located in districts where charter schools are currently seeking access to space, advocates said.

“The buildings are there ‒ it’s just a matter of whether Mayor de Blasio is making them available,” stated Kitteridge.

Charter schools currently serve more than 100,000 students in the city. Charters that are not provided with classroom space in public school buildings must locate and pay for space in private buildings.

While charters receive rental assistance from the city, advocates said this reimbursement does not cover the full cost of renovating and preparing the building, and insisted that siting delays thwarted future planning.

Kitteridge said that acquiring public space is necessary, as private buildings are “prohibitively expensive, and could stifle the growth” of charter schools.

Miriam Raccah, Executive Director of Bronx Charter School for the Arts, said her K-to-5 school in Hunts Point is the only arts-focused charter option in the borough.

“[Children] learn to use art as a language to express their thoughts and ideas,” she said.

The school had over 900 applicants last year, Raccah said, and is currently in a privately-owned space. The charter school now forks out more than $50,000 per month in rent.

“It is not by choice, and it’s not easy,” she said. “That’s money that comes directly out of our classrooms, which is where it belongs.”

Bronx Charter School for the Arts submitted its space request to the city on June 9, Raccah said, but has yet to hear back. She said there are nine buildings in the same school district that would be suitable for co-location.

Ian Rowe, CEO of Public Prep, said his charter network spends nearly $4 million per year in rent.

“I know that there are many other school leaders who haven’t opened, or aren’t able to serve students they’ve been chartered to serve, or simply choose not to expand because the barriers to doing so are simply too high,” he stated.

The DOE has suggested that confirming space requests takes time as there is community engagement involved.

“Anytime we are siting a school in a building, whether district or charter, we believe there must be a lot of public engagement,” said DOE spokesman Michael Aciman. “We follow the state law and work closely with charter organizations to address space requests in a timely manner.”

Moskowitz touted high test scores among Success Academy children, and remarked that the city should be “rolling out the red carpet” to help charter students as a result.

“But instead, there is an obstacle at every turn,” she said.

“It’s sort of like nobody’s home at City Hall,” added Moskowitz. “We keep knocking on the door asking, begging, when can we know where our children are going to be placed?”