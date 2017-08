The canvas of contention

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Politics is sure-fire fodder for art.

That’s true in two new exhibits by Washington Heights artist Andrea Arroyo.

Known for colorful paintings of free-floating goddesses, Arroyo’s work is often topical – and political. They are messages about the environment, women’s issues, and The Missing—people found dead at border crossings or in vast deserts along the U.S. and Mexico border.

Like those, these two new exhibits are a call to consciousness and action.

Trump’s 2016 victory was the genesis of the “Unnatural Election: Artists Speak” exhibit. After the election, Arroyo called for a global response. She asked her friends from all over the world to send her art—and to spread the word.

The works flooded in, and are still coming. “I still receive something new almost every day,” she said.

In the six months since the election, the collection has traveled several times. The latest and biggest show is at the Out North Contemporary Art House in Anchorage, Alaska. The exhibit features works from 230 artists from all over the world.

About half of the works are from U.S. artists. Arroyo estimated that about 25 percent are from Latin America and the rest are from Asia and Europe. “No African artists – yet,” she said.

The gallery and Sol de Medianoche, Alaska’s Latino newspaper, are sponsoring the show. There is a concentrated and growing population of Latin Americans in the state. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly seven percent of the state counts themselves as Hispanic—up from four percent in the 2010 census. Nearly 86 percent are U.S. born. Slightly more than half of Alaskan Hispanics are Mexican in origin.

While American artists tend to focus on social justice issues, other countries focus on more global issues; the possibilities of war and the environment.

Latin American artists target authoritarianism. “There is a general sense that Trump resonates with the brutal dictators of the past,” Arroyo said. “A large ego, a volatile personality, advocating police violence, a general disrespect for women, and a lack of understanding of basic governance all correspond to a series of heavy-handed rulers who have risen and fallen from barbarous regimes.”

“It’s not the same, of course. But conceptually it’s pretty close,” said Arroyo. “He could be a cartoon dictator in Latin America.”

Arroyo, and her husband Felipe Galindo (a New Yorker cartoonist also known as Feggo) have both contributed works to “Unnatural Election.”

“Art is a healing thing—for both the creator and the viewer,” she said. “The act of making something is a positive step.”

The second show organized by Arroyo focuses on steps taken to win women’s rights. The works on display at Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s historic house in Seneca Falls, New York, pay tribute to her life and work.

During the 1800’s, Stanton was at the center of a group of women—called suffragettes—who fought for women’s rights and the abolition of slavery. Ahead of her time, she also held progressive views on divorce and birth control.

Her Seneca Falls home is now a museum. Cady Stanton called it “the center of the rebellion” because she met there with other women, including her longtime collaborator Susan B. Anthony, wrote speeches and crafted new ideas that would shape the future.

“She was an amazing activist, but she still had to be a housewife,” said Arroyo.

Cady Stanton was married with seven children. While her husband Henry Stanton was a noted abolitionist, he didn’t share his wife’s views on female emancipation.

Cady Stanton outlived her husband, but not long enough to see women win the right to vote. She died in 1902, almost two decades before women were allowed to wield the political levers of choice.

Arroyo painted a series of porcelain plates with Cady Stanton’s quotes. The plates serve as a reminder that the political work was done on the domestic front. Amid all of the delicate china, Cady Stanton was forging ideas that would change the world.

Just like democracy, Arroyo said, “China is fragile, but it can last for centuries.”

The Elizabeth Cady Stanton exhibit is on display until September 1st at the house in Seneca Falls, New York. For more information, please visit www.andreaarroyo.com.

Unnatural Election is on exhibit at the Out North Contemporary Art House in Anchorage, Alaska until September 1st. For more information, please visit www.unnaturalelection.com.