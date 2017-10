The Beijing Boom?

Infrastructure conference focuses on U.S.-China links

Story and photos by Sherry Mazzocchi

How does the city build more affordable housing? Experts disagree.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez believes that rezoning can alleviate Inwood’s affordable housing crisis.

The Councilmember stressed that Inwood will soon have at least two new buildings with 100 percent affordable housing.

That contradicted notions by James Salter, Board Member of Rose Rock Group. Salter, who has more than 30 years of experience in building and construction financing, said New York City’s land prices are so high the only way developers can profit is by creating buildings with 80 percent market rate and 20 percent affordable housing.

Salter, speaking at a panel on public-private partnerships, said affordable housing is the “low hanging fruit” of Manhattan infrastructure investment. He told the audience it was likely to generate a 16 percent internal rate of return and a project could be completed in three to four years.

“We are in desperate need of affordable housing. You can’t have workers taking the train for an hour and a half to come into this city and work,” he said. “The reality is, we are gentrifying Manhattan and we are forcing people to move.”

The comments were made during the convention’s third day on October 9th, held at Columbia University’s new education center on Haven Avenue, which focused on Chinese investment and development in U.S. infrastructure.

The forum, part of an annual conference held by the Chinese Association for Science and Technology USA (CAST-USA), was planned as a discussion on the potential for infrastructure-related collaborative development between the U.S. and China.

This year marked the organization’s 25th anniversary.

Seth Pinsky said New York City currently has the largest affordable housing program in the nation. “When the program is done, we will have added 80,000 affordable units to a base of 3,000,000 units in a city where we have 1.1 million rent burdened households. We can’t solve the problem by building.”

The former President of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and current Executive Vice President of RXR Realty, said most affordable housing isn’t actually affordable to most New Yorkers. He said the way to solve the problem is by building denser development.

Xing Jijun, a science and technology counselor at the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in New York, said that in the last 200 years, it was the U.S. that set the example for the world. Nearly 100 years ago, Chinese workers built American railroads. Now China’s new high speed trains travel at a speed of 315 kilometers per hour (195 mph) and take passengers from Beijing to Shanghai in only four hours.

Chinese companies working in the U.S. have many opportunities to invest in technology and innovation. “There are a lot of these things that we can find and do together,” Jijun said.

Pinsky said that problems with the nation’s infrastructure are “real and serious.”

“This is due to a multi-generational failure to maintain the systems we have.” He added that aging infrastructure is endemic throughout the U.S. “It was once one of our great competitive advantages in the United States, but today it’s literally crumbling around us.”

Pinsky argued that Americans—and by extension elected officials—don’t value the importance of infrastructure. He said most Americans don’t travel, and hence don’t understand how poorly our infrastructure compares to that of other nations.

“And then there’s the reflexive distaste for government spending,” he said. Mostly because it’s felt that money isn’t being spent in an efficient way. Pinsky that instead of expenditures these funds should be viewed as investments that, over time, generate a significant return.

But as infrastructure reaches the end of its life and suffers critical failures, elected officials will have no choice but to pay attention. “That’s something that we are seeing here in New York as our subway crumbles around us,” he added.

Pinsky noted that public private partnerships have accounted for about one percent of U.S. infrastructure spending. He said foreign investors need a domestic partner. “This is true anywhere in the United State, probably anywhere in the world,” he said, “but especially in New York where it is idiosyncratic and not necessarily logical.”

Joseph Barba said he was interested in exploring an Atlantic Yards-type of project. As head of the IN2NYC program, he wanted to extend development to both 181st Street and 207th Street “For example, here is the Columbia [University] Medical Center. Around this area you will see a vast knowledge base in terms of health. So how do we take advantage of that concentration of so much talent, and how do we make sure that integrates well with the community?”

Yang Chengxu said his company Greenland USA is involved in large infrastructure projects on four continents. “Of the top ten tallest buildings, four of them were built by my company,” he said. He gave a detailed explanation of the many stages of transforming Atlantic Yards into Pacific Park, which involved putting a platform over the rail yards and erecting new high rise buildings on top of it.

Chinese investment and public private partnerships are currently undergoing increased scrutiny at the federal level. In recent years, China has ramped up investments in U.S. infrastructure, technology and military interests and applications.

Policymakers fear direct foreign investment in critical areas could cause a loss of technology, outsourcing of jobs or even security concerns. Also, projects funded by foreign investors often lack transparency and accountability.

The Councilmember told participants that he hoped they “could see opportunity in developing networks in Northern Manhattan.”

But some local residents were skeptical.

Some questioned how they could have input in a scenario where companies that had no long term interest in a community in which they invest. “We’re going to be impacted by this,” said Lena Meléndez. “The median income is $34,000 a year—affordable for some may be $55,000 a year. But for us that’s not affordable.”

She added that 20 percent of affordable housing in a luxury tower is “not a win.”

“I get the feeling that all of these decisions are being made without including us.”

For more information, please visit www.castgny.org/en/.