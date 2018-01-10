- English
- Español
The arts are here to stay
By Carmen Fariña
When I accepted the job of Chancellor, I knew right away that the arts would be a focal point of my tenure. The arts are not an add-on or simply an extra-curricular activity – a rich arts curriculum strengthens school communities and teaches students skills and passion, cultivates hobbies and can instill confidence and creativity that students will keep with them for the rest of their lives.
When I visited one school in September to celebrate the opening of a new cafeteria, I was stopped in my tracks by the sound of students belting at the top of their lungs. I instantly turned around to see where the noise was coming from.
As I walked down the hallway, the singing became louder until finally I found the classroom – a group of 25 fourth grade students practicing scales. I interrupted and asked the teacher what they were working on. It was still only the third week of school, but they were already rehearsing for their holiday concert in December. “We have a lot of work to do,” the teacher said with a smile.
She was right, they had a long way to go. But that didn’t matter, because every student in that classroom was beaming with joy. This was the music teacher’s first year at the school and her class represented the culmination of hard work by the principal to revamp the school’s arts instruction.
Just two years ago, that same school was on the state’s list of persistently dangerous schools. The school was also struggling to engage parents and morale was low. Needless to say, a drastic change was needed and the arts have played a critical part in that effort. The school now has a dance teacher and a new dance studio, a visual arts teacher, a music teacher and a theater teacher. Parents are excited to be in the building where student artwork hangs on every wall and a performance or concert happens with great frequency. Most importantly, students have become more confident, motivated and curious to try new things.
These are the types of investments that we’re seeing schools make in every borough. In fact, over the past two years, school-level spending in the arts has increased by over $45 million. And this year, we have a record high-number of certified arts teachers in our schools – the highest in more than a decade, with nearly 3,000 citywide.
Schools like this one are the reason this administration invests in the arts each year. Because we know that the arts help strengthen school communities, foster creativity and critical thinking skills and help create an inclusive environment for all students.
In this same school, for example, one in five students is an English Language Learners and nearly 40 percent of students have special needs. The arts have played an even more important role in the lives of students like these and their families. This year, we’ve expanded arts programming for ELL students and students with disabilities to nearly 350 schools across the city, more than double the number of schools in 2014-15. These programs also help students learn English and become more confident and expressive.
I know that our investments in arts go beyond just teaching music, dance, visual arts or theater. Our investments have built stronger ties between families and schools and have opened up new and exciting doors for students, helping them discover passions they never knew they had.
As we continue to make these investments in the arts, and cultivate partnerships with cultural institutions, I’m also proud that thousands of 7th graders have benefitted from “Teen Thursdays” where they enjoy the incredible museum offerings across our city. And for the first time, we’re also providing some high schools with additional funding and support so that they can enhance their arts programs and attract more students through competitive auditions. As more schools spend their own resources on the arts programming, it is clear that the arts have become a pillar of instruction in our schools.
Now, after 52 years of working in city schools, I will be retiring in the coming months.
It gives me great pride and satisfaction to see this reinvigorated passion for the arts from our youngest learners through high school.
The arts are not a frill, and they are here to stay.
Carmen Fariña is the New York City Schools Chancellor.
Las artes están aquí para quedarse
Por Carmen Fariña
Cuando acepté el cargo de canciller, supe de inmediato que las artes serían un punto focal de mi mandato. Las artes no son algo accesorio o simplemente una actividad extracurricular: un plan de estudios rico en artes fortalece las comunidades escolares y enseña a los estudiantes habilidades y pasión, cultiva pasatiempos y puede inculcar la confianza y la creatividad que los estudiantes llevarán consigo el resto de sus vidas.
Cuando recientemente visité a una escuela en septiembre para celebrar la inauguración de una cafetería, el sonido de los estudiantes cantando a todo pulmón me dejó absorta. Inmediatamente volteé para ver de dónde venía el ruido. Mientras caminaba por el pasillo, el canto se hizo más fuerte hasta que finalmente encontré el salón de clases: un grupo de 25 estudiantes de 4.o grado estaba practicando escalas. Los interrumpí y le pregunté a la maestra en qué estaban trabajando. Era apenas la tercera semana de clases, pero ya estaban ensayando para su concierto para las fiestas de diciembre. “Tenemos mucho trabajo por hacer”, dijo la maestra con una sonrisa.
Ella tenía razón: tenían un largo camino por recorrer. Sin embargo, eso no importaba, porque cada estudiante en ese salón de clases estaba radiante de alegría. Ese era el primer año de la maestra de música en la escuela y su clase representaba la culminación del arduo trabajo de la directora, la Sra. Jaggon, para renovar la enseñanza de las artes.
Hace solo dos años, esa misma escuela estaba en la lista estatal de escuelas persistentemente peligrosas. La escuela también tenía dificultades para estimular la participación de los padres y la moral era baja. De más está decir que se necesitaba un cambio drástico, y las artes han desempeñado un papel fundamental en ese esfuerzo. La escuela tiene ahora un maestro y un nuevo estudio de danza, un docente de artes visuales, uno de música y otro de teatro. Los padres están entusiasmados por estar en un edificio donde las obras de arte de los estudiantes cuelgan de cada pared y se llevan a cabo presentaciones o conciertos con gran frecuencia. Lo más importante es que los estudiantes tienen mayor confianza, motivación y curiosidad para probar cosas nuevas.
Estos son los tipos de inversiones que vemos que las escuelas hacen en cada condado. De hecho, en los últimos dos años, el gasto en las artes a nivel escolar ha aumentado en más de $45 millones. Asimismo, este año tenemos en nuestras escuelas un número récord de maestros de artes con certificación, el más alto en más de una década, con casi 3,000 en toda la Ciudad.
Escuelas como estas son la razón por la cual esta administración invierte en las artes cada año. Porque sabemos que las artes ayudan a fortalecer las comunidades escolares, fomentan la creatividad y las habilidades de pensamiento crítico y ayudan a crear un entorno de inclusión para todos los estudiantes.
Por ejemplo, en esta escuela, uno de cada cinco alumnos es un Estudiante que Aprende Inglés (English Language Learner, ELL) y casi el 40% de los estudiantes tiene necesidades especiales. Las artes han jugado un papel aún más importante en las vidas de estudiantes como estos y sus familias. Este año, hemos ampliado la programación artística para los estudiantes ELL y los alumnos con discapacidades a casi 350 escuelas en toda la Ciudad, más del doble del total de 2014-2015. Estos programas también ayudan a los estudiantes a aprender inglés, ganar confianza y ser más expresivos.
Cuando veo escuelas así, sé que nuestras inversiones en las artes van más allá de enseñar música, danza, artes visuales o teatro. Nuestras inversiones han forjado lazos más fuertes entre las familias y las escuelas y han abierto puertas nuevas y emocionantes para los estudiantes, ayudándoles a descubrir pasiones que nunca supieron que tenían.
A medida que continuamos haciendo estas inversiones en las artes y cultivamos alianzas con instituciones culturales, también me enorgullece que miles de estudiantes de 7.o grado se hayan beneficiado de “Teen Thursdays”, un evento en el que pueden disfrutar de las increíbles ofertas de museos en toda nuestra Ciudad. Y, por primera vez, también estamos proporcionando a algunas escuelas secundarias fondos y apoyo adicionales para que puedan mejorar sus programas de artes y atraer a más estudiantes mediante audiciones competitivas. Conforme más escuelas gastan sus propios recursos en la programación artística, queda claro que las artes se han convertido en un pilar de enseñanza en nuestras escuelas.
Ahora, después de 52 años de trabajar en las escuelas de la Ciudad de Nueva York, me jubilaré en los próximos meses. Me da mucho orgullo y satisfacción ver esta revitalizada pasión por las artes desde nuestros alumnos más jóvenes hasta la escuela secundaria. Las artes no son un adorno, y están aquí para quedarse.
Carmen Fariña es la Canciller de las Escuelas de la Ciudad de Nueva York.